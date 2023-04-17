Painting With a Twist Hosts Fundraiser Benefiting SC Wildcats Football

Painting with a Twist is excited to announce a Painting With a Purpose special charity painting event with University of Southern California football star Mason Cobb Saturday, April 22, from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

This event will take place at Painting with a Twist, located at 24201 Valencia Blvd #3422, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Fifty percent of the proceeds from the event will benefit SC Wildcats, a premier youth tackle football and cheer program for boys and girls, ages 6 to 14 years old in the Santa Clarita Valley, making it a fantastic opportunity to support a good cause while having fun with friends and family. Mason Cobb is a well-known USC football star and his passion for painting will add a unique touch to the event.

The co-owners of Painting with a Twist, Bobette and Joe Visconti, are heavily involved in the community and continue to provide the Santa Clarita Valley with a place for friends and families to come together to unplug, socialize and recharge in a supportive and positive environment.

Painting with a Twist is the neighborhood’s creative social destination, serving the community since 2017. Staying true to the brand’s fundraising roots, the Visconti’s are always looking for opportunities to support local charities through their Painting with a Purpose program. Painting with a Twist Santa Clarita donates 50% of proceeds from seat reservations to local charities each month through this program.

Bobette Visconti stated that they were drawn to this business for two reasons, creating a fun and unique experience and the most important of which was to raise money for charitable organizations. The Visconti family loves USC football, and their kids play youth football, so they are thrilled to host an event with Mason Cobb. The event will provide a chance for Cobb to connect with young football players, USC fans, and community members, inspiring them to pursue their passions both on and off the field.

“We are excited to host this event with Mason and to support youth sport programs in the community,” said Bobette Visconti. “Mason Cobb is an exceptional athlete and artist, and we are looking forward to seeing his creativity on display.”

Painting with a Twist Santa Clarita is part of the nation’s original and largest paint and sip franchise that inspires guests to come together to experience a unique ‘getaway’ that includes friends, family, paint and the option to purchase their favorite beverages. Led by local artists, guests gather to create and socialize in a step-by-step process that transforms bare canvases into fun art.

If you are interested in attending the event, you can purchase tickets on Painting with a Twist website, www.paintingwithatwist.com/studio/santa-clarita or by calling the Santa Clarita location directly at (661) 414-6454.

About Painting with a Twist

Painting with a Twist is a paint-and-sip franchise with over 300 locations across the United States. The company was founded in 2007 and is known for its unique and creative approach to painting classes. Painting with a Twist offers a fun and relaxing environment where guests can enjoy wine, paint, and connect with friends and family. The company maintains a strong focus on giving back to the local community. To date, Painting with a Twist has donated more than $5 million through its charity arm, Painting with a Purpose. As the fastest-growing franchise in the category, Painting with a Twist has been ranked the No. 1 Paint and Sip franchise as part of Entrepreneur magazine’s annual Franchise 500 edition for years. For more information about Painting with a Twist, visit www.paintingwithatwistfranchise.com.

About The Santa Clarita Youth Sports Association (SCYSA)

SC Wildcats is the premier youth tackle football and cheer program for boys and girls from ages 6 to 14 years old in the Santa Clarita Valley since 2006. They serve over 200 boys and girls in our community and focus on the growth and development of our youth instilling values of leadership, integrity, and character. The Santa Clarita Youth Sports Association is a Nonprofit 501 (C) 3 organization dedicated to providing a positive sports experience for children and families in the Santa Clarita Valley. The SCYSA holds membership in the Gold Coast Youth Football League (GCYFL) as the Santa Clarita Valley Chapter, operating and managing the SC Wildcats youth football club.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...