Red Flag Warning Continues for SCV, Hurst Fire Threatens Newhall Pass

The National Weather Service has continued the Red Flag Warning through 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9 in the Santa Clarita Valley. Falling to 10 to 20 percent by this evening the relative humidity will potentially fall to single digits in some areas of the SCV from Wednesday into Friday.

The Hurst Fire that broke out about 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 7 north of Sylmar has resulted in evacuation warnings for areas in the Newhall Pass and southern SCV.

More than 44,000 people are under evacuation orders in Sylmar as the Hurst Fire has consumed 500 acres according to Cal Fire. The fire was reported Tuesday around 10:30 p.m. in the 5900 block of Yarnell Street.

Cal Fire reports the fire is at 0% containment.

There are currently four major fires burning in Los Angeles County according to Cal Fire.

The Palisades Fire has consumed more than 3,000 acres and 1,000 structures with 0% containment.

The Eaton Fire in Altadena is at more than 2,000 acres with two deaths and the loss of more than 100 structures.

The Woodley Fire in the Sepulveda Basin has resulted in the closure of Burbank Boulevard through the basin and is at 75 acres.

No containment is reported by Cal Fire for any of the Southern California fires.

Air support in Los Angeles County is still grounded as of Wednesday morning because of high winds. It is expected that air support will resume on Wednesday during the day.

For more information visit the Cal Fire website at www.fire.ca.gov.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...