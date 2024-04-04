Retention Rate Among TMU Students Remains Strong

One key indicator of student satisfaction is a school’s fall-to-spring retention rate. In other words, what percentage of eligible undergraduate students who enroll in the fall return after winter break?

For the 10th year in a row, The Master’s University’s most recent number in that category was greater than 94%.

TMU’s expanded program offerings, housing options, and financial aid opportunities, brought about by generous donors and scholarships, have undoubtedly contributed to the school’s retention rate. But Dariu Dumitru, TMU’s vice president of enrollment and marketing, stressed the spiritual foundation that continues to attract students seeking a thoroughly biblical education.

“The main and most important thing is the uncompromising commitment to Christ and Scripture,” he said. “This is the heart of everything that we do. We don’t shy away from this. That’s what this university is all about; it’s committed to the sufficiency, inerrancy, and authority of Scripture.”

Dumitru also emphasized the interpersonal connections that develop at TMU.

“It’s the relationships that keep students here — friends and professors and the community they’ve built up,” he says. “You’ve got small class sizes. You build personal relationships with professors who know you and care about you and invest in you. It’s very hard to walk away from that. Nobody here is just a number.”

See more stats and rankings related to TMU at masters.edu/statistics.

