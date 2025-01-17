Red Cross Offers Financial Assistance to Fire Victims

The American Red Cross is offering financial assistance for families whose homes were damaged or destroyed by Los Angeles County wildfires. Assistance available to those affected by Eaton, Palisades, Hurst and Kenneth fires.

If you’ve been impacted by the wildfires in the Los Angeles area, the American Red Cross is here to help you recover.

In addition to assisting those currently in shelters, the Red Cross is providing financial assistance to Californians who lived within the fire perimeters of Eaton, Palisades, Hurst and Kenneth, as defined by Cal OES.

This week, the Red Cross began outreach to specific individuals whose primary residences were located within these defined areas. These individuals are eligible for this initial Red Cross Immediate Financial Assistance program. For those the Red Cross has contact information for, an invitation is being sent to enroll via email, text message, or phone call directly from the American Red Cross.

If you receive an invitation to complete an application for financial assistance you can complete the entire process virtually by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767) to enroll, confirm eligibility and receive financial assistance.

Please be aware of scams or people posing as Red Cross representatives. Eligible residents will receive an invitation via email, text and phone call based on the contact information the Red Cross has for you. If you’re unsure whether the Red Cross has reached out, please call 1-800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767).

Receiving Red Cross financial assistance does not make you ineligible for FEMA assistance. The Red Cross is only part of the solution to recovery, and we encourage people who were affected by the recent wildfires to apply for federal Disaster Assistance at disasterassistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-3362. FEMA approval is not required to be eligible for Red Cross financial assistance.

The American Red Cross remains committed to providing individuals affected by the devastating wildfires with safe shelter, access to food, basic health services and emotional support.

All Red Cross services, including immediate financial assistance, are available to individuals regardless of nationality, race, gender, sexual orientation, religious beliefs, class or political opinions.

The Red Cross is a charity, not a government agency and people do not need to be American citizens to receive our help.

Red Cross financial assistance is not a loan and does not need to be repaid.

