header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
November 18
1957 - Newhall County Library dedicated on Ninth Street; replaced by City of Santa Clarita's Old Town Newhall Library in 2012 [story]
Newhall Library
Public Health Investigates E. Coli Linked to Organic Carrots
| Monday, Nov 18, 2024
carrots-1508847_1280

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is investigating two local cases of E. coli associated with a multistate outbreak linked to multiple brands of recalled organic whole bagged carrots and baby carrots sold by Grimmway Farms.

One local case linked to this outbreak resulted in the death of an adult over 65 with medical conditions.

Public Health is working with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA), U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the California Department of Public Health on the investigation of this multistate outbreak. The organic bagged carrots and baby carrots were potentially contaminated by a type of bacteria known as Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC), which can lead to serious health conditions. Residents should check to see if they have recalled carrots at home. These products should be returned or thrown away.

On November 16, 2024, Grimmway Farms recalled multiples sizes and brands of bagged organic baby and whole carrots. Carrots on store shelves right now are likely not affected but recalled carrots may be in people’s homes.

The recalled food includes:

Baby Organic Carrots

Best-if-used-by dates ranging from 9/11/2024 to 11/12/2024.

Brands: 365, Bunny Luv, Cal-Organic, Compliments, Full Circle, Good & Gather, GreenWise, Grimmway Farms, Marketside, Nature’s Promise, O-Organic, President’s Choice, Raley’s, Simple Truth, Sprouts, Trader Joe’s, Wegmans, Wholesome Pantry.

Whole Organic Carrots

Were available for purchase in stores approximately from 8/14/2024 through 10/23/2024.

No best-if-used-by-dates are on the bags of organic whole carrots.

Brands: 365, Bunny Luv, Cal-Organic, Compliments, Full Circle, Good & Gather, GreenWise, Marketside, Nature’s Promise, O-Organic, President’s Choice, Simple Truth, Trader Joe’s, Wegmans, Wholesome Pantry.

See the recall for detailed information about brands and sizes.

About E. coli

E. coli is a bacteria found in many places, including in the environment, foods, water, and the intestines of people and animals. Most E. coli are harmless and are part of a healthy intestinal tract.

People get E. coli through contaminated food or water or contact with animals, environments, or other people. Groups of people who are at increased risk for E. coli infection include: Children younger than 5, adults 65 and older and people with weakened immune systems.

Infection with Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC) can lead to a serious health condition called hemolytic uremic syndrome, which can lead to kidney failure, permanent health problems, and even death.

Most people infected with Shiga toxin-producing E. coli experience severe stomach cramps, diarrhea (often bloody), and vomiting. Symptoms usually start 3 to 4 days after swallowing the bacteria.

Most people recover without treatment after 5 to 7 days. Seek medical care if you have severe E. coli symptoms.

The best way to prevent E. coli infection keeping your hands clean, preparing food safely and drinking safe water.

For questions or to find a nearby clinic or doctor, call the Public Health InfoLine at 1-833-540-0473, open every day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information, visit:

https://www.cdc.gov/ecoli/outbreaks/e-coli-o121.html

http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/acd/Diseases/eColi.htm
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

Barger Brings ‘Saddle’ LACMA Sculpture to the Antelope Valley

Barger Brings ‘Saddle’ LACMA Sculpture to the Antelope Valley
Monday, Nov 18, 2024
Supervisor Kathryn Barger has helped an artwork find its home in the high desert through the Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s sculpture loan program.
FULL STORY...

Public Health Investigates E. Coli Linked to Organic Carrots

Public Health Investigates E. Coli Linked to Organic Carrots
Monday, Nov 18, 2024
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is investigating two local cases of E. coli associated with a multistate outbreak linked to multiple brands of recalled organic whole bagged carrots and baby carrots sold by Grimmway Farms.
FULL STORY...

Arrests Made in Large Multi-Agency Drugs, Firearms Operation

Arrests Made in Large Multi-Agency Drugs, Firearms Operation
Friday, Nov 15, 2024
Local and federal law enforcement officials conducted a large-scale narcotics trafficking operation on Wednesday, Nov. 13, that resulted in the arrest of several individuals.
FULL STORY...

Nov. 17: National Take a Hike Day Safety Tips

Nov. 17: National Take a Hike Day Safety Tips
Friday, Nov 15, 2024
Sunday, Nov. 17 is National Take a Hike Day. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has a few tips to share to celebrate the day safely.
FULL STORY...

Caltrans Awarded $5.6M for Safety, Reduced Travel Times

Caltrans Awarded $5.6M for Safety, Reduced Travel Times
Thursday, Nov 14, 2024
The California Department of Transportation has been awarded a $5.6 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation as part of the 2023 Advanced Transportation Technology and Innovation program to provide real-time, critical information to drivers by connecting vehicles and roadside equipment with cellular networks.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Nov. 20: Hart Board Regular Meeting
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, Nov. 20, beginning with a closed session at 6:15 p.m., followed by an open session at 7 p.m.
Nov. 20: Hart Board Regular Meeting
TMU Women’s Volleyball Wins GSAC Championship
For the first time since 2018, The Master's University's women's volleyball team has won the GSAC Championship Tournament, this time defeating the Benedictine Mesa Redhawks 21-25, 25-23, 26-24, 25-18 Saturday Nov. 16 in The MacArthur Center.
TMU Women’s Volleyball Wins GSAC Championship
Nov. 30: ‘Plaid Tidings’ A Special Holiday Edition of Forever Plaid
Olive Branch Theatricals will present "Plaid Tidings: A Special Holiday Edition of Forever Plaid" weekends beginning Saturday, Nov. 30- Sunday, Dec. 15 at The Patios at Valencia Town Center, 24201 Valencia Blvd., Valencia, CA 91355.
Nov. 30: ‘Plaid Tidings’ A Special Holiday Edition of Forever Plaid
Barger Brings ‘Saddle’ LACMA Sculpture to the Antelope Valley
Supervisor Kathryn Barger has helped an artwork find its home in the high desert through the Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s sculpture loan program.
Barger Brings ‘Saddle’ LACMA Sculpture to the Antelope Valley
COC Women’s Soccer Takes Unbeaten Streak into Playoffs
College of the Canyons Women's Soccer pushed its unbeaten streak to seven games with a 2-1 road victory over Antelope Valley College on Nov. 12, and followed that with a 3-0 win over LA Valley College on Nov. 15. That has the Lady Cougars riding an eight-game unbeaten streak as the team prepares for Round 1 of the 3C2A SoCal Regional playoffs.
COC Women’s Soccer Takes Unbeaten Streak into Playoffs
Nov. 19: SUSD Regular Board Meeting
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, Nov. 19 beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Nov. 19: SUSD Regular Board Meeting
Sun Princess Wins Good Housekeeping 2025 Family Travel Award
Sun Princess, the newest and next-level Love Boat from Princess Cruises, has been named a 2025 Good Housekeeping Family Travel Award Winner.
Sun Princess Wins Good Housekeeping 2025 Family Travel Award
Dec. 7: 17th Annual Family Literacy Festival at Old Town Newhall Library
Santa Clarita Public Libraries present 17th Annual Family Literacy Festival on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Old Town Newhall Library, 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
Dec. 7: 17th Annual Family Literacy Festival at Old Town Newhall Library
Public Health Investigates E. Coli Linked to Organic Carrots
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is investigating two local cases of E. coli associated with a multistate outbreak linked to multiple brands of recalled organic whole bagged carrots and baby carrots sold by Grimmway Farms.
Public Health Investigates E. Coli Linked to Organic Carrots
Nov. 25: Celebrate the Opening of the New Bouquet Canyon Trail
After months of development, the Bouquet Canyon Trail in Saugus is ready to open. Join members of the Santa Clarita City Council, the Santa Clarita Valley Bicycle Coalition and the community for a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday, Nov. 25 at 10 a.m. at Central Park, near the basketball courts, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
Nov. 25: Celebrate the Opening of the New Bouquet Canyon Trail
Nov. 18-24: Six Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of six productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Nov. 18 to Friday, Nov. 22.
Nov. 18-24: Six Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
Today in SCV History (Nov. 18)
1957 - Newhall County Library dedicated on Ninth Street; replaced by City of Santa Clarita's Old Town Newhall Library in 2012 [story]
Newhall Library
Today in SCV History (Nov. 17)
1969 - Construction begins on Magic Mountain amusement park [story]
Magic Mountain under construction
Today in SCV History (Nov. 16)
1941 - Rose (stagecoach) Station at bottom of Grapevine dedicated as California Historical Landmark [story]
Rose Station marker
Dec. 14: Fourth Annual Hart Barnyard Light Tour
The Fourth Annual Barnyard Light Tour at William S. Hart Regional Park presented by the County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation will be held Saturday, Dec. 14, 5-7:30 p.m.
Dec. 14: Fourth Annual Hart Barnyard Light Tour
U.S. News Ranks Hart Junior Highs in Top 14%
William S. Hart Union High School District junior high schools (Arroyo Seco, La Mesa, Placerita, Rancho Pico, Rio Norte and Sierra Vista) have been ranked in the top 14% of middle schools in the State of California by U.S. News & World Report.
U.S. News Ranks Hart Junior Highs in Top 14%
Arrests Made in Large Multi-Agency Drugs, Firearms Operation
Local and federal law enforcement officials conducted a large-scale narcotics trafficking operation on Wednesday, Nov. 13, that resulted in the arrest of several individuals.
Arrests Made in Large Multi-Agency Drugs, Firearms Operation
Nov. 17: National Take a Hike Day Safety Tips
Sunday, Nov. 17 is National Take a Hike Day. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has a few tips to share to celebrate the day safely.
Nov. 17: National Take a Hike Day Safety Tips
Sammy Clarita is Back with New Book, New Look
The popular "I Found Sammy Clarita campaign" is back and Sammy Clarita has a new look and a new book, "Sammy Stories, Volume 5, They Call it Puppy Love."
Sammy Clarita is Back with New Book, New Look
Nov. 16: The ‘Barbie’ Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour
Barbie fans of all ages, this one’s for you. The Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour is continuing its 2024 tour of the West with a stop in Valencia on Saturday, Nov. 16.
Nov. 16: The ‘Barbie’ Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour
Nov. 16: East Walker Ranch Free Community Hike
The November city of Santa Clarita Community Hike will be held Saturday, Nov. 16, 9 a.m. at East Walker Ranch Open Space, located on Placerita Canyon Road, 2.5 miles east of the Placerita Canyon Nature Center.
Nov. 16: East Walker Ranch Free Community Hike
Today in SCV History (Nov. 15)
1978 - Southern Pacific Saugus depot closes; later moved to Hart Park [story]
Saugus depot
Volunteers Needed to Help Build Tiny Homes
Finally Family Homes is looking for tiny home building assistant volunteers to help create affordable housing while making a pathway to ownership attainable for college-aged foster youth.
Volunteers Needed to Help Build Tiny Homes
Nov. 15-17: Lane Closures for Copper Hill Bridge Widening Project
The city of Santa Clarita has announced that starting Friday, Nov. 15 evening at 9 p.m. through Sunday Nov. 17 morning at 6 a.m., there will be a full road closure on Copper Hill Drive between Avenida Rancho Tesoro and McBean Parkway.
Nov. 15-17: Lane Closures for Copper Hill Bridge Widening Project
SCVNews.com