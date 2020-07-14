History Talks

Santa Clarita Public Library to Host Final History Talks Series

Uploaded: , Tuesday, Jul 14, 2020

By City of Santa Clarita

The Santa Clarita Public Library, joined by the Historical Novel Society, is thrilled to host the final event in the History Talks series titled “California History Galore.” The free virtual event is scheduled for Tuesday, July 14, from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m., and will feature engaging discussions from a panel of authors. Register for the Zoom event today at SantaClaritaLibrary.com/Events. Tune-in and expand your knowledge of California history.

The event’s topic of focus, California History Galore, features authors AE Wasserman, Anne Louise Bannon and Colleen Fliedner on the panel. Pamela Sheppard will moderate the discussion throughout the event. Pamela is an editor and consultant who advises new and experienced writers on independent and traditional publishing projects. She will moderate the last of three delightful hourlong events that the Santa Clarita Public Library commissioned from History Talks!, which consists of authors from the Southern California Chapter of the Historical Novel Society offering a full slate of classes, talks and conversations.

Don’t miss out on the final History Talks session. To learn more about the upcoming event and other scheduled virtual programs, please visit SantaClaritaLibrary.com/Events or email Morgan Lazo at mlazo@santa-clarita.com.

