Santa Clarita Increases Frequency of Street Sweeping

1849 - Jayhawkers encounter Bennett-Arcan party in southern Utah; latter makes wrong decision, heads through Death Valley toward SCV [story]
William Manly
The city of Santa Clarita increased the frequency of street sweeping throughout all residential areas of the City this month. This change is made each fall and winter to remove excess leaves and other debris from gutters. Street sweeping will take place every week, following trash pickup days, between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Residents are asked to remove vehicles and other objects, including portable basketball hoops, from the street during sweeping days before the street sweeper arrives to allow for a thorough operation. Residents are also encouraged to keep the street clear of lawn clippings and tree trimmings, as sweepers will be unable to remove items like tree branches. All trash and recycling carts must be removed no later than the evening they are serviced to ensure they do not block the street sweeping equipment from access.

Additionally, residents are asked not to pile or stack leaves in the street or in yards. All leafy debris should be placed in a green waste container, which can be supplied by a resident’s trash service provider. This is to ensure that the street sweeper does not pick up any excess debris, which can cause damage to the equipment, resulting in delays in the street sweeping schedule.

Street sweeping will return to its monthly schedule at the beginning of February 2022. For more information about the scheduled sweeping routes, please visit santa-clarita.com/streetsweeping or call the City’s Public Works Department at (661) 294-2520.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Some SCV Businesses Prepare for Vaccine, Negative Test Requirements
Bars, wineries, breweries, night clubs and lounges are among some of the local businesses now required to ask patrons to show they’re vaccinated or have had a negative COVID-19 test as of Thursday.
Santa Clarita Increases Frequency of Street Sweeping
The city of Santa Clarita increased the frequency of street sweeping throughout all residential areas of the City this month.
VIA Hosting Virtual Panel Discussion About Current Supply Chain Chaos
The supply chain to the United States and around the world is in critical condition. From manufacturing to manpower to logistics, the system can't keep up with demand.
Hart District Parents Voice Concern Over Public Health Orders
On the same day a letter was sent to them arguing that masks and vaccines lead to “child abuse” and discrimination, William S. Hart Union High School District governing board members heard from a group of parents Wednesday night criticizing the district’s adherence to public health orders from the state.
Today in SCV History (Oct. 7)
1849 - Jayhawkers encounter Bennett-Arcan party in southern Utah; latter makes wrong decision, heads through Death Valley toward SCV [story]
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Vaccination Proof For Bars and More Begins Thursday; Cases Total 36,172 in SCV
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Wednesday confirmed 31 new deaths and 1,479 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 36,172 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, and Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital confirming one additional death.
SCVTV to Air ‘Finding Art’ TV Marathons for Artober Celebration
SCVTV’s “Finding Art” production team is thrilled to announce weekly TV marathons on Wednesday for the month of October.
City To Showcase Ideas For Old Town Newhall Specific Plan
The city of Santa Clarita will host a discussion at the Old Town Newhall Farmers Market on Saturday, Oct 9, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. that follows up on feedback received at a walking tour held by the City in June 2021.
County Allocates $5m To Combat Illegal Cannabis Grow And Dispensaries
The L.A. County Board of Supervisors approved nearly $5 million to address the illegal cannabis grow operations springing up in the Antelope Valley and the illegal dispensaries opening countywide.
City Offers Fire Prevention Tips To Keep Santa Clarita Safe
We love to keep our landscaping looking it’s best – whether you are trimming grass, pruning branches or maintaining a home garden, neat landscaping adds value to a sustainable lifestyle.
Investigators Still Collecting Evidence, Conducting Interviews In death Of 2-Month-OId
Investigators said on Tuesday that they were continuing to conduct interviews and collect evidence in the death of a 2-month-old Canyon Country baby, but the preliminary autopsy results have been placed under security hold.  
$39.3B Final Budget For 2021-22 Approved By County Supes
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a $39.3 billion final budget for the fiscal year 2021-22 during Tuesday’s regular meeting.
Collision Near Shopping Center Draws Firefighter Response
A traffic collision was reported at 10 a.m. Wednesday involving a truck rolling on its side, according to Fire Department spokesman Johnathan Matheny.  
Today in SCV History (Oct. 6)
2000 - Movie stuntman Richard Farnsworth, 2000 Newhall Walk of Western Stars inductee, and Dr. Robert Rockwell, first COC president, die on the same day [Farnsworth story] [Rockwell story]
L.A. County Sheriff’s Department Awarded Grant From the Office of Traffic Safety
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will roll out a police traffic services program to deter dangerous and illegal driving behaviors that increase the risk of crashes in the community.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: County Continues to See Downward Trend in Cases, Hospitalizations, Deaths; Cases Total 36,108 in SCV
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Tuesday confirmed 35 new deaths and 964 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 36,108 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Flair Cleaners Announces 3rd Annual Cancer Fundraiser
Flair Cleaners, Southern California’s leading eco-friendly dry cleaners, announced its 3rd Annual Cancer Fundraiser, which will take place throughout the month of October.
Justice Department Commemorates National Domestic Violence Awareness Month
The Justice Department joins law enforcement partners, victim services professionals, advocates and communities across the country in observing October as National Domestic Violence Awareness Month and announces more than $476 million in Office on Violence Against Women grants.
Chamber Announces Nominations to Honor Local Veterans at Annual ‘Salute to Patriots’ Luncheon Now Open
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita, announced nominations are officially open for their in-person "Salute to Patriots" event.
Oct. 9: Henry Mayo to Offer Free Flu Shots to the Community
On Saturday, Oct. 9, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital will host a free drive-thru flu shot clinic.
Today in SCV History (Oct. 5)
1970 - College of the Canyons' first on-campus classes held in portable buildings located just south of future Cougar Stadium [story]
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports 173rd Death; SCV Tops 36,000 Total Cases
Officials from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital on Monday announced an additional death, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths since the onset of the pandemic to 173, spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed.
In-Person Programs Return to L.A. County Library
L.A. County Library is excited to announce that in-person programs are returning to many of its locations starting in October.
Oct. 6: Santa Clarita Public Safety Committee Meeting
The Santa Clarita City Council Public Safety Committee will hold a meeting Wednesday, Oct. 6, at 10:00 a.m.
