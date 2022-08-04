Santa Clarita CVS Manager Awarded Store’s Highest Honor

Anthony Bell, store manager at the CVS Pharmacy on Seco Canyon Road in Santa Clarita, was awarded a 2022 Paragon Award from CVS Health. The annual Paragon Awards recognize the best of the best among CVS Health’s colleagues and are among the highest honors awarded by the company.

Not only does Bell lead his CVS Pharmacy team in talent development and growing sales, but he also worked hard to become a licensed pharmacy technician, having recently completed his training. He works collaboratively with his pharmacy partners to create an optimal experience for all customers and patients. Bell consistently lives company values and encourages his team to do so as well. He always supports new supervisors and cashiers by challenging them to bring their personal best to work and follows a “one team” approach when it comes to front store and pharmacy, ensuring that all colleagues are working to provide a positive experience for customers and patients.

A resident of Saugus, Bell is a single father whose dedication and commitment shines well outside his role as store manager. A role model for all his colleagues, Bell is a volunteer for his son’s youth soccer team and works to build and donate bicycles for children in underprivileged communities with the Bikes for Kids Foundation.

“Anthony is extremely passionate and truly cares about the customer experience in his store,” said Sneha Patel, district leader at CVS Pharmacy. “He has created an atmosphere of positivity by leading by example and always engages and inspires his team to do more.”

Paragon Award recipients are chosen for their commitment to company values and for their dedication to fulfilling CVS Health’s purpose: bringing our heart to every moment of your health. At the same time, they have demonstrated their ability to deliver outstanding business results, lead their teams to excellence, and make substantial contributions to the communities where they live and work. They are considered role models for the entire company.

Every year, CVS Health honors Paragon Award winners from its thousands of store managers, pharmacists, nurse practitioners and pharmacy benefits management employees. The winners were nominated by their supervisors and eventually voted on by CVS Health’s senior leaders. The 2022 Retail Paragon Award winners were recognized and celebrated during CVS Pharmacy’s annual Retail Leadership Experience in Orlando on August 3.

###

About CVS Pharmacy

CVS Pharmacy, the retail division of CVS Health, is America’s leading retail pharmacy with more than 9,000 locations, including over 1,700 pharmacies inside of Target and Schnucks grocery stores. We are committed to delivering innovative health solutions that create a simpler, more accessible experience for patients, customers and caregivers. CVS Pharmacy is the only national pharmacy to remove tobacco products from its shelves and has taken a leadership role in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic by making testing and vaccinations available at locations across the United States. For the latest product and service offerings, visit www.cvs.com or download the CVS Pharmacy app.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...