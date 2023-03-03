header image

March 3
1882 - George Campton's Newhall general store explodes [story]
general store
Records Fall for TMU Athletes at NAIA Indoor Championship Finals
Friday, Mar 3, 2023
mustangs track

The first day of competition at the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Indoor National Championships on Thursday, March 2 in Brookings, S.D. saw The Master’s University Mustang track teams break records as they moved on to the finals.

The Lady Mustangs team of Hannah Fredericks, Suzie Johnson, Emma Nelson, and Ellen Palmgren raced in the Women’s 4x800m semi-finals, setting a new school record by more than seven seconds (9:17.85) to advance to Friday’s final.

Just two hours after the Women’s 4x800m semi-final, Fredericks and Palmgren returned to the track for the Women’s Distance Medley Relay (DMR) semi-final, joined by Rebekah Niednagel and Micaiah Scott. Despite minimal recovery time between events, the ladies ran a respectable 12:07.01. Finishing ninth overall, at first it appeared the Lady Mustangs had missed advancing to the final by one place. However, due to an officiating mistake that occurred during the race, the games committee decided to take the top 12 teams to Saturday’s final (rather than usual the top eight), allowing the Lady Mustangs to advance to the final.

“I am just so thankful to the Lord that I was able to qualify and come run at nationals after such a rough season,” said Niednagel. “So blessed to be able to spend time with my amazing teammates on this trip and to step on the line with some of my best friends and glorify the Lord through our work. So blessed to be given another chance to race for an audience of One.”

TMU’s men’s DMR team of Zach Garey, Sam Jean, Anthony Ghiorso, and Davis Boggess won their semi-final and set a new school record with a time of 10:03.37.

In the Men’s 5,000m, Hunter Romine (15:02.35) and Brint Laubach (15:05.28) have advanced to the finals.

To follow live results of March 3 events, click here.

For more information visit TMU Sports.

Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
New Beehive Installed at Placerita Canyon Nature Center
Friends of Placerita Canyon Natural Area report a new beehive has been installed at the Placerita Canyon Nature Center, 19152 Placerita Canyon Road, Newhall, CA, 91321.
New Beehive Installed at Placerita Canyon Nature Center
Breaking Barriers Career Expo at Boys & Girls Club
The Keystone Club at the Santa Clarita Valley Boys & Girls Club is hosting a Breaking Barriers Career Expo on March 24 and April 21.
Breaking Barriers Career Expo at Boys & Girls Club
March 10: All Schools Dance at Magic Mountain
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station annual “All Schools Dance” is back for its 38th year and will be held Friday, March 10 from 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Six Flags Magic Mountain.
March 10: All Schools Dance at Magic Mountain
Castaic Lake is Hiring Cashier-Clerks
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation, Castaic Lake State Recreation Area is hiring for cashier-clerk positions. Application filing will be held for one week and begins Friday, March 3 and will close on Thursday, March 9.
Castaic Lake is Hiring Cashier-Clerks
March 4: Celebrate Mardi Gras at Old Town Newhall Farmers Market
Celebrate Mardi Gras at the Old Town Farmers Market Saturday, March 4 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
March 4: Celebrate Mardi Gras at Old Town Newhall Farmers Market
Today in SCV History (March 3)
1882 - George Campton's Newhall general store explodes [story]
general store
Mustangs Find Success at NAIA Swim Nationals
Team records fell and All-Americans were crowned for The Master's University on the first day of the NAIA Swimming & Diving National Championships in Columbus, Georgia.
Mustangs Find Success at NAIA Swim Nationals
American Red Cross Announces March 2023 Monthlong Events
As climate disasters, blood donation needs and other emergencies upend lives, local community heroes are stepping up to care for one another.
American Red Cross Announces March 2023 Monthlong Events
Whittaker-Bermite Owner Partners with New Urban West to Develop Site
With a track record of successful community development in the Santa Clarita Valley, New Urban West, has announced its new agreement with the property owner of Whittaker-Bermite to plan and develop the site into a new, mixed-use village at the center of the City.
Whittaker-Bermite Owner Partners with New Urban West to Develop Site
SCVi Now Recruiting Students for 2023-24 School Year
Santa Clarita Valley International Charter School, the Founding School for iLEAD, a public charter school network that makes available innovative learning options for children in grades TK through 12, is recruiting new students for the 2023-24 school year through lottery applications.
SCVi Now Recruiting Students for 2023-24 School Year
SCVEDC’s 2022 Annual Report Released
After 12 years of collaborative efforts within our community, the work of the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation has never been more vital.
SCVEDC’s 2022 Annual Report Released
March 18: COC Hosting Discover Day for New, Potential Students
College of the Canyons will hold Discover Day, an event that will give new and potential students the opportunity to explore program offerings and opportunities, on Saturday, March 18, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
March 18: COC Hosting Discover Day for New, Potential Students
Monthly Message from City Manager – March 2023 | One Story One City
I always enjoy visiting our Santa Clarita Public Library Branches and seeing the wide-range of community members taking advantage of the resources, materials, books and services provided.
Monthly Message from City Manager – March 2023 | One Story One City
Dr. Lisa Wong Appointed Director of L.A. County’s Mental Health Department
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to appoint Dr. Lisa H. Wong Director of Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health during its Board meeting Tuesday.
Dr. Lisa Wong Appointed Director of L.A. County’s Mental Health Department
Thursday COVID Roundup: Resources to Remain After Emergency Orders End
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday no additional deaths and 29 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with 16 additional deaths and 1,028 new cases countywide.
Thursday COVID Roundup: Resources to Remain After Emergency Orders End
Today in SCV History (March 2)
1938 - Great Flood of 1938 causes massive destruction and death across the greater Los Angeles region [story]
flooding
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Case Count Continues Decline
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health today confirmed 15 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 882 new cases countywide and 36 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Case Count Continues Decline
County Extends Cold Weather Alert Through Weekend
The Los Angeles County Health Officer is issuing a Cold Weather Alert due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures.
County Extends Cold Weather Alert Through Weekend
Assemblywoman Schiavo Announces Two Additional Housing Bills
Assemblywoman Schiavo announced two additional pieces of legislation aimed at housing affordability.
Assemblywoman Schiavo Announces Two Additional Housing Bills
SCV Water Launches New Website
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency has just launched a new website; links to the packet for committee meetings will now direct you to an information card
SCV Water Launches New Website
County Ask Public For Feedback On Cannabis Equity Program
The LA County Office of Cannabis Management is inviting the public to join an upcoming community meeting and help determine what an equitable cannabis industry in LA County looks like.
County Ask Public For Feedback On Cannabis Equity Program
California Credit Union Launches Summer Internship Program
California Credit Union has launched a Summer Internship Program, inviting local college students and high school seniors to apply for the opportunity to work at the credit union.
California Credit Union Launches Summer Internship Program
