October is National Pedestrian Safety Month and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will raise awareness about the safety of people walking throughout the month, emphasizing that “safe drivers, safe speeds and safe vehicles save lives.”

“Whether in a parking lot, crosswalk, or sidewalk, we are all pedestrians at one point,” Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Sergeant Robert Hill said. “Drivers, please slow down and be extra careful around people walking. Put yourself in their shoes and drive how you would want someone to drive when you are walking.”

The safety of people outside of vehicles is a significant traffic safety concern, with at least two pedestrians or bicyclists killed on California roads every day. Between 2010 and 2019 in California, pedestrian deaths increased more than 40 percent and bicyclist deaths went up more than 60 percent. In 2020, 6,516 pedestrians were killed in the United States – an average of 18 pedestrians a day and one pedestrian killed every 81 minutes.

Speeding, poor lighting, mid-block crossing and impairment are the main factors in pedestrians being struck by vehicles.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department offers the following safe driving and walking tips:

Drivers

Do not speed and slow down at intersections.

Be prepared to stop for pedestrians at marked and unmarked crosswalks.

Avoid blocking crosswalks while waiting to make a right-hand turn.

Never drive under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

Pedestrians

Use signalized crosswalks where drivers expect foot traffic.

Watch for approaching vehicles and be careful crossing the street, especially busier streets with higher speed limits. At 30 mph, a driver needs at least 90 feet to come to a stop.

Get in the habit of wearing light colors, reflective material, and walking with a flashlight at night so it is easier for drivers to see you.

Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...