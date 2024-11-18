Public Health Investigates E. Coli Linked to Organic Carrots

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is investigating two local cases of E. coli associated with a multistate outbreak linked to multiple brands of recalled organic whole bagged carrots and baby carrots sold by Grimmway Farms.

One local case linked to this outbreak resulted in the death of an adult over 65 with medical conditions.

Public Health is working with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA), U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the California Department of Public Health on the investigation of this multistate outbreak. The organic bagged carrots and baby carrots were potentially contaminated by a type of bacteria known as Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC), which can lead to serious health conditions. Residents should check to see if they have recalled carrots at home. These products should be returned or thrown away.

On November 16, 2024, Grimmway Farms recalled multiples sizes and brands of bagged organic baby and whole carrots. Carrots on store shelves right now are likely not affected but recalled carrots may be in people’s homes.

The recalled food includes:

Baby Organic Carrots

Best-if-used-by dates ranging from 9/11/2024 to 11/12/2024.

Brands: 365, Bunny Luv, Cal-Organic, Compliments, Full Circle, Good & Gather, GreenWise, Grimmway Farms, Marketside, Nature’s Promise, O-Organic, President’s Choice, Raley’s, Simple Truth, Sprouts, Trader Joe’s, Wegmans, Wholesome Pantry.

Whole Organic Carrots

Were available for purchase in stores approximately from 8/14/2024 through 10/23/2024.

No best-if-used-by-dates are on the bags of organic whole carrots.

Brands: 365, Bunny Luv, Cal-Organic, Compliments, Full Circle, Good & Gather, GreenWise, Marketside, Nature’s Promise, O-Organic, President’s Choice, Simple Truth, Trader Joe’s, Wegmans, Wholesome Pantry.

See the recall for detailed information about brands and sizes.

About E. coli

E. coli is a bacteria found in many places, including in the environment, foods, water, and the intestines of people and animals. Most E. coli are harmless and are part of a healthy intestinal tract.

People get E. coli through contaminated food or water or contact with animals, environments, or other people. Groups of people who are at increased risk for E. coli infection include: Children younger than 5, adults 65 and older and people with weakened immune systems.

Infection with Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC) can lead to a serious health condition called hemolytic uremic syndrome, which can lead to kidney failure, permanent health problems, and even death.

Most people infected with Shiga toxin-producing E. coli experience severe stomach cramps, diarrhea (often bloody), and vomiting. Symptoms usually start 3 to 4 days after swallowing the bacteria.

Most people recover without treatment after 5 to 7 days. Seek medical care if you have severe E. coli symptoms.

The best way to prevent E. coli infection keeping your hands clean, preparing food safely and drinking safe water.

For questions or to find a nearby clinic or doctor, call the Public Health InfoLine at 1-833-540-0473, open every day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information, visit:

https://www.cdc.gov/ecoli/outbreaks/e-coli-o121.html

http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/acd/Diseases/eColi.htm

