Environmental defenders

Schools Can Schedule Free Environmental Defenders Assembly

Uploaded: , Tuesday, Jan 2, 2024

By Press Release

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Works is offering free “Environmental Defenders” school assemblies to elementary schools in the Santa Clarita Valley.

The Environmental Defenders Rock the Planet – It’s Up to You Tour is a 30-minute, high-energy assembly program that is free to all elementary schools in Los Angeles County. This music-driven show encourages students to identify environmental issues and actions kids can take themselves to reduce and prevent pollution.

Performed by two professional children’s theater actors and their animated friends the Environmental Defenders, this fully contained assembly uses music, call-and-response, audience participation and repetition to effectively communicate environmental concepts including:

–The Four R’s (Reduce, Reuse, Recycle and Rethink)

–Organic Waste

–Stormwater Pollution Prevention

–Household Hazardous Waste

–Water Conservation

–Landfills

Sponsored by Los Angeles County, the Environmental Defenders program has been educating elementary school children since 1996. The current version of the show, the Environmental Defenders Rock the Planet – It’s Up to You Tour, launched in April 2023 featuring new video elements and messaging.

For more information about the free school assembly program visit The Environmental Defenders Rock the Planet – It’s Up to You Tour.

