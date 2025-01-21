header image

January 21
1914 - Signal newspaper owner-editor Scott Newhall born in San Francisco [story]
Scott Newhall
Palisades, Eaton Fire Updates, 27 Dead, 15,798 Buildings Destroyed
| Tuesday, Jan 21, 2025
Eaton fire

The Los Angeles County Joint Coordination Information Center has released the following information as of 11 a.m. on the Palisades and Eaton Fires. A total of 37,734 acres has been consumed in the two fires. It has been confirmed that 15,798 structures have been destroyed. An additional 1,928 structures have been confirmed as damaged.

Teams are still assessing property damage in the affected areas.

The death count remains at 27, with more deaths expected. A number of people still remain missing and unaccounted for.

Utility crews are still working to restore services to the fire damaged areas.

Palisades Fire

Fire Size: 23,713 acres, 63% contained

Structures Threatened: 12,280

Structures Damaged: 857

Structures Destroyed: 6,380

Note: Does not include structures believed destroyed, but pending confirmation.

Eaton Fire

Fire Size: 14,021 acres, 89% contained

Structures Threatened: 6,775

Structures Damaged: 1,071

Structures Destroyed: 9,418

Note: Does not include structures believed destroyed, but pending confirmation.

National Weather Service Issues Fire Weather Watch

A Red Flag Warning remains in effect until tonight at 10:00 PM. However, due to gusty Santa Ana winds and very low relative humidity for a large portion of Los Angeles County, a Fire Weather Watch has been issued from Tuesday evening through Thursday night.

For more weather information from the National Weather Service, click here.

Casualties

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has confirmed 27 deaths as a result of the fires. The office continues investigating these deaths and will update its website with additional cases if more deaths are determined during search and rescue operations.

Board of Supervisors Meeting

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors are meeting today at 1:00 PM to consider motions related to eviction protections, short-term rentals and state and federal assistance to support recovery from the Los Angeles County wildfires. Watch the meeting at www.youtube.com/lacountybos.
Officials Form Task Force to Combat Crimes Related to Los Angeles-Area Wildfires

Officials Form Task Force to Combat Crimes Related to Los Angeles-Area Wildfires
Tuesday, Jan 21, 2025
The leaders of federal and local law enforcement agencies have joined together to create the Joint Regional Fire Crimes Task Force to investigate and prosecute fire-related crimes as Los Angeles County recovers from devastating wildfires.
Feb. 5: D Line Extension Project Lunch ‘n Learn Webinar

Feb. 5: D Line Extension Project Lunch ‘n Learn Webinar
Tuesday, Jan 21, 2025
Metro has a plan to make it easier to get around by expanding the Metro rail system to the Westside with the D (Purple) Line Subway Extension Project. This critical, highly anticipated new addition to Metro’s network will add seven new stations and a reliable, high-speed connection between downtown Los Angeles and the Westside.
DA Hires Special Prosecutor for Police Misconduct Cases

DA Hires Special Prosecutor for Police Misconduct Cases
Monday, Jan 20, 2025
District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman has announced the appointment of Michael Gennaco as Special Prosecutor who is among the nation’s foremost experts in civil rights and police misconduct cases.
DACC Facilitates Adoption, Rescue Efforts in Response to Wildfires

DACC Facilitates Adoption, Rescue Efforts in Response to Wildfires
Monday, Jan 20, 2025
In response to the ongoing challenges posed by the Palisades and Eaton Fires, the county of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control has mobilized its resources and partnerships to ensure the safety and well-being of the animals affected.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
