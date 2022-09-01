Santa Clarita Library Announces Upcoming Events Lineup

The Santa Clarita Library has released its lineup for upcoming events.
Scroll down below to see what the library has in store.
Meet Karen Boeder, adult services library assistant at Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Branch
Q: What are your areas of expertise?
I began my library career as a part-time library aide and, during that time, I learned a lot about working in the library. I enjoy keeping our collections organized so patrons can find the items they are looking for. My degree is in history and I love helping patrons dig deeper into an area of interest. I am a certified passport acceptance agent too. Getting a passport can seem intimidating, so it is gratifying to help our community members navigate the process. I am also an avid knitter and look forward to leading the program “Sit and Stitch” at the Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Branch this fall.
Q: What’s your next adventure?
I am in the midst of my best adventure. Six years ago, my family moved to California from Texas and we are still exploring our new home. I would love to rent an Airstream travel trailer and camp with my husband and dogs in the beautiful state and national parks.
Food for Fines
Throughout the month of September, patrons can get $5 in overdue item fees or replacement library card fees waived for every non-perishable food or toiletry item brought in to any branch for donation through our Food for Fines program! Collected items will be donated to theSanta Clarita Valley Food Pantry, Santa Clarita Grocery and The Salvation Army. There is a maximum of $20 waived per Santa Clarita Public Library account.
Join Us This Fall
We have an awesome array of activities for all ages this fall! Join us September 12 through November 18 for a variety of programs, including Storytime, Cuenta Cuentos, Little Explorers, LEGO® Block Party, Read to a Dog, Science Explorers, Wild Things, Crafternoon, Now What??, S.T.E.A.M. for Teens, Teen Crafts & Stuff, Teen Library Eats, Adult Crafts, Cult Classic Movies, Dungeons & Dragons at the Library, Gaming Meetup, Let’s Learn, Sit and Stitch, Spice Travels, Family Flix and more. Check our events calendar for details and information.
We are having a Stuffed Animal Sleepover on Wednesday, Sept. 28, at the Old Town Newhall Branch! Bring one of your favorite stuffed animals and join us from 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. for a story, snacks and a fun craft before you tuck them in and say goodnight. We will let you know what fun adventures your stuffie and their new furry friends have been up to in the library when you pick them up the next day!
Due to an excessive heat forecast for the Santa Clarita Valley, the city of Santa Clarita has designated select branches of the Santa Clarita Public Library to open as cooling centers starting Thursday, Sept. 1, through Monday, Sept. 5, with site-specific locations and hours for the holiday weekend.
A testament to the city of Santa Clarita’s commitment to sustainability and energy efficiency, the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and Canyon Country Community Center have been awarded LEED Silver certification.
California Institute of the Arts alum, Academy Award-winning director, animator and art director Ralph Eggleston (Film/Video 1986), celebrated as a “cornerstone of Pixar’s visual style” by Cartoon Brew, died Monday, Aug. 29.
Due to an excessive heat forecast for the Santa Clarita Valley, the city of Santa Clarita has designated select branches of the Santa Clarita Public Library to open as cooling centers starting Thursday, Sept. 1, through Monday, Sept. 5, with site-specific locations and hours for the holiday weekend.
Los Angeles County Public Works announced Thursday the closure of San Francisquito Canyon Road between Copper Hill Road and Spunky Canyon Road in the community of Green Valley in response to semi-truck crashing into a bridge.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced today a partnership with Footsteps2Brilliance, an early literacy and biliteracy solution, that will provide California children and families free access to interactive digital eBooks, songs, and games in English and Spanish.
Prior to hitting the big screen, Jordan Peele’s Nope generated 1,550 local jobs and tens of millions to the state’s economy, according to new data from NBCUniversal’s Universal Filmed Entertainment Group.
The CSUN men's and women's cross country teams open the 2022 season at the UC Irvine Anteater Open. Running on the ARC Fields, the women's 4k race will begin at 6 p.m. The men's 6k event gets underway at 6:30 p.m.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.