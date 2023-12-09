Public Health Adds New Resp-Watch Survillance Report

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has added a new tool to help keep you and your family safe during the current flu, COVID-19 and RSV respiratory illness season.

The new Respiratory Watch Dashboard is now here.

The latest respiratory virus surveillance data for Los Angeles County is summarized in the attached Resp-Watch surveillance report.

This data is also available in the new Resp-Watch data dashboard posted on the LACDPH website. This report summarizes Influenza, RSV and COVID-19 surveillance data through week 48, ending Dec. 2.

COVID-19 variant proportions for the State of California are available here.

Additional data on COVID-19 in Los Angeles County can be found here.

For more information visit http://publichealth.lacounty.gov.

