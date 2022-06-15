Princess Cruises Unveils More Savings on Summer Vacations

As consumers continue to search for ways to soften the blow of soaring costs, Princess Cruises today launched a limited time offer that will help preserve summer vacations and fall getaways, by offering guests savings of up to 40 percent off cruise fares to sought-after destinations including the California Coast, Mexico, Hawaii, Alaska, Europe, Canada/New England, the Caribbean and Panama Canal.

“These additional savings, along with the CDC’s recent decision to remove the testing requirement for re-entry into the U.S., will hopefully create just the incentive guests have been looking for to get out and explore the world again,” said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises.

Now through August 31, 2022, cruisers can save up to 40 percent on 2022 itineraries and up to 25 percent on 2023 voyages. Sample cruise fares per person, based on double occupancy include:

-7-Day Classic California Coast on Ruby Princess (October 1, 2022), starting at $499

-7-Day Mexican Riviera on Royal Princess (November 13, 2022), starting at $699

-7-Day Canada & New England on Enchanted Princess (October 22, 2022), starting at $799

-7-Day Alaska Voyage of the Glaciers on Grand Princess (May 6, 2023), starting at $499

-7-Day Mediterranean with France & Italy on Enchanted Princess (April 15, 2023), starting at $849

-7-Day Western Caribbean with Mexico on Ruby Princess (January 8, 2023), starting at $499

Additional information about this limited time offer can be found at the website.

All cruise prices are per person, based on double occupancy. The sale runs through 11:59 p.m. PT on August 31, 2022, and is available to residents 21 years of age and older of the United States & D.C., Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico and Bermuda.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...