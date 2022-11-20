‘Salute to Our Veterans’ at VHS Ragnarök Marching Band Tournament

The Valencia High School Marching Band and Color Guard presented RAGNARÖK, the 10th Annual Valencia Marching Band Tournament at the Valencia High School Stadium on Friday, Nov. 11, Veterans Day. The event included a “Salute to Our Veterans” ceremony.
The Ragnarok Pride of the Vikings event highlighted the importance of Veterans Day by incorporating hundreds of United States flags around the stadium, handing them out to spectators and inviting special guests to address the crowd. Opening ceremonies for the event began with the presentation of the colors performed by the Valencia High School JROTC Color Guard team during the National Anthem.
Fred Gruchalla, a veteran of the Vietnam War and member of the Santa Clarita Veterans Memorial Committee, addressed the packed Valencia High School stadium thanking veterans and active duty military for their service.
Gruchalla spoke about the importance of Veterans Day and its history. He also addressed the difference between Memorial Day, Armed Forces Day and Veterans Day as those holidays are at times confused by some. He ended his speech with the moving poem titled “I am a Veteran.”
Another guest was active duty serviceman Gunnery Sergeant Steven Santiago, 12th Marine Corps District, Musician Placement Director of the Marine Corps Music Program.
As Santiago stood in full dress uniform, he thanked veterans as well as Valencia High for promoting music education by hosting the Marching Band tournament and giving so many young musicians the opportunity to perform and compete. He shared with the audience information on a specialized program called Musician Enlistment Options Program (MEOP) which is an opportunity for those interested to be musical ambassadors for the United States as Marine musicians.
Santiago was accompanied by Sgt. Steve Eliseorabe, Career Advisor Recruiting Station of Santa Clarita, U.S. Marines and team.
The “Salute to Our Veterans” culminated with a rousing recorded Armed Forces Medley that instructed veterans in the stadium to stand when they heard their military branch song played.
“To hear the enthusiastic cheers and witness the heart felt patriotism of the audience as we all applauded each and every veteran that stood was an extremely impactful moment for everyone,” said Terry Collier, Ragnarök Event Chair and United States Navy Veteran. “I am proud that our Band Director, Kelvin Flores, felt so strongly about Veterans Day to make sure that we paid tribute during this tournament.”
The regular board meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Tuesday, Nov. 15, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by the public open session at 6:30 p.m.
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District's Governing Board will take place Wednesday, Nov. 16, beginning with a closed session at 5 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
At a special governing board meeting Wednesday evening, the Castaic Union School District Governing Board approved the agreement between CUSD and Student Transportation of America to facilitate transportation (two bus routes) for our general education students for the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year.
Slightly before 6:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, Nov.16, an SUV traveling southbound on Mills Avenue north of Telegraph Road in Whittier, veered into the wrong lane and plowed into a group of first year trainees of the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department who were, at the time, running northbound on Telegraph.
Holiday season cheer begins with the opening of Roger Bean’s “Winter Wonderettes,” 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18 at the Newhall Family Theatre for the Performing Arts on the Newhall Elementary School campus, 24607 Walnut St., Newhall, CA 91321.
Work continues on the I-5 freeway improvement project in the San Fernando Valley from state Route 134 to Buena Vista Street. HOV High Occupancy Vehicle, or carpool lanes, are now open on I-5 in both directions between Magnolia Boulevard and Buena Vista Street.
Long time College of the Canyons women's basketball assistant coach Harlan Perlman, the program's 'heart and soul' and top assistant for 27 seasons and a member of the California Community College Women's Basketball Coaches Association (CCCWBCA) Hall of Fame, has died. He was 68.
Ella Brubaker scored a season-high 34 points as No. 18 ranked The Master's university Lady Mustangs Basketball Team opened up conference play with an 86-52 win over the Ottawa (AZ) Spirit Thursday, Nov. 17 in The MacArthur Center.
For years the Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library has been helping the city of Santa Clarita’s three wonderful libraries by providing funding, logistic support, special programs, activities and manpower. We believe in the public library system and have a genuine love for reading and the promotion of literacy.
It’s Park Time in Los Angeles County! Parks After Dark returns with an enchanting Winter Wonderland experience that will bring holiday cheer and 40 to 80 tons of snow to 34 L.A. County Parks in the month of December.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau, along with the California Highway Patrol, are continuing their investigation, which resulted in the arrest of Nicholas Joseph Gutierrez for the attempted murder of peace officer(s) stemming from a collision involving academy staff and recruits that occurred in the city of Whittier on Nov. 16, 2022, at approximately 6:26 a.m.
College of the Canyons was among 394 colleges and universities across the nation recognized by the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge for the 2022 ALL IN Most Engaged Campuses for College Student Voting.
In an effort to assist licensed childcare providers recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has provided $20 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to create the Los Angeles County Childcare Providers Recovery Grant Program, operated by the Los Angeles County Development Authority and Community Partners.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is partnering with Crypto.com Arena, the Los Angeles Lakers, the L.A. Clippers, and the L.A. Kings to provide ticketed guests and staff with in-arena vaccinations with both the updated COVID-19 booster and influenza vaccine prior to games.
On Wednesday, at approximately 3:15 P.M., Nicholas Joseph Gutierrez (Booking# 6492100) was arrested by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and charged with attempted murder on a peace officer(s), additional charges pending.
