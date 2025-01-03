Out with the Old, In with the New, How to Dispose of Bulky Items

The city of Santa Clarita has many valuable resources available for residents needing to dispose of tricky household items like furniture, appliances, large electronics and holiday trees.

The local waste hauler, Burrtec Waste Industries, provides several free options for Santa Clarita residents for scheduled, curbside collection and convenient drop-offs.

Santa Clarita residents with bulky items that are no longer suitable for donation can have their items picked up at curbside, four times per year, with up to three items per collection.

To schedule a bulky item collection, call Burrtec at (661) 222-2249 at least 48 hours prior to your regular service day.

For those living in a multi-family community without individual waste service accounts, contact your Property Manager to request scheduling a bulky item collection.

In addition, residents with an active Burrtec service account may drop-off bulky items for free at Burrtec’s facility located at 26000 Springbrook Ave., Suite 101, Santa Clarita, CA 91350, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and the third Saturday of every month from 8 a.m. to noon.

Please be prepared to show identification to confirm proof of residency and note that the facility may be closed to the public during any rainy weather.

If you have items that are still in fair and usable condition, consider contacting a local non-profit to see if they can benefit from your donation.

Visit santaclarita.gov/community-links for a list of community links and service clubs.

