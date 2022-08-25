Register Now for Free Community Emergency Response Team Training

Registration is now open for the city of Santa Clarita’s Community Emergency Response Team training.

In this free training, residents will have the opportunity to learn basic disaster response skills for hazards that may impact the Santa Clarita community.

The C.E.R.T. program educates volunteers about disaster preparedness and trains them in basic disaster response skills, such as fire safety, light search and rescue, team organization and disaster medical operations. C.E.R.T. offers a consistent, nationwide approach to volunteer training and organization that professional responders can rely on during disaster situations, allowing them to focus on more complex tasks.

The seven week course will be held on seven consecutive Thursdays, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Sept 1 to Oct. 13.

Must be 18 years and older to participate.

To register, please email emergencymanagement@santa-clarita.com and include your full name, email address, mailing address, phone number and date of birth.



