Santa Clarita Announces Fall Hike a Marathon Challenge

The city of Santa Clarita has announced the Third Annual Fall Hiking Challenge where participants are challenged to complete a marathon, 26.2 miles in the Newhall Pass Open Space and surrounding trails.

To kick off the challenge, residents are invited to join a Community Hike on Saturday, Sept. 14 at the McHaddad Trailhead.

Located on the Old Road, just north of the I=5 and state Route 14 Freeway split, this hike will feature an energetic Zumba session and breathtaking views for the entire family. The Hiking Challenge will be available for residents to complete until Tuesday, Dec. 31.

To make the challenge even easier, the city has officially launched its account on the free All Trails app or online at city.sc/all-trails. Participants can visit the website or download the app on iPhone or IOS devices and have access to trail locations, duration, difficulty and more.

The challenge is free for all community members and is a great way to get outdoors and enjoy time on the trail with friends and family. Once 26.2 miles have been completed, visit city.sc/HikingChallenge2024 to submit completion of the challenge.

Hikers can also post a photo on social media and tag the @HikeSantaClarita account to be featured. The first 50 participants to complete the challenge will receive a prize.

For more information about the Hiking Challenge or the trailhead locations, please contact Sean Tuber at (661) 250-3754 or email OutdoorRecreation@santaclarita.gov.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...