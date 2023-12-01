header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
November 30
2013 - Actor Paul Walker ("Fast & Furious" movies) dies in a fiery car crash in the Valencia Industrial Center. [story]
Paul Walker
Princess Cruises Sets Thanksgiving Week Booking Record
| Thursday, Nov 30, 2023
Princess Cruises

The holiday season is off to a roaring start for Princess Cruises as the brand experienced its most prolific sales period ever for the week of Thanksgiving including Black Friday and Cyber Monday (Nov. 20-27). Princess kicked off the Black Friday promotion early to give guests the best opportunity to take advantage of the great savings on the tremendous selection of cruises all over the world.

“The extraordinary, all-inclusive appeal of a Princess cruise is something that is clearly very attractive to consumers, as is the exceptional value it offers compared to land-based vacations,” said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises.

Guests were able to take full advantage of the Black Friday promotion to book across the full spectrum of the 330 destinations Princess sails, including Alaska, the Caribbean, Europe, Canada/New England and others.

Guests also capitalized on the benefits of all-inclusive packages Princess Plus and Princess Premier which offer significant savings of up to 65% on a wide array of sought-after onboard amenities, such as gratuities, WiFi, beverages, and much more.

“The response has been remarkable and smart shoppers were able to reserve voyages at attractive prices and lock into preferred dates and accommodations they want in 2024 and 2025,” Padgett added.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237), or by visiting the company’s website at www.princess.com.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
11-30-2023 Dec. 5: SCV Water Regular Board Meeting
11-30-2023 Princess Cruises Sets Thanksgiving Week Booking Record
11-30-2023 Dec. 1: Registration Opens for ‘The Big Idea SCV’ Re-Launch
11-30-2023 Dec. 2: Santa Snow Bash at Tejon Outlets
11-29-2023 Princess Cruises Goes “All-In” With Its Largest Casino Ever Debuting on New Sun Princess
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Dec. 5: SCV Water Regular Board Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency regular board meeting will be held Tuesday, Dec. 5, at 6 p.m. at the Rio Vista Water Treatment Plant boardroom, 27234 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
Dec. 5: SCV Water Regular Board Meeting
Princess Cruises Sets Thanksgiving Week Booking Record
The holiday season is off to a roaring start for Princess Cruises as the brand experienced its most prolific sales period ever for the week of Thanksgiving including Black Friday and Cyber Monday (Nov. 20-27).
Princess Cruises Sets Thanksgiving Week Booking Record
Tataviam Tribe, State Parks Ink Historic Agreement
California State Parks and the Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians (Tribe) Thursday a historic agreement to formalize their cooperation and collaboration in the management and protection of natural and cultural resources and interpretation for state parks within the Tribe’s ancestral lands.
Tataviam Tribe, State Parks Ink Historic Agreement
Dec. 2: L.A. Kings Coming to The Cube
Calling all Los Angeles Kings fans – in coordination with the “2023 We Are All Kings Rink Tour”, The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center | Powered by FivePoint Valencia is excited to host 2-3 current Kings players this Saturday, Dec. 2, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Dec. 2: L.A. Kings Coming to The Cube
Zonta SCV Joins U.N.’s 16 Days of Activism
“Zonta Says NO to Violence Against Women” is championed by Zonta Clubs worldwide. The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley joins the annual awareness and educational campaign which takes place during the United Nations 16 days of Activism from Nov. 25 through Dec. 10.
Zonta SCV Joins U.N.’s 16 Days of Activism
Dec. 1: Registration Opens for ‘The Big Idea SCV’ Re-Launch
The Baker Family Foundation is proud to announce the re-launch of “The Big Idea SCV,” an entrepreneurial pitch contest for high school students grades 9 - 12, and college students between ages 18 - 25.
Dec. 1: Registration Opens for ‘The Big Idea SCV’ Re-Launch
Laurene Weste | Galactic Adventures at Family Literacy Festival
Nestled in the hearts of our community, the Santa Clarita Public Library system holds an important place in the lives of our residents.
Laurene Weste | Galactic Adventures at Family Literacy Festival
Dec. 2: Santa Snow Bash at Tejon Outlets
The countdown to holiday magic has officially begun.
Dec. 2: Santa Snow Bash at Tejon Outlets
COC Names Jade Sims, Noah Staples Athletes of the Week
College of the Canyons student-athletes Jade Sims (women's basketball) and Noah Staples (football) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's & Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Nov. 20-25.
COC Names Jade Sims, Noah Staples Athletes of the Week
CalArts Alum Opens ‘Discarded Urban Plastic’ Exhibit
While yarn and thread have long been traditional materials for needlepoint, or canvas hand embroidery, California Institute of the Arts alum Mark Chamness (Art BFA 96) has made do with more unorthodox fibers.
CalArts Alum Opens ‘Discarded Urban Plastic’ Exhibit
Today in SCV History (Nov. 30)
2013 - Actor Paul Walker ("Fast & Furious" movies) dies in a fiery car crash in the Valencia Industrial Center. [story]
Paul Walker
County Hate Crimes Second Highest in 20 Years
The Los Angeles County Commission on Human Relations  released its annual analysis of hate crimes reported throughout Los Angeles County in 2022.
County Hate Crimes Second Highest in 20 Years
California Seeks to Combat Organized Retail Crime
 Governor Gavin Newsom announced the California Highway Patrol is increasing statewide efforts to combat organized retail crime as the annual holiday shopping season begins.
California Seeks to Combat Organized Retail Crime
County Launches Free Employee Ownership Consultation
The Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity, in partnership with Project Equity, launched Employee Ownership LA County. 
County Launches Free Employee Ownership Consultation
Fostering Youth Independence Launches Year-End Fundraising Campaign
Fostering Youth Independence has launched its year-end giving campaign to support local foster youth aging out of the L.A. County foster system without ever finding a permanent home and family.
Fostering Youth Independence Launches Year-End Fundraising Campaign
California Public Health Issues Warning On Xylazine
In response to the increase of xylazine in the illegal drug supply in the U.S., the California Department of Public Health has issued a letter to healthcare facilities and providers outlining the risks and warning signs of exposure, as well as patient care recommendations.
California Public Health Issues Warning On Xylazine
COC Opens 2024 Winter Registration
Registration is underway for the College of the Canyons winter 2024 session, which boasts more than 300 class sections.
COC Opens 2024 Winter Registration
UAE Government Invites 13 Year Old Santa Clarita Student To Attend COP 28 in Dubai
Ismachiah Oduwole, a 13-year-old Santa Clarita ninth grader received an invitation by the UAE to attend COP 28 in Dubai, as their guest.
UAE Government Invites 13 Year Old Santa Clarita Student To Attend COP 28 in Dubai
Princess Cruises Goes “All-In” With Its Largest Casino Ever Debuting on New Sun Princess
The largest casino ever built by Princess Cruises is readying to deal a full house of luck on the next-generation, 4,300-guest Sun Princess. 
Princess Cruises Goes “All-In” With Its Largest Casino Ever Debuting on New Sun Princess
Today in SCV History (Nov. 29)
1957 - Incorporation of Mint Canyon Chamber of Commerce; became Canyon Country Chamber [story]
Frontier Days
Henry Mayo Recognized as L.A. County Celebrates 40 Years of Trauma Care
In recognition of the 40th anniversary of the Trauma Center System in Los Angeles County, the EMS Agency partnered with OneLegacy to host a 40th Anniversary Celebration. Los Angeles County is the site of one of the first Trauma Center Systems in the United States and to date is one of the largest nationwide.
Henry Mayo Recognized as L.A. County Celebrates 40 Years of Trauma Care
Dec. 11: Light Up a Life Ceremony at Henry Mayo
This holiday season, give the Gift of Life. Honor or remember a loved one through the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation’s Gift of Life program. Sponsorship levels range from $25, $50, $100, $250, $500 and $1,000.
Dec. 11: Light Up a Life Ceremony at Henry Mayo
Dec. 2: Cars & Coffee Toy Drive to Benefit SCV
Porsche Santa Clarita’s last Cars & Coffee event of the year will be held Saturday, Dec. 2, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. All makes and models of cars are welcome.
Dec. 2: Cars & Coffee Toy Drive to Benefit SCV
Nov. 30: Eat-for-A-Cause Fundraiser to Benefit the Triumph Foundation
Join the Triumph Foundation for dinner on Thursday, Nov. 30 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Route 66 Classic Grill in Canyon Country and 10% of your dinner tab will go to support Triumph.
Nov. 30: Eat-for-A-Cause Fundraiser to Benefit the Triumph Foundation
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: