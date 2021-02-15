Edison Power Outage Puts 1,400 Newhall Customers in the Dark

Uploaded: , Monday, Feb 15, 2021

By Tammy Murga | The Signal

A power outage affected nearly 1,400 Southern California Edison customers in Newhall for a couple of hours Monday morning.

The power outage started at around 9:56 a.m. and impacted an estimated 1,632 customers in the area of Alden Avenue, near Old Orchard Road and Meadview Avenue in Newhall, according to the utility’s outage map available at SCE.com.

“As far as the cause, there was a bird that came into contact with the line,” said Chris Abel, a spokesman for the utility.

Power was restored by 12:40 p.m. Monday, according to Abel.

The power outage follows strong winds that swept through the Santa Clarita Valley and surrounding areas over the weekend. A wind advisory for the SCV issued early Monday morning is expected to last through 10 p.m. Tuesday, as the National Weather Service forecast 15-30 mph winds with gusts up to 45 mph.

“Gusty winds will make driving difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. Roadways may be affected by gusty crosswinds. This includes Interstate 5 and Highways 14 and 126,” reads the Weather Service advisory. “Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.”

This story has been updated to include the cause of the power outage.

