Santa Clarita Seeks Applicants for Summer Lifeguards

The city of Santa Clarita is seeking enthusiastic individuals with a passion for swimming, exceptional customer service and community engagement to join the lifeguard team. This is a great way to make a difference in the community and promote water safety, all at a competitive pay rate.

The city will conduct swim tests and interviews throughout the month of February for the lifeguard positions.

Interested applicants must be 16-years-old by June 1, 2025 to apply and must provide identification with proof of age on the day of the tryout. If the applicant is under the age of 18, a parent/guardian must be present on the day of the tryout. Swim test and tryout dates are below:

Saturday, Feb. 1: 8:30 – 10:30 a.m. (Tryouts/Interviews)

Tuesday, Feb. 4: 6 – 8 p.m. (Tryouts)

Thursday, Feb. 6: 6 – 8 p.m. (Interviews)

Thursday, Feb. 13: 6 – 8 p.m. (Tryouts)

Tuesday, Feb. 18: 6 – 8 p.m. (Tryouts)

Thursday, Feb. 20: 3 – 7 p.m. (Interviews)

Saturday, Feb. 22: 8:30 – 10:30 a.m. (Tryouts/Interviews)

The tryout portion will consist of a 400-yard swim, which will need to be completed in eight minutes or less. If applicants pass the tryout portion, they will be invited to interview. On dates when swim tryouts and interviews are conducted consecutively, time will be provided for applicants to shower and change.

All applications must be completed online before 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 22. All swim tests and interviews will be conducted at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center, Presented by Kaiser Permanente, 20850 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

To apply, visit SantaClarita.gov/Jobs.

For more information, please call the Aquatic Center at (661) 250-3740.

