Records Fall for TMU Athletes at NAIA Indoor Championship Finals

The first day of competition at the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Indoor National Championships on Thursday, March 2 in Brookings, S.D. saw The Master’s University Mustang track teams break records as they moved on to the finals.

The Lady Mustangs team of Hannah Fredericks, Suzie Johnson, Emma Nelson, and Ellen Palmgren raced in the Women’s 4x800m semi-finals, setting a new school record by more than seven seconds (9:17.85) to advance to Friday’s final.

Just two hours after the Women’s 4x800m semi-final, Fredericks and Palmgren returned to the track for the Women’s Distance Medley Relay (DMR) semi-final, joined by Rebekah Niednagel and Micaiah Scott. Despite minimal recovery time between events, the ladies ran a respectable 12:07.01. Finishing ninth overall, at first it appeared the Lady Mustangs had missed advancing to the final by one place. However, due to an officiating mistake that occurred during the race, the games committee decided to take the top 12 teams to Saturday’s final (rather than usual the top eight), allowing the Lady Mustangs to advance to the final.

“I am just so thankful to the Lord that I was able to qualify and come run at nationals after such a rough season,” said Niednagel. “So blessed to be able to spend time with my amazing teammates on this trip and to step on the line with some of my best friends and glorify the Lord through our work. So blessed to be given another chance to race for an audience of One.”

TMU’s men’s DMR team of Zach Garey, Sam Jean, Anthony Ghiorso, and Davis Boggess won their semi-final and set a new school record with a time of 10:03.37.

In the Men’s 5,000m, Hunter Romine (15:02.35) and Brint Laubach (15:05.28) have advanced to the finals.

To follow live results of March 3 events, click here.

For more information visit TMU Sports.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...