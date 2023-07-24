Red Cross Announces SCV Blood Drives

After a summer of declining donations, the American Red Cross needs the public’s help to prevent a blood shortage. When a donor makes and keeps an appointment to give blood or platelets in the weeks ahead, they can help ensure trauma patients, those undergoing cancer treatment and people with lifelong blood disorders can get the blood they count on.

Right now, the Red Cross especially needs type O negative, type O positive and type B negative blood donors, as well as platelet donors. Donors of all blood types can schedule an appointment to give by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

The Red Cross is teaming up with Warner Bros. for the theatrical release of Meg 2: The Trench to celebrate a summer of sharks and help stave off a summer blood and platelet shortage. All who come to give through Aug. 12 will be automatically entered for a chance to win a three-night New York getaway for two with a private shark dive adventure at Long Island Aquarium. Those who come to give throughout the month of August will also get a $10 e-gift card to a movie merchant of their choice. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Movie.

Upcoming Santa Clarita Valley blood donation opportunities Aug. 1-15:

Santa Clarita

8/2/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Santa Clarita Old West Masonic Lodge, 19310 Avenue of the Oaks

8/6/2023: 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Best Buy, 26531 Bouquet Canyon Rd.

8/7/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library, 18601 Soledad Canyon Rd.

8/7/2023: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Grace Baptist Church, 22833 Copper Hill Dr.

8/8/2023: 11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Best Buy, 26531 Bouquet Canyon Rd.

8/9/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Santa Clarita Old West Masonic Lodge, 19310 Avenue of the Oaks

8/11/2023: 11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Best Buy, 26531 Bouquet Canyon Rd.

8/12/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Santa Clarita Old West Masonic Lodge, 19310 Avenue of the Oaks

Valencia

8/8/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Honda Performance Development, 25145 Anza Dr.

8/11/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Santa Clarita City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd.

8/14/2023: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, 23803 McBean Pky

8/15/2023: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., CrossFit Rye Canyon & Barbell Club, 25427 Rye Canyon Rd.

How to donate blood To make an appointment, simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements. Amplify your impact − volunteer! stable blood and platelet supply is critical to national preparedness. Additionally, as we approach the beginning of what is expected to be another active hurricane season, the Red Cross urges everyone to get ready now and consider becoming a volunteer to help people affected by the growing number of climate-driven disasters. Support impacted communities by assisting at Red Cross shelters, using your professional skills as a licensed health care provider or becoming a member of the Red Cross Disaster Action Team. To learn more, visit redcross.org/volunteertoday. About the American Red Cross:

redcross.org/la or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCrossLA. The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visitor, or visit us on Twitter at

