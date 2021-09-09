Santa Clarita Public Library’s Fall Programming Returns Monday

The Santa Clarita Public Library is excited to launch Fall programming for all ages. Beginning Monday, Sept. 13, each of the City’s three library branches will offer free programs and events for children, teens and adults to enjoy. To view the full calendar of scheduled and upcoming events, please visit SantaClaritaLibrary.com/Events.
Children have the chance to focus on sensory, socialization and exploratory skills in programs such as Little Explorers, Sidewalk Stories and Bookworms Kids Club. Additionally, teens are encouraged to visit their nearest library branch for fun programs like Teen Hang Out, Tech Tuesdays and Library Eats. Adults have the opportunity to participate in the fun at the library, too, with genre-based book clubs, Cult Classics movie nights, History Talks! discussions, Hispanic Heritage Month events and Fitness Fridays. Please note that Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Orders will be observed at each library branch.
As residents enjoy the wide variety of programs and events that the Santa Clarita Public Library has to offer, they are also reminded to sign-up for a library card if they have not done so already. Library cards give access to a broad collection of books, ebooks, audiobooks, music, educational resources, career resources and more for all ages and interests. To learn more about fall programming and to sign-up for a library card, please visit SantaClaritaLibrary.com.
The fourth week of Santa Clarita football is scheduled for Friday with all schools officially having played at least one game despite COVID-19 complications that have forced the cancellation of several games through the first three weeks of competition. The Foothill League teams are now two games away before heading into league play.
After receiving a credible tip through their anonymous tip line, officials at Hart High School and the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station reported they were able to successfully locate a student allegedly in possession of a firearm and take the student into custody Wednesday.
In remembrance of the 20th anniversary of the tragic terror attacks on American soil, X-Bots Robotics Inc., an award-winning community-based high school robotics team operating under First Robotics Competition (FRC), will launch a pilot expansion of its X-Bots Robotics Mobility Program presented by PPG across six California sites, including Newhall, on Saturday, Sept. 11, through its partnership with PPG Foundation and Boys & Girls Club.
The Santa Clarita Valley high school cross country teams competed Friday in the Cool Breeze Invitational, which invited more than 50 schools across the state to compete in their first real competition since the 2019 season.
A Valencia woman's struggle with a rare disorder has brought friends and family together to raise awareness and money to help others dealing with the same struggle, and are inviting the community to help.
Questions at the Santa Clarita Valley telephone townhall hosted by Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, Friday afternoon covered a variety of issues, including Afghanistan, COVID-19, elections, domestic terrorism, homelessness, domestic violence funding and rental assistance.
A Santa Clarita Valley-based deputy district attorney announced Tuesday he has filed a defamation lawsuit against Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón, alleging his boss has called him derogatory names that negatively impacted him both professionally and personally.
A Southern Pacific caboose is now latched to the 1900 steam locomotive at Heritage Junction in William S. Hart Park. The 1942 caboose was set on the tracks adjacent to the Saugus Train Depot Tuesday afternoon following a short journey from Filmore.
A surveillance operation and investigation carried out in North Hollywood, but connected to a previous incident in Valencia, led to deputies reportedly recovering a number of weapons, high-capacity magazines, drugs and other contraband, officials said in a statement distributed Tuesday.
After 18 months of practice and preparation, College of the Canyon Cougars quarterback Colton Doyle’s first touchdown, a 50-yard hail mary to wide receiver Tim Wiggins, was erased by an illegal chop block.
College of the Canyons has received a $1,493,379 grant award from the National Science Foundation (NSF) to fund a new scholarship program to increase retention, transfer, and graduation rates among science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) majors in key student populations, including Black, Latinx, women, first-generation college students, and low-income students.
Local nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence ended the summer with its annual retreat in Big Bear, designed to create camaraderie, experiences and inspiration among the organization’s local foster youth.
