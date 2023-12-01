Princess Cruises Sets Thanksgiving Week Booking Record

The holiday season is off to a roaring start for Princess Cruises as the brand experienced its most prolific sales period ever for the week of Thanksgiving including Black Friday and Cyber Monday (Nov. 20-27). Princess kicked off the Black Friday promotion early to give guests the best opportunity to take advantage of the great savings on the tremendous selection of cruises all over the world.

“The extraordinary, all-inclusive appeal of a Princess cruise is something that is clearly very attractive to consumers, as is the exceptional value it offers compared to land-based vacations,” said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises.

Guests were able to take full advantage of the Black Friday promotion to book across the full spectrum of the 330 destinations Princess sails, including Alaska, the Caribbean, Europe, Canada/New England and others.

Guests also capitalized on the benefits of all-inclusive packages Princess Plus and Princess Premier which offer significant savings of up to 65% on a wide array of sought-after onboard amenities, such as gratuities, WiFi, beverages, and much more.

“The response has been remarkable and smart shoppers were able to reserve voyages at attractive prices and lock into preferred dates and accommodations they want in 2024 and 2025,” Padgett added.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237), or by visiting the company’s website at www.princess.com.

