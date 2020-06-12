Reopen Our Hospitals | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

Your loved one is ill. They have COVID-19, but they are hospitalized with minimal communication. Yet you want to ask questions, know their condition, and be at their bedside.

Six months into this pandemic, we have utilized cell phones, FaceTime, Skype and other modalities successfully. But when a patient is extremely ill and disabled, there is no better medical treatment than family members holding their hand.

Hospital census has decreased, and healthcare personnel are being laid off. One reason is fear of exposure to COVID-19; the other is hesitancy knowing there is no visitation by family or loved ones.

Correct me if I am wrong, but I have not seen documented transmission of the coronavirus to hospitalized non-COVID-19 patients come up on the radar screen. Why? Because of strict sterile techniques used by hospitals.

Yet, there is no talk in the media or government of reopening hospitals. This can be done sterilely and sequentially, starting with ICU patients who are critically ill, then those with memory problems or paralysis.

Reopening communities must include hospitals, as patients humanely need loved ones to hold their hand.

Gene Uzawa Dorio, M.D., is a geriatric house-call physician who serves as president of the Los Angeles County Commission for Older Adults and Assemblyman to the California Senior Legislature. He has practiced in the Santa Clarita Valley for 32 years.