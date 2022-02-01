Safe Exchange Zone at Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station offers residents a safe place to complete online transactions, as well as custody exchanges.

A Safe Exchange Zone is available 24/7 for residents looking to complete transactions for purchase, selling or trading items with others and for custody exchanges.

The Safe Exchange Zone is located at the new Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station at 26201 Golden Valley Road in Santa Clarita.

The new location of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, opened in November, has designated parking spots for the Safe Exchange Zone in front of the station.

The parking lot contains 24/7 video surveillance, providing an area of safety for all. The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station urges residents to make use of the new location for all transactions.

