Today in
S.C.V. History
February 6
1988 - Saugus Speedway owners demolish historic Bonelli Ranch House [story]
Bonelli House
Princess Cruises Sets New Record for Alaska Bookings in January
| Tuesday, Feb 6, 2024
Royal Princess - Glacier Bay, Alaska

Princess Cruises, headquartered in Santa Clarita, has announced that it achieved an all-time high in Alaska bookings for the month of January, surpassing any previous January in the cruise brand’s history by more than 20%.

“With its jaw-dropping landscapes, unspoiled natural beauty and incredible wildlife, Alaska is so much more than a once-in-a-lifetime trip,” said Terry Thornton, chief commercial officer for Princess Cruises. “This is our 55th anniversary of taking guests to the great land, and this soaring interest underscores the importance of securing an Alaska adventure for the upcoming summer season while availability still remains.”

A range of options exists to explore the wonders of Alaska in both 2024 and 2025, spanning from 4- to 22-day cruises as well as cruisetours. Guests can choose from an array of breathtaking experiences, including:

— Exploring the spectacular Inside Passage and embarking on the renowned Voyage of the Glaciers.

— Visiting the awe-inspiring Glacier Bay National Park, the 6th biggest national park in the United States offering views of majestic glaciers, mountain peaks, and more than 600 species of wildlife, from brown bears to bald eagles and harbor seals.
﻿

— Unique experiences to see authentic Alaska including Denali National Park, Fairbanks and Anchorage through cruisetours that feature five exclusive, custom-built Princess Lodges, located on the doorsteps of celebrated national parks. Exclusive Direct-to-the-Wilderness rail service takes Princess guests between the ship in Whittier to the Denali area on the same day.

Voyages depart from homeports in San Francisco, Seattle, Vancouver, Whittier (for Anchorage) and Los Angeles, offering attractive air service and driving options for guests.

For more information visit princess.com.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
Princess Cruises Sets New Record for Alaska Bookings in January
SCVNews.com