Safe Exchange Zone at Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station

The city of Santa Clarita is seeking local youth and student artists to voluntarily participate in the 6th annual Youth Arts Showcase on March 19, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Centre, located at 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway.
The Santa Clarita City Council will host a joint budget study session with the Santa Clarita Planning Commission, Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission and Arts Commission on Tuesday, Feb. 1 at 5 p.m.
The Santa Clarita Public Library is thrilled to announce that One Story One City will return in March 2022, with a new book selection, “The Nature Fix: Why Nature Makes Us Happier, Heathier, and More Creative” by prize-winning author Florence Williams.
The Hart High Baseball Alumni Game tradition will return to the diamond Sunday, Feb. 6 at 11 a.m. for a three-inning game and a preview of 2022 Hart High Baseball teams including varsity, junior varsity and frosh.
The Friends of the Santa Clarita Public Library invite residents to take advantage of this sweet Book Bag Sale at all three library branches. Impress your loved ones this Valentine's Day with a unique gift--or gifts--from the upcoming February Book Bag Sale.
Sulphur Springs Union School District and William S. Hart Union High School District are coming together to bring resources to school families through the “Many Families One Community” Family Resource Fair virtual event over Zoom.
Mission Valley Bancorp announced Monday a net income of $5.0 million, or $1.50 per diluted share, for the year ended Dec. 31, 2021, compared to net income of $2.3 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, for the year ended Dec. 31, 2020.
The William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Wednesday, Feb. 2, beginning with a closed meeting at 6 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
The Newhall building that housed the once iconic ski and surf business Billy's Boardshop and most recently has been occupied by CrossFit Building Block, has been sold, reported Jim Mangassarian, Broker/Associate with Realty Executives Real Estate.
Santa Clarita Valley drivers may be impacted by roadwork along the I-5 scheduled today through Feb. 4. Caltrans issued a construction advisory for drivers along the I-5 freeway from SR-134 to Buena Vista Street. Construction will impact drivers with lane closures and some on- and off-ramp closures.
Thinking about starting your landscape or garden project this spring? The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will show you where to start with a free class to learn the basics of sustainable landscaping.
