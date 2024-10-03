Sable Movie Ranch Listed for $35M

The Sable Movie Ranch, located near the intersection of Sand Canyon and Placerita Canyon Roads has been listed for sale at $35 million.

The movie ranch, which saw extensive damage in the 2016 Sand Fire, has rebuilt the Western street facade (originally constructed in the 1970s) that was destroyed in the fire.

Sable Ranch has served as movie set for numerous productions including “Robin Hood: Men in Tights,” “American Horror Story” and “Oppenheimer.”

It has also been the home of popular reality competition television programs including “Wipeout,” “Fear Factor,” “Ultimate Beastmaster” and “Holey Moley.”

The ranch has hosted numerous television productions including “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Sons of Anarchy,” “SWAT,” “Criminal Minds” “Maverick,” “The A-Team” and “24.”

In 2021, Billie Eilish visited the ranch to film the music video for “Happier Than Ever.”

In addition to the film sets and open spaces, the ranch includes five houses and two apartments, with a total of 14 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms on the property.

Derek Hunt, owner of Sable Ranch and the grandson of the movie ranch’s longtime owner Frank Vacek, has listed the propety with Aaron Kirman of Christie’s International Real Estate Southern California, alongside Sam Glendon of CBRE.

Prior to Vacek’s purchase of the ranch in the 1970s, Abbott and Costello worked on the ranch in 1942 while filming “Ride ’Em Cowboy.” In addition, Hollywood stars Elizabeth Taylor and Charlton Heston reportedly visited the ranch for horseback-riding sessions in the 1950s.

The property is located within the Movie Ranch Overlay Zone created in 2011. The Zone is a special designation for feature-film and television production that streamlines permitting and lowers costs.

The Movie Ranch Overlay Zone was created by the city of Santa Clarita in 2011. Sable Ranch also sits within the Thirty Mile Zone, also known as the TMZ, a sector within 30 miles of downtown Los Angeles where labor costs for film crews are lower.

The zoning benefits and the ranch’s amenities, which include parking for 200 cars, catering space, two on-site helicopter pads and a green-screen, make the property attractive to film crews.

