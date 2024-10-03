header image

1918 - Box-office superstar William S. Hart promotes 4th series of Liberty Loan (World War I) bonds, which went on sale Sept. 28 [story]
William S. Hart
Sable Movie Ranch Listed for $35M
| Thursday, Oct 3, 2024
sableranch031614a

The Sable Movie Ranch, located near the intersection of Sand Canyon and Placerita Canyon Roads has been listed for sale at $35 million.

The movie ranch, which saw extensive damage in the 2016 Sand Fire, has rebuilt the Western street facade (originally constructed in the 1970s) that was destroyed in the fire.

Sable Ranch has served as movie set for numerous productions including “Robin Hood: Men in Tights,” “American Horror Story” and “Oppenheimer.”

It has also been the home of popular reality competition television programs including “Wipeout,” “Fear Factor,” “Ultimate Beastmaster” and “Holey Moley.”

The ranch has hosted numerous television productions including “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Sons of Anarchy,” “SWAT,” “Criminal Minds” “Maverick,” “The A-Team” and “24.”

In 2021, Billie Eilish visited the ranch to film the music video for “Happier Than Ever.”

In addition to the film sets and open spaces, the ranch includes five houses and two apartments, with a total of 14 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms on the property.

Derek Hunt, owner of Sable Ranch and the grandson of the movie ranch’s longtime owner Frank Vacek, has listed the propety with Aaron Kirman of Christie’s International Real Estate Southern California, alongside Sam Glendon of CBRE.

Prior to Vacek’s purchase of the ranch in the 1970s, Abbott and Costello worked on the ranch in 1942 while filming “Ride ’Em Cowboy.” In addition, Hollywood stars Elizabeth Taylor and Charlton Heston reportedly visited the ranch for horseback-riding sessions in the 1950s.

The property is located within the Movie Ranch Overlay Zone created in 2011. The Zone is a special designation for feature-film and television production that streamlines permitting and lowers costs.

The Movie Ranch Overlay Zone was created by the city of Santa Clarita in 2011. Sable Ranch also sits within the Thirty Mile Zone, also known as the TMZ, a sector within 30 miles of downtown Los Angeles where labor costs for film crews are lower.

The zoning benefits and the ranch’s amenities, which include parking for 200 cars, catering space, two on-site helicopter pads and a green-screen, make the property attractive to film crews.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Oct. 7: Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer Memorial Blood Drive
The family of Los Angeles County Sheriff Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer in partnership with the American Red Cross presents the Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer Memorial Blood Drive on Monday, Oct. 7.
Oct. 7: Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer Memorial Blood Drive
City Waives Adoption Fees for Pet Adoption Week
The city of Santa Clarita announces the return of the second annual Pet Adoption Week, Monday, Oct. 7-Saturday, Oct. 12.
City Waives Adoption Fees for Pet Adoption Week
Sable Movie Ranch Listed for $35M
The Sable Movie Ranch, located near the intersection of Sand Canyon and Placerita Canyon Roads has been listed for sale at $35 million.
Sable Movie Ranch Listed for $35M
Jason Gibbs | Explore Events at Santa Clarita Community Centers
As fall approaches, the city of Santa Clarita is gearing up for its most anticipated season of the year.
Jason Gibbs | Explore Events at Santa Clarita Community Centers
Oct. 9: Q2 Solutions Grand Opening, Site Tour
On behalf of Q2 Solutions, IQVIA Laboratories invites members of the Santa Clarita Valley business community to the Grand Opening ceremony on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 9-10:30 a.m.
Oct. 9: Q2 Solutions Grand Opening, Site Tour
Robert Fitzpatrick, CalArts’ Second President Dies at 84
California Institute of the Arts has announced the death of Robert J. Fitzpatrick, 84, (1940-2024), CalArt’s second president, who died on Sept. 30.
Robert Fitzpatrick, CalArts’ Second President Dies at 84
SCV Water Wins Fifth Consecutive U.S. EPA WaterSense Excellence Award
For the fifth consecutive time since its formation in 2018, Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency has been recognized by the United States Environmental Protection Agency with a WaterSense Excellence Award.
SCV Water Wins Fifth Consecutive U.S. EPA WaterSense Excellence Award
COC Women’s Soccer Starts Conference, 2-0 Over Glendale
College of the Canyons women's soccer opened the Western State Conference, South Division portion of its schedule Tuesday, Oct. 1, with a 2-0 victory over visiting Glendale College.
COC Women’s Soccer Starts Conference, 2-0 Over Glendale
Oct. 17: All Invited to COC Homecoming at Cougar Stadium
The College of the Canyons Athletic Department and Associated Student Government are inviting students, staff and community members to attend the 2024 Homecoming Celebration on Thursday, Oct. 17 at Cougar Stadium.
Oct. 17: All Invited to COC Homecoming at Cougar Stadium
CDPH Investigating Possible Human Case of Bird Flu
The California Department of Public Health, in coordination with local health partners and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is investigating a possible human case of H5N1 bird flu
CDPH Investigating Possible Human Case of Bird Flu
Oct. 9: SCV Water Resources, Watershed Committee Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s Water Resources and Watershed Committee is holding a meeting Wednesday, Oct. 9, at 5:30 p.m.
Oct. 9: SCV Water Resources, Watershed Committee Meeting
Ken Striplin | Ready for Election Day!
What could be more essential to our democracy than voting? It’s not just a civic duty—it’s your chance to directly influence the policies that shape our community.
Ken Striplin | Ready for Election Day!
LASD Pink Patch in Support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month
LASD Sheriff Robert Luna and LASD Personnel Will Wear the LASD Pink Patch in Support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month 
LASD Pink Patch in Support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month
SUSD Postpones Asset Management Committee Meeting
Saugus Union School District is postponing its scheduled Asset Management Committee Meeting (7/11 Committee) in an effort to reformat the structure of the next meeting
SUSD Postpones Asset Management Committee Meeting
LAHSA Releases New Data Dashboards
The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority announced the release of new data dashboards that provide the public with unprecedented access to track the work being done to address homelessness in Los Angeles.
LAHSA Releases New Data Dashboards
CSUN Hosts Third Annual Bike Festival
California State University, Northridge’s College of Social and Behavioral Sciences will host CSUN’s third annual BikeFest on Sunday, Nov. 3, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. BikeFest is free and open to the public.
CSUN Hosts Third Annual Bike Festival
County Public Health Investigating Fifth Case of Dengue
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is investigating a new case of locally acquired dengue in a resident of El Monte.
County Public Health Investigating Fifth Case of Dengue
CHP Secures Federal Grant for Pedestrian, Cyclist Safety
The California Highway Patrol has been awarded $1.55 million in federal grant funding through the Bicycle and Pedestrian Safety, Education, Enforcement, and Awareness Program.
CHP Secures Federal Grant for Pedestrian, Cyclist Safety
As Inflation Persists, Consumers are Changing Behavior
While inflation rates have leveled off from their 2022 peak, high costs are still affecting the day-to-day lives of most people, according to California State University, Northridge marketing professor Mariam Beruchashvili.
As Inflation Persists, Consumers are Changing Behavior
Valencia High Freshman Volleyball Team Wins Sylmar JV Championship
The Valencia High School Freshman volleyball team recently showcased their talent and determination as the team claimed the championship title at the 2024 Sylmar Junior Varsity Volleyball Tournament.
Valencia High Freshman Volleyball Team Wins Sylmar JV Championship
California Tracking Increase in Diseases Spread by Mosquitoes
The California Department of Public Health is encouraging Californians to take precautions against diseases spread by mosquitoes after recording six deaths caused by West Nile virus and ongoing transmission in many regions of California.
California Tracking Increase in Diseases Spread by Mosquitoes
Today in SCV History (Oct. 2)
1945 - Cattle-rustling "Phantom of Vasquez Rocks" captured [story]
Phantom suspect
Santa Clarita Launches Spanish Social Media Pages
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the official launch of the city of Santa Clarita's Spanish social media pages on Instagram and Facebook.
Santa Clarita Launches Spanish Social Media Pages
