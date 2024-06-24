Santa Clarita Native Jeremy Bischoff to Compete in Olympic Trials

Jeremy Bischoff, a Santa Clarita native and a member of the USA Gymnastics National Team for five years, will compete for a spot in the 2024 Summer Olympic Games this week. Bischoff, a 2020 graduate of Canyon High School/Learning Post Academy, will compete in the U.S. Olympic Trials June 27-June 30 in Minneapolis.

Bischoff, the son of Mia and David Bishoff of Canyon Country, has lived in the Santa Clarita Valley his entire life and attended preschool at St. Clare’s Little People, Mitchell Elementary School, Albert Einstein Academy and Canyon High/Learning Post Academy.

He is a student athlete at Standford University and a member of the Standford Men’s Gymnastic Team.

Bischoff is scheduled to graduate in 2025 with a degree in computer science.

The Standford Men’s Gymnastic Team won its fifth consecutive national NCAA championship in April in Columbus, Ohio.

“He was an incoming Freshman at Stanford in 2020,” said Bischoff’s mother, Mia Bischoff. “NCAA gave all athletes at that time an extra year of eligibility, normally they can compete only four years, so he is staying for a fifth year to finish his degree and compete for another championship.”

Bischoff started gymnastics at age 4 at Waller’s GymJam Academy on Ruether Avenue in Canyon Country.

“He was coached by several Olympians and World Champions. The gym was sold and is now Gymnastics Olympica,” said Mia Bischoff.

In addition to being a member of Stanford’s 2024 NCAA Championship team Bishoff was a silver medalist in the high bar at the 2024 Winter Cup.

His USA National Team bio lists his gymnastics goals as “Olympics, World Teams, National Team.”

Bishoff is also involved with the charity Operation Gratitude.

The 2024 Olympic Games are the Games of the XXXIII Olympiad and will be held in Paris, France July 26-Aug. 11.

The U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials for the 2024 Paris Games air live on NBC, USA Network and Peacock from Thursday through Sunday in Minneapolis.

Coverage also streams on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.

The U.S. Olympic teams of five men and five women will be announced after trials.

2024 Olympic Gymnastics Trials Broadcast Schedule

Thursday Men Day 1 USA Network, Peacock 6-9 p.m.

Friday Women Day 1 Peacock 7:30-8 p.m.

Women Day 1 NBC, Peacock 8-10 p.m.

Saturday Men Day 2 NBC, Peacock 3-6 p.m.

Sunday Women Day 2 NBC, Peacock 8:30-11 p.m.

