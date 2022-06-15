header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
94°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
June 15
1957 - Lang Station dedicated as State Historic Landmark No. 590 [story]
Lang Station
Princess Cruises Unveils More Savings on Summer Vacations
| Wednesday, Jun 15, 2022

pause

As consumers continue to search for ways to soften the blow of soaring costs, Princess Cruises today launched a limited time offer that will help preserve summer vacations and fall getaways, by offering guests savings of up to 40 percent off cruise fares to sought-after destinations including the California Coast, Mexico, Hawaii, Alaska, Europe, Canada/New England, the Caribbean and Panama Canal.

“These additional savings, along with the CDC’s recent decision to remove the testing requirement for re-entry into the U.S., will hopefully create just the incentive guests have been looking for to get out and explore the world again,” said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises.

Now through August 31, 2022, cruisers can save up to 40 percent on 2022 itineraries and up to 25 percent on 2023 voyages. Sample cruise fares per person, based on double occupancy include:

-7-Day Classic California Coast on Ruby Princess (October 1, 2022), starting at $499

-7-Day Mexican Riviera on Royal Princess (November 13, 2022), starting at $699

-7-Day Canada & New England on Enchanted Princess (October 22, 2022), starting at $799

-7-Day Alaska Voyage of the Glaciers on Grand Princess (May 6, 2023), starting at $499

-7-Day Mediterranean with France & Italy on Enchanted Princess (April 15, 2023), starting at $849

-7-Day Western Caribbean with Mexico on Ruby Princess (January 8, 2023), starting at $499

Additional information about this limited time offer can be found at the website.

All cruise prices are per person, based on double occupancy. The sale runs through 11:59 p.m. PT on August 31, 2022, and is available to residents 21 years of age and older of the United States & D.C., Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico and Bermuda.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
06-15-2022 Princess Cruises Unveils More Savings on Summer Vacations
06-14-2022 SCVEDC Highlights Local Residential Communities in New Podcast
06-14-2022 Blackhall, Now Shadowbox, Secures Studio Financing
06-13-2022 June 18: Seminar Addresses Home Needs for Aging in Place
06-13-2022 Aug. 31: New ABC Certification Deadline for All SCV Bar and Restaurant Employees
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (June 15)
1957 - Lang Station dedicated as State Historic Landmark No. 590 [story]
Lang Station
Today in SCV History (June 14)
1916 - Jesse Doty buys White Star Garage; he turns it into Newhall's first Ford dealership [story]
White Star Garage
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: