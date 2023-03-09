Palmdale Airpark Announces New Hours

The Joe Davies Heritage Airpark, located at 2001 E Avenue P in Palmdale, will have new operating hours beginning Friday. The park will be open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., for self-guided tours.

The Joe Davies Heritage Airpark, dedicated in 2008, is a family-friendly, unique Palmdale destination featuring historic aircraft displays. The aircraft displays represent our rich aerospace heritage and present the historical significance of United States Air Force Plant 42 in a way that generates pride among our residents and prestige among our peers.

Visitors can walk through a collection of aircraft flown, tested, designed, produced, or modified at United States Air Force Plant 42. The Airpark includes 21 retired military aircraft on static display, plus a 1/8 scale model of the B-2 Spirit, an AGM-28 Hound Dog Missile, a B-52, a C-46, and various aircraft components.

Admission to the park and use of its amenities is free. The Airpark also provides free parking, a covered picnic area, tables, and restrooms. For more information, visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/JoeDaviesHeritageAirpark.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...