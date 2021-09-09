Santa Clarita Public Library’s Fall Programming Returns Monday

The Santa Clarita Public Library is excited to launch Fall programming for all ages. Beginning Monday, Sept. 13, each of the City’s three library branches will offer free programs and events for children, teens and adults to enjoy. To view the full calendar of scheduled and upcoming events, please visit SantaClaritaLibrary.com/Events.

Children have the chance to focus on sensory, socialization and exploratory skills in programs such as Little Explorers, Sidewalk Stories and Bookworms Kids Club. Additionally, teens are encouraged to visit their nearest library branch for fun programs like Teen Hang Out, Tech Tuesdays and Library Eats. Adults have the opportunity to participate in the fun at the library, too, with genre-based book clubs, Cult Classics movie nights, History Talks! discussions, Hispanic Heritage Month events and Fitness Fridays. Please note that Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Orders will be observed at each library branch.

As residents enjoy the wide variety of programs and events that the Santa Clarita Public Library has to offer, they are also reminded to sign-up for a library card if they have not done so already. Library cards give access to a broad collection of books, ebooks, audiobooks, music, educational resources, career resources and more for all ages and interests. To learn more about fall programming and to sign-up for a library card, please visit SantaClaritaLibrary.com.

