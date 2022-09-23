Parents Invited to Virtual Town Hall with State Schools Chief

SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond will host a virtual Back-to-School Parent Town Hall on Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 6 p.m.

Thurmond will join parents and parent groups from across the state in conversation. The event is open to parents and caregivers of current and former K–12 public school students.

Thurmond is using this opportunity to hear from parents and caregivers about their concerns, needs, and ideas about California schools and to discuss ways to improve the public school experience. Participants will also learn what the California Department of Education is doing to support schools in health and safety, literacy,

enrollment, and more. American Sign Language (ASL) will be available.

Who: State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond

When: Wednesday, Sept. 28, from 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Where to watch: Register via Zoom. The event will also be livestreamed on the CDE Facebook page.

For more information, visit Communications@cde.ca.gov.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...