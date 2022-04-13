Princess Cruises offering 40 Percent Off Alaska 2022 Cruises

Wednesday, Apr 13, 2022

By Press Release

Princess Cruises, is offering guests up to 40 percent off on all Alaska 2022 cruises and cruisetours with “Summer on Sale,” running through May 3, 2022.

Fares include:

-7-Day Voyage of the Glaciers with Glacier Bay (Southbound) on Royal Princess (June 4), starting at $449

-7-Day Inside Passage (Roundtrip Seattle) on Discovery Princess (June 5), starting at $499

-11-Day On Your Own – Tour FBX (Cruisetour) on Majestic Princess (June 7), starting at $1089

-10-Day Inside Passage (Roundtrip San Francisco) on Ruby Princess (June 9), starting at $769

For the May through September 2022 season, four convenient west coast home ports, Seattle, Vancouver, B.C., Anchorage (Whittier) and San Francisco; make traveling to Alaska seamless and hassle-free. Six MedallionClass ships will sail to Alaska this season, including the 3,660-passenger Discovery Princess, marking her inaugural season as the youngest ship in Alaska departing from Seattle on the popular seven-day Inside Passage itinerary, alongside Crown Princess. Majestic Princess debuts along with Royal Princess and Grand Princess sailing the top-rated seven-day Voyage of the Glaciers itinerary, which features two glacier viewing experiences on every cruise including Glacier Bay National Park. Ruby Princess offers 10-day Inside Passage cruises out of San Francisco, featuring the added bonus of the awe-inspiring sailaway under the iconic Golden Gate Bridge and a port stop in Victoria.

Princess continues to enhance the award-winning North to Alaska program, bringing local Alaskans, culture, and fresh seafood on board and ashore to immerse guests in all things Alaska. From Cook My Catch to Puppies in the Piazza, to mountain climbers, new offerings for 2022 include:

-“Wild for Alaska Seafood” – this industry-first, location-based seafood initiative features an extensive menu rotation of fresh Alaska seafood dishes, along with destination-inspired cocktails including flights of Alaska spirits sourced from local distilleries—inventive cocktails such as “Creamy Cinnamon Moonshine,” “Glacial chilled Martinis,” and hand-picked, premium wine pairings to go with Alaska seafood dishes.

-Professor Amy Butcher – award-winning author of “Mothertrucker: Finding Joy on the Loneliest Highway in America” and featured on NPR, BBC and in the Washington Post. Butcher will share her story of how she found meaning, strength and friendship when she joined the nation’s only female ice road trucker through the Alaska wilderness.

-Tom Kizzia – renowned Alaskan author, and journalist, including “Pilgrim’s Wilderness – A True Story of Faith and Madness on the Alaska Frontier.” His work has appeared in The New Yorker, New York Times, and Los Angeles Times. Kizzia reveals his passion for the Great Land through his local experiences as a reporter for the Anchorage Daily News and resident of Homer, Alaska.

Princess Cruises delivers the ultimate in effortless, personalized cruising featuring the world-class dining and entertainment Princess is renowned for, all elevated with the Princess MedallionClass Experience. On all ships in the Princess fleet, it begins with the Medallion® , a quarter-sized, wearable device that enables everything from expedited contactless boarding to locating loved ones anywhere on the ship, as well as enhanced service like having whatever guests need, delivered directly to them, wherever they are on the ship.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237), or by visiting the company’s website.

