Palisades, Eaton Fire Updates, 27 Dead, 15,798 Buildings Destroyed

The Los Angeles County Joint Coordination Information Center has released the following information as of 11 a.m. on the Palisades and Eaton Fires. A total of 37,734 acres has been consumed in the two fires. It has been confirmed that 15,798 structures have been destroyed. An additional 1,928 structures have been confirmed as damaged.

Teams are still assessing property damage in the affected areas.

The death count remains at 27, with more deaths expected. A number of people still remain missing and unaccounted for.

Utility crews are still working to restore services to the fire damaged areas.

Palisades Fire

Fire Size: 23,713 acres, 63% contained

Structures Threatened: 12,280

Structures Damaged: 857

Structures Destroyed: 6,380

Note: Does not include structures believed destroyed, but pending confirmation.

Eaton Fire

Fire Size: 14,021 acres, 89% contained

Structures Threatened: 6,775

Structures Damaged: 1,071

Structures Destroyed: 9,418

Note: Does not include structures believed destroyed, but pending confirmation.

National Weather Service Issues Fire Weather Watch

A Red Flag Warning remains in effect until tonight at 10:00 PM. However, due to gusty Santa Ana winds and very low relative humidity for a large portion of Los Angeles County, a Fire Weather Watch has been issued from Tuesday evening through Thursday night.

For more weather information from the National Weather Service, click here.

Casualties

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has confirmed 27 deaths as a result of the fires. The office continues investigating these deaths and will update its website with additional cases if more deaths are determined during search and rescue operations.

Board of Supervisors Meeting

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors are meeting today at 1:00 PM to consider motions related to eviction protections, short-term rentals and state and federal assistance to support recovery from the Los Angeles County wildfires. Watch the meeting at www.youtube.com/lacountybos.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...