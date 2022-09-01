Santa Clarita Library Announces Upcoming Events Lineup

Meet Karen Boeder, adult services library assistant at Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Branch

Q: What are your areas of expertise?

I began my library career as a part-time library aide and, during that time, I learned a lot about working in the library. I enjoy keeping our collections organized so patrons can find the items they are looking for. My degree is in history and I love helping patrons dig deeper into an area of interest. I am a certified passport acceptance agent too. Getting a passport can seem intimidating, so it is gratifying to help our community members navigate the process. I am also an avid knitter and look forward to leading the program “Sit and Stitch” at the Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Branch this fall.

Q: What’s your next adventure?

I am in the midst of my best adventure. Six years ago, my family moved to California from Texas and we are still exploring our new home. I would love to rent an Airstream travel trailer and camp with my husband and dogs in the beautiful state and national parks.