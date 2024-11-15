Sammy Clarita is Back with New Book, New Look

The popular “I Found Sammy Clarita campaign” is back and Sammy Clarita has a new look and a new book, “Sammy Stories, Volume 5, They Call it Puppy Love.”

The city of Santa Clarita’s favorite four-legged mascot has released the fifth edition of “Sammy Stories.” In this story book, Sammy is on a mission to find a pet of his own. Follow along as Sammy explores Santa Clarita, meeting wonderful pets along the way, but will he find his furever friend?

The book is available online for download at SammyClarita.com.

A limited number of books will also be available with Sammy Clarita, as he once again hides at his favorite city locations.

To play along, follow the city of Santa Clarita on Instagram to find out where Sammy is hiding, then head on over and claim him for your own.

Please post a photo of you and your own Sammy Clarita on social media using the #IFoundSammyClarita.

Your first opportunity to find your own Sammy Clarita will be on Saturday, Nov. 16 at Light Up Main Street in Old Town Newhall, 4–8 p.m.

Make sure to stop by the Santa Paws station to meet dogs looking for a home this holiday season.

Sammy Clarita’s new book encourages residents to adopt, not shop, when looking to add a pet to their family. The city partners with the Castaic Animal Care Center to host adoption days and other promotions to help abandoned and stray animals find loving families.

To find out more about Sammy and view all five of his books, please visit SammyClarita.com.

To find out what adoptable animals are available at the Castaic Animal Care Center, please visit AnimalCare.LACounty.gov.

