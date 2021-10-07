Santa Clarita Increases Frequency of Street Sweeping

The city of Santa Clarita increased the frequency of street sweeping throughout all residential areas of the City this month. This change is made each fall and winter to remove excess leaves and other debris from gutters. Street sweeping will take place every week, following trash pickup days, between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Residents are asked to remove vehicles and other objects, including portable basketball hoops, from the street during sweeping days before the street sweeper arrives to allow for a thorough operation. Residents are also encouraged to keep the street clear of lawn clippings and tree trimmings, as sweepers will be unable to remove items like tree branches. All trash and recycling carts must be removed no later than the evening they are serviced to ensure they do not block the street sweeping equipment from access.

Additionally, residents are asked not to pile or stack leaves in the street or in yards. All leafy debris should be placed in a green waste container, which can be supplied by a resident’s trash service provider. This is to ensure that the street sweeper does not pick up any excess debris, which can cause damage to the equipment, resulting in delays in the street sweeping schedule.

Street sweeping will return to its monthly schedule at the beginning of February 2022. For more information about the scheduled sweeping routes, please visit santa-clarita.com/streetsweeping or call the City’s Public Works Department at (661) 294-2520.

