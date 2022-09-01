header image

1887 - Town of Saugus founded; Castaic train station (passenger shelter) opens [story]
Saugus
Santa Clarita Library Announces Upcoming Events Lineup
| Thursday, Sep 1, 2022
Fall at the Library

The Santa Clarita Library has released its lineup for upcoming events.

Scroll down below to see what the library has in store.

 

Karen BoederMeet Karen Boeder, adult services library assistant at Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Branch

Q: What are your areas of expertise?
I began my library career as a part-time library aide and, during that time, I learned a lot about working in the library. I enjoy keeping our collections organized so patrons can find the items they are looking for. My degree is in history and I love helping patrons dig deeper into an area of interest. I am a certified passport acceptance agent too. Getting a passport can seem intimidating, so it is gratifying to help our community members navigate the process. I am also an avid knitter and look forward to leading the program “Sit and Stitch” at the Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Branch this fall.

Q: What’s your next adventure?
I am in the midst of my best adventure. Six years ago, my family moved to California from Texas and we are still exploring our new home. I would love to rent an Airstream travel trailer and camp with my husband and dogs in the beautiful state and national parks.

Food for Fines

Throughout the month of September, patrons can get $5 in overdue item fees or replacement library card fees waived for every non-perishable food or toiletry item brought in to any branch for donation through our Food for Fines program! Collected items will be donated to the Santa Clarita Valley Food PantrySanta Clarita Grocery and The Salvation Army. There is a maximum of $20 waived per Santa Clarita Public Library account.

Join Us This Fall

We have an awesome array of activities for all ages this fall! Join us September 12 through November 18 for a variety of programs, including Storytime, Cuenta Cuentos, Little Explorers, LEGO® Block Party, Read to a Dog, Science Explorers, Wild Things, Crafternoon, Now What??, S.T.E.A.M. for Teens, Teen Crafts & Stuff, Teen Library Eats, Adult Crafts, Cult Classic Movies, Dungeons & Dragons at the Library, Gaming Meetup, Let’s Learn, Sit and Stitch, Spice Travels, Family Flix and more. Check our events calendar for details and information.

Happening This Month

We have some cool and creative activities this month! Join us to sculpt and shape at Clay Play, create memories at Scrap Book and Journaling, learn how to Macrame, write Black-Out Poetry, paint Kindness Rocks, enjoy a Hispanic Heritage Film Screening, soak yourself in a Soundbath with Thermal Horizons, make DIY Essential Oil Spritzers and meet a very special guest at It’s a Wonder Party. Be sure to visit our calendar to see what other fun things are happening!

Passport to Adventure

Celebrate National Library Card Sign-Up Month this September by getting a Santa Clarita Public Library card! It is a passport to your next adventure and is free for California residents. With a library card, you have free access to books, newspapers, magazines, entertainment, educational resources, technology and so much more. Visit any of our branches to sign up and get a card that is ready to take you anywhere you can imagine!

Stuffed Animal Fun

We are having a Stuffed Animal Sleepover on Wednesday, Sept. 28, at the Old Town Newhall Branch! Bring one of your favorite stuffed animals and join us from 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. for a story, snacks and a fun craft before you tuck them in and say goodnight. We will let you know what fun adventures your stuffie and their new furry friends have been up to in the library when you pick them up the next day!

For Homeschoolers

Join us for Home at the Library, a special program geared towards homeschool students ages 6-11! Cool technology will be the theme on Sept. 28 at the Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Branch, science experiments with a Halloween twist will be featured on Oct. 26 at the Valencia Branch and using library resources to enhance learning and develop research skills will be the focus on Nov. 16 at the Old Town Newhall Branch. See you there!

Holiday Closure

All Santa Clarita Public Library branches will be closed on Sunday, Sept. 4, and Monday, Sept. 5, in observance of Labor Day.
Santa Clarita Cooling Centers Now Open Through Labor Day

Santa Clarita Cooling Centers Now Open Through Labor Day
Thursday, Sep 1, 2022
Due to an excessive heat forecast for the Santa Clarita Valley, the city of Santa Clarita has designated select branches of the Santa Clarita Public Library to open as cooling centers starting Thursday, Sept. 1, through Monday, Sept. 5, with site-specific locations and hours for the holiday weekend.
FULL STORY...

Sept. 1-30: Food for Fines Returns to the Santa Clarita Public Library

Sept. 1-30: Food for Fines Returns to the Santa Clarita Public Library
Friday, Aug 26, 2022
The Santa Clarita Public Library is partnering with local organizations to provide for those in need throughout the Santa Clarita community with Food For Fines.
FULL STORY...

Register Now for Free Community Emergency Response Team Training

Register Now for Free Community Emergency Response Team Training
Thursday, Aug 25, 2022
Registration is now open for the city of Santa Clarita's Community Emergency Response Team training.
FULL STORY...

Sheriff’s Station, Canyon Country Community Center Awarded LEED Silver Certification

Sheriff’s Station, Canyon Country Community Center Awarded LEED Silver Certification
Wednesday, Aug 24, 2022
A testament to the city of Santa Clarita’s commitment to sustainability and energy efficiency, the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and Canyon Country Community Center have been awarded LEED Silver certification.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Northlake Hills Elementary to Remain Closed Friday for Fire Restoration
Northlake Hills Elementary School in Castaic was closed Thursday due to the Route Fire.
Northlake Hills Elementary to Remain Closed Friday for Fire Restoration
Lady Cougars Secure Shutout Victory in Home Opener
College of the Canyons scored four goals in the opening half to eventually secure a decisive 5-0 victory over Moorpark College in the Cougars' 2022 home opener on Tuesday.
Lady Cougars Secure Shutout Victory in Home Opener
TMU Cross Country Teams Seek to Defend Conference Titles
The Golden State Athletic Conference Men's and Women's Cross Country seasons will begin in early September. The Master's University men's and women's teams will look to defend their titles from 2021.
TMU Cross Country Teams Seek to Defend Conference Titles
CalArts Mourns Death of Pixar Veteran Ralph Eggleston
California Institute of the Arts alum, Academy Award-winning director, animator and art director Ralph Eggleston (Film/Video 1986), celebrated as a “cornerstone of Pixar’s visual style” by Cartoon Brew, died Monday, Aug. 29.
CalArts Mourns Death of Pixar Veteran Ralph Eggleston
Message from JCI Santa Clarita Chapter President
Happy September. Our August events were epic.
Message from JCI Santa Clarita Chapter President
Santa Clarita Cooling Centers Now Open Through Labor Day
Due to an excessive heat forecast for the Santa Clarita Valley, the city of Santa Clarita has designated select branches of the Santa Clarita Public Library to open as cooling centers starting Thursday, Sept. 1, through Monday, Sept. 5, with site-specific locations and hours for the holiday weekend.
Santa Clarita Cooling Centers Now Open Through Labor Day
SCAA Announces New Exhibit, ‘The Great Outdoors’
The Santa Clarita Artists Association announces a new exhibit entitled “The Great Outdoors,” depicting art that express things done outside, and objects or places in the wilderness.
SCAA Announces New Exhibit, ‘The Great Outdoors’
LACoFD Urges Residents to Take Precautions Amid Extreme Heatwave
From now through the Labor Day holiday weekend, extremely high temperatures are expected throughout the Los Angeles County region and beyond.
LACoFD Urges Residents to Take Precautions Amid Extreme Heatwave
Route Fire at 5,209 Acres, 12% Containment
The Route Fire, which erupted at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, has burned 5,209 acres as of 7:30 a.m. Thursday and is currently at 12% containment, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Route Fire at 5,209 Acres, 12% Containment
Big Rig Crash into Bridge Prompts Closure of San Francisquito Road
Los Angeles County Public Works announced Thursday the closure of San Francisquito Canyon Road between Copper Hill Road and Spunky Canyon Road in the community of Green Valley in response to semi-truck crashing into a bridge.
Big Rig Crash into Bridge Prompts Closure of San Francisquito Road
Thursday COVID Roundup: 81 New SCV Cases; No Additional Deaths
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 81 new cases and no additional deaths in the Santa Clarita Valley, with a total of 17 new deaths and 2,566 new cases countywide.
Thursday COVID Roundup: 81 New SCV Cases; No Additional Deaths
Today in SCV History (Sept. 1)
1887 - Town of Saugus founded; Castaic train station (passenger shelter) opens [story]
Saugus
Route Fire Burns 4,625 Acres, Evacuations Remain in Effect
Los Angeles County Fire Department with assistance from Angeles National Forest are battling a blaze near the I-5 Northbound, just north of Lake Hughes road. 
Route Fire Burns 4,625 Acres, Evacuations Remain in Effect
California Weekly Monkeypox Update
The California Department of Public Health  provided a weekly update on the state’s monkeypox outbreak and response.
California Weekly Monkeypox Update
L.A. County Swim Beaches To Close Until Summer 2023
L.A. County's Swim Beaches are coming to a close for the remainder of 2022 this coming Labor Day will be the final day of operations until they return in Summer 2023.
L.A. County Swim Beaches To Close Until Summer 2023
CSUN’s Men’s Soccer Begins First Travel Matches
CSUN Men's Soccer hits the road for the first time in 2022 as the Matadors travel to Pacific on Thursday and UNLV on Sunday.
CSUN’s Men’s Soccer Begins First Travel Matches
Wednesday Covid Roundup: Santa Clarita Nears 90k Total Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 17 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 3,237 new cases countywide and 81 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday Covid Roundup: Santa Clarita Nears 90k Total Cases
State Superintendent Announces $27 Million in Literacy/ Biliteracy Learning Tools
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced today a partnership with Footsteps2Brilliance, an early literacy and biliteracy solution, that will provide California children and families free access to interactive digital eBooks, songs, and games in English and Spanish.
State Superintendent Announces $27 Million in Literacy/ Biliteracy Learning Tools
California Captures Millions in Economic Activity from Production of ‘Nope’
Prior to hitting the big screen, Jordan Peele’s Nope generated 1,550 local jobs and tens of millions to the state’s economy, according to new data from NBCUniversal’s Universal Filmed Entertainment Group.
California Captures Millions in Economic Activity from Production of ‘Nope’
CHP Launches Maximum Enforcement Period Labor Day Weekend
Labor Day weekend is quickly approaching, and many Californians are preparing to close out the summer with a holiday gathering or road trip.
CHP Launches Maximum Enforcement Period Labor Day Weekend
Gibbons Center Reveals New Medical Room
The Gibbons Conservation Center is excited to share good news, their new medical room and two new tours that will be offered at the center.
Gibbons Center Reveals New Medical Room
Sept. 1: CSUN Cross Country Opens 2022 Season at UC Irvine
The CSUN men's and women's cross country teams open the 2022 season at the UC Irvine Anteater Open. Running on the ARC Fields, the women's 4k race will begin at 6 p.m. The men's 6k event gets underway at 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 1: CSUN Cross Country Opens 2022 Season at UC Irvine
