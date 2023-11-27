header image

November 27
1941 - Funeral for "our" Remi Nadeau, whose Canyon Country deer park became North Oaks [story]
Remi Nadeau
Princess Cruises Gearing Up for Port Canaveral Inaugural Voyage
| Monday, Nov 27, 2023
Caribbean Princess

Princess Cruises is gearing up for a momentous occasion one year from today as Caribbean Princess prepares to embark on its first-ever voyage from Port Canaveral, establishing a new homeport in the heart of Central Florida. These sailings promise the classic, premium Princess experience, catering to travelers of all ages, making them ideal for families and multi-generational adventures.

The ship will cast off on Nov. 27, 2024, embarking on its maiden journey from Port Canaveral to Turks & Caicos, offering a delightful four-day Thanksgiving getaway cruise, as Princess Cruises brings the magic of “The Love Boat” to this convenient new departure point.

On sale now, the November 2024 through April 2025 season features 20 cruise departures to the Eastern and Western Caribbean, ranging in length from four to eight days, including:

– Thanksgiving four-day getaway voyage to Turks & Caicos (Nov. 27, 2024)

– Eastern Caribbean six-day cruises to Nassau, Grand Turk and either Amber Cove or San Juan (Dec. 9, 23, 2024; Jan. 6, 20, Feb. 3, 17, March 3, 17, 31, 2025)

– Eastern Caribbean eight-day cruises with St. Thomas, St. Maarten, San Juan and Grand Turk (Dec. 1, 29, 2024; Jan. 26, Feb. 23, March 23, 2025)

– Western Caribbean eight-day voyages to Cozumel, Costa Maya, Belize City and Roatan for Mahogany Bay (Dec. 15, 2024; Jan. 12, Feb. 9, March 9, April 6, 2025)

Cruisers may opt to combine any six- or eight-day itineraries for a longer 14-day vacation.

“With Port Canaveral being introduced as new home port for us in just one year, our presence in North America expands and provides another major drive market with convenient access, as well as a multitude of flight options in and out of Orlando,” said Terry Thornton, chief commercial officer for Princess Cruises. “Plus, we hope many of our guests from Port Canaveral will experience Princess for the first time and discover why our cruise line is so unique, from the Princess MedallionClass experience which offers unparalleled service and personalization, to world-class dining, casual eateries, Broadway-inspired entertainment and incredible family offerings.”

Guests booking can take advantage of inclusive packages like Princess Plus and Princess Premier which add popular amenities like WiFi, beverages, desserts, fitness classes, crew gratuities and more at an even greater savings of up 65% when the inclusive package amenities are purchased separately.

Caribbean Princess also offers a wide variety of staterooms that accommodate up to four guests and interconnecting staterooms for families, a Youth and Teen Center for ages 3-17, an outdoor Movies Under the Stars screen to enjoy films, live sports games and more, plus quieter spaces like The Sanctuary for adult guests to relax with the ocean breeze.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237) or by visiting the company’s website at www.princess.com.
11-27-2023 Princess Cruises Gearing Up for Port Canaveral Inaugural Voyage
11-24-2023 Henry Mayo Breast Center Earns ACR Designation
11-24-2023 Nov. 25: Small Business Saturday, County Urges Consumers to 'Shop Local'
11-22-2023 Princess Cruises Unveils Record-Breaking 114-Night Voyage
11-21-2023 Majestic Princess Wins Good Housekeeping 2024 Family Travel Award
Lady Mustangs Suffer Season’s First Loss
It came down to turnovers and made free throws.
Lady Mustangs Suffer Season’s First Loss
City Unveils Upgrade to Public Library Website
The Santa Clarita Public Library is thrilled to unveil its newly redesigned website, residing under the same domain - SantaClaritaLibrary.com.
City Unveils Upgrade to Public Library Website
Lady Cougars Trounced by Chaffey 0-5 in Playoffs
No. 9 College of the Canyons was on the wrong end of a 5-0 result vs. No. 1 Chaffey College in the second of the 3C2A Southern California Regional playoffs on Tuesday, Nov. 21. 
Lady Cougars Trounced by Chaffey 0-5 in Playoffs
Cougars’ Season Ends with Bowl Game Loss to Citrus
College of the Canyons ended its season with a 42-13 loss at Citrus College in the 2023 Western State Bowl on Saturday, Nov. 25.
Cougars’ Season Ends with Bowl Game Loss to Citrus
Big Chicken, SCV Boys & Girls Club Partner for Holiday Toy Drive
Big Chicken Valencia, a popular local eatery known for its delicious chicken sandwiches, is thrilled to announce its partnership with the Santa Clarita Boys and Girls Club for a special holiday toy drive.
Big Chicken, SCV Boys & Girls Club Partner for Holiday Toy Drive
City Reminding Community of Family Literacy Festival Dec. 2
Brace yourselves for an interstellar adventure at the 16th annual Family Literacy Festival, where imagination knows no bounds!
City Reminding Community of Family Literacy Festival Dec. 2
Dec. 10: Scenic Hills Singers Free Christmas Concert
The Scenic Hills Singers will host a free Christmas concert at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church Sunday, Dec. 10, at 4 p.m.
Dec. 10: Scenic Hills Singers Free Christmas Concert
Nov. 28: City to Discuss Traffic Improvements at Henry Mayo
The Santa Clarita city council will hold a special meeting and a regular meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 28. The council will first meet in a closed special meeting at 5 p.m. for the annual performance evaluation of City Manager Ken Striplin.
Nov. 28: City to Discuss Traffic Improvements at Henry Mayo
Six Productions Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the list of six productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Nov. 27 - Sunday, Dec. 3.
Six Productions Filming in SCV
Today in SCV History (Nov. 26)
1916 - A score of Wobblies bust up Newhall Jail after commandeering SP freight train [story]
Wobblies logo
Today in SCV History (Nov. 25)
1875 - Vasquez lieutenant Clodoveo Chavez reportedly killed by bounty hunters in Arizona Territory [story]
Clodoveo Chavez story
SCV Historical Society Awarded $14,000 County Grant
The Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society was awarded a $14,000 grant from the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture to help with marketing and reopening its facility after Covid closures.
SCV Historical Society Awarded $14,000 County Grant
Hart District Recognizes La Mesa, Golden Valley for Gold Star Attendance
The William S. Hart Union High School District has recognized La Mesa Junior High School and Golden Valley High School for increased attendance during the the first quarter of the school year which began in August.
Hart District Recognizes La Mesa, Golden Valley for Gold Star Attendance
TMU Women’s XC Place Second, Men Fourth, at National Championships
The Master's University cross-country teams had a successful end to their season on Nov. 17 at the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Cross-Country National Championships in Vancouver, Wash., with the women finishing second and the men finishing fourth.
TMU Women’s XC Place Second, Men Fourth, at National Championships
Canyons Cross Country Concludes Season at State Championship Meet
College of the Canyons cross country concluded its season on a high note with both teams running at the 3C2A State Championship meet on Saturday, Nov. 18, seeing the women's team finish 17th and the men's squad in 20th.
Canyons Cross Country Concludes Season at State Championship Meet
Canyons, Citrus Set for Rematch in 2023 Western State Bowl
College of the Canyons football is returning to postseason play after accepting a bid to play in the Western State Bowl vs. Citrus College on Saturday, Nov. 25. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. from Glendora.
Canyons, Citrus Set for Rematch in 2023 Western State Bowl
Dec. 1: Public Invited to Family Literacy Night at SCVi
Santa Clarita Valley International, a free public charter school, is inviting the community to its Family Literacy Night, scheduled 5-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1, at the school’s campus, 28060 Hasley Canyon Road, Castaic, CA 91384.
Dec. 1: Public Invited to Family Literacy Night at SCVi
Henry Mayo Breast Center Earns ACR Designation
The Sheila R. Veloz Breast Center at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital has been designated a Comprehensive Breast Imaging Center by the American College of Radiology.
Henry Mayo Breast Center Earns ACR Designation
Santa Clarita Master Chorale Hosts Concert, ‘Messiah Sing-Along’
The Santa Clarita Master Chorale will host two holiday events in December, its annual holiday concert on Saturday, Dec. 9 and the seventh annual "Messiah Sing-Along" on Monday, Dec. 11.
Santa Clarita Master Chorale Hosts Concert, ‘Messiah Sing-Along’
Dec. 15-17: Theatre in a Week ‘Holiday Hijinx!’
Theatre in a Week is back in Old Town Newhall with more original one act comedies, again written by Barry Agin, chronicling the shenanigans of the season, all prepared in one week.
Dec. 15-17: Theatre in a Week ‘Holiday Hijinx!’
Hart, Valencia, West Ranch Earn Honors at SCSBOA Championships
The William S. Hart Union High School District announced that marching bands and color guards from Hart High School, Valencia High School and West Ranch High School Marching Bands and Color Guards won division medals in the Southern California School Band and Orchestra Association's (SCSBOA) 2023 Championships that were held on Saturday, Nov. 18.
Hart, Valencia, West Ranch Earn Honors at SCSBOA Championships
State Park Adventure Pass Expands Free Access to Students, Teachers
California State Parks and the California Natural Resources Agency is expanding its popular California State Park Adventure Pass from 19 select state parks to 54. The pilot program, currently in its third year, allows California fourth graders and fourth-grade teachers free admission to participating parks until Aug. 31, 2024.
State Park Adventure Pass Expands Free Access to Students, Teachers
SCVNews.com
