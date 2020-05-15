[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
82°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 15
1969 - Board of Trustees selects "College of the Canyons" name [story]
COC
Santa Clarita to Reopen City Hall Monday — With Safety Measures
| Friday, May 15, 2020
reopen city hall

On Monday, May 18, the city of Santa Clarita will welcome residents into City Hall to access city services, including those available through the Permit Center, City Clerk’s Office, Film Permit Office, Human Resources and other city functions.

Residents will be required to:

* Wear a mask

* Avoid physical contact (handshakes)

* Maintain social distancing

* Not enter City Hall if feeling ill

City Hall has been closed since March 13, when the Safer at Home orders were issued, with an exception for permit and planning appointments. Over the last two months, the city has continued to provide essential services to the community.

“Our city staff continues to be dedicated to quality customer service during these uncertain times,” said City Manager Ken Striplin. “We look forward to assisting our residents in person, but want to remind the community that city services are also available online.”

Residents are encouraged to go online before visiting City Hall to make an appointment or to access city services, like the online permit center at santa-clarita.com/permitcenter.

Bus passes will NOT be sold at City Hall as Santa Clarita Transit is currently offering FREE rides to all passengers. EZ Transit Passes and Stored Value may be loaded at taptogo.net, or at the Santa Clarita Transit Maintenance Facility located at 28250 Constellation Road between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

reopen city hall

When visiting City Hall, residents will enter through the main entrance on Valencia Boulevard near the fountain. They will be greeted by a city staffer who will check them in and direct them to the appropriate office, or to the Council Chambers where they can wait to be called for their appointment while maintaining social distancing.

Signage will remind visitors to wear masks and maintain six-feet of space from other residents and city staff.

“The health and safety of our residents and employees is our top priority,” Striplin said. “In addition to these safety measures, we have also increased daily sanitation and cleaning protocols in City Hall. The facility will continue to be cleaned each evening, and high-traffic areas will be disinfected throughout the day.”

High-touch areas that will be cleaned throughout the day include doorknobs, light switches, desks, phones, tables, handrails, stairwells and elevator controls.

Other safety measures include new signs clearly laying out protocols, the installation of hand sanitizing dispensers and plexiglass barriers to protect employees and visitors from the spread of germs.

Specifically, information on the new signage will include:

* Signs at entrances to city facilities discouraging handshakes and encouraging social distance, bringing attention to adhesives on flooring and mask requirements in City facilities.

* Signs directing patron traffic through city facilities, including limiting the number of patrons at any one time.

* Signs in breakrooms about hygiene and wiping down before and after eating.

* Signs in restrooms regarding hygiene and hand-washing.

* Signs at public counters, hallways and elevators regarding social distancing and mask-wearing.

* Temporary plexiglass partitions at public counters.

cloth face coverings

Visitors are required to wear face coverings in City Hall, as well as when entering local businesses and at any time when they may come in contact with people outside of their family unit.

Masks are NOT required to be worn on trails, paseos, at parks or while outside exercising.

However, residents should have a mask with them at all times in case they come in close contact with another person.

In addition to the virtual storytimes and performances at The MAIN, City staff has been busy creating alternative programming and services for our residents to allow for activity and learning opportunities.

he next edition of Seasons magazine will be released in an online format only, the beginning of June, and will highlight these alternative programs.

To schedule an appointment to access city services, visit santa-clarita.com or call 661-259-CITY.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
> ALL CITY NEWS RELEASES

Santa Clarita City Council Sends Letter to Supes Opposing Safer-at-Home Extension

Santa Clarita City Council Sends Letter to Supes Opposing Safer-at-Home Extension
Friday, May 15, 2020
The Santa Clarita City Council sent a letter to Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger on Thursday opposing any extension of the county's "Safer-at-Home" order, originally set to expire Friday.
FULL STORY...

Santa Clarita to Reopen City Hall Monday — With Safety Measures

Santa Clarita to Reopen City Hall Monday — With Safety Measures
Friday, May 15, 2020
On Monday, May 18, the city of Santa Clarita will welcome residents into City Hall to access city services, including those available through the Permit Center, City Clerk’s Office, Film Permit Office, Human Resources and other city functions.
FULL STORY...

City Council Expected to Revise Schedule for By-District Elections Transition

City Council Expected to Revise Schedule for By-District Elections Transition
Friday, May 15, 2020
The Santa Clarita City Council is expected to revise its approved schedule of steps necessary to be completed in order to transition from at-large to district-based voting.
FULL STORY...

Santa Clarita to Send Letter Opposing Safer-at-Home Order Extension

Santa Clarita to Send Letter Opposing Safer-at-Home Order Extension
Wednesday, May 13, 2020
With a projected $10 million revenue loss for Santa Clarita, the City Council is sending a letter to Los Angeles County expressing opposition to any additional extensions of its safer-at-home order that expires Friday, which has kept people in quarantine and temporarily closed multiple businesses since March.
FULL STORY...

May 13: Free ‘New Heights’ Home Recording Workshop

May 13: Free ‘New Heights’ Home Recording Workshop
Monday, May 11, 2020
The city of Santa Clarita's "New Heights" artist development series will virtually present a free home recording workshop on Wednesday, May 13 at 7 p.m.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
USAF Thunderbirds Fly Over SCV in Salute to Healthcare Workers (Video)
A United States Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration squadron flew over Southern California early Friday afternoon in a salute to the healthcare workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
USAF Thunderbirds Fly Over SCV in Salute to Healthcare Workers (Video)
Santa Clarita City Council Sends Letter to Supes Opposing Safer-at-Home Extension
The Santa Clarita City Council sent a letter to Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger on Thursday opposing any extension of the county's "Safer-at-Home" order, originally set to expire Friday.
Santa Clarita City Council Sends Letter to Supes Opposing Safer-at-Home Extension
California Friday: 74,936 Cases, 3,108 Deaths
California has had 74,936 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 3,108 deaths caused by the disease to date, the state’s Department of Public Health announced Friday.
California Friday: 74,936 Cases, 3,108 Deaths
L.A. County Launches New WiFi Locator to Help Residents Get Online
Internet access has become a critical necessity during the COVID-19 pandemic, so Los Angeles County has launched a wifi locator website to help more residents get online.
L.A. County Launches New WiFi Locator to Help Residents Get Online
L.A. County Friday: 921 Cases, 17 Deaths in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 962 new cases of COVID-19 and 47 new deaths, with a total of 921 cases reported and 17 deaths to date in the Santa Clarita Valley.
L.A. County Friday: 921 Cases, 17 Deaths in SCV
L.A. County Public Health: COVID-19 Death Toll in SCV is 17
The L.A. County Public Health Department on Friday reported a total of 17 deaths related to COVID-19 for the Santa Clarita Valley area, nine more than the death toll previously known to the public.
L.A. County Public Health: COVID-19 Death Toll in SCV is 17
Santa Clarita to Reopen City Hall Monday — With Safety Measures
On Monday, May 18, the city of Santa Clarita will welcome residents into City Hall to access city services, including those available through the Permit Center, City Clerk’s Office, Film Permit Office, Human Resources and other city functions.
Santa Clarita to Reopen City Hall Monday — With Safety Measures
Study: COVID-19 Death Rate Far Higher Than Flu
The death toll of the COVID-19 pandemic is often compared to that of seasonal flu, but conditions on the front lines suggest casualties of COVID-19 are likely much higher, according to a new study.
Study: COVID-19 Death Rate Far Higher Than Flu
Newsom Sends May Revision of State Budget to Legislature
Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday submitted his 2020-21 May Revision budget proposal to the Legislature – a balanced plan to close a budget gap of more than $54 billion brought on swiftly by the COVID-19 recession.
Newsom Sends May Revision of State Budget to Legislature
CDC Outlines Reopening Guidelines for Schools, Bars, More
After the Trump administration sent early guidelines back last week for being “too prescriptive,” the new CDC guidelines on easing restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic managed to strike a more general tone.
CDC Outlines Reopening Guidelines for Schools, Bars, More
City Council Expected to Revise Schedule for By-District Elections Transition
The Santa Clarita City Council is expected to revise its approved schedule of steps necessary to be completed in order to transition from at-large to district-based voting.
City Council Expected to Revise Schedule for By-District Elections Transition
Today in SCV History (May 15)
1969 - Board of Trustees selects "College of the Canyons" name [story]
COC
Saugus Union Seeking Feedback from Parents Regarding 2020-2021 School Year
In an email to parents, Dr. Colleen Hawkins, superintendent of the Saugus Union School District, announced proposed plans for the upcoming 2020-2021 school year.
Saugus Union Seeking Feedback from Parents Regarding 2020-2021 School Year
California Thursday: 73,164 Cases, 3,032 Deaths
California has had 73,164 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 3,032 deaths caused by the disease to date, the state’s Department of Public Health announced Thursday.
California Thursday: 73,164 Cases, 3,032 Deaths
Newhall Restaurants Come Together for ‘New-Haul’ Drive-Through Event
Rising to the challenge that the current pandemic has placed us all in, and the need to supply food and beverages in a whole new way, several businesses in downtown Newhall have joined forces to share their best offerings, on one day, via “drive-through” pickups. The event is set for Saturday, June 6, from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Newhall Restaurants Come Together for ‘New-Haul’ Drive-Through Event
Circle of Hope Announces Plans for Quarantine-Safe Annual Fundraiser
Circle of Hope has announced the return of one of Santa Clarita’s most highly anticipated events. But with a whole new twist: Vine2Wine...To Go.
Circle of Hope Announces Plans for Quarantine-Safe Annual Fundraiser
L.A. County Thursday: 35,329 Cases; SCV Nearing 900
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Thursday confirmed 925 new cases of COVID-19 and 51 new deaths, with 896 cases reported to date in the Santa Clarita Valley.
L.A. County Thursday: 35,329 Cases; SCV Nearing 900
June 5: COC’s Virtual Graduation for Class of 2020
In light of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, College of the Canyons will be holding a virtual commencement ceremony for the Class of 2020 on Friday, June 5.
June 5: COC’s Virtual Graduation for Class of 2020
County to Reopen Tennis Courts, Other Amenities With Strict Guidelines
On Friday, the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation will begin reopening tennis and pickleball courts, equestrian centers, BMX bike areas, trap, and skeet/archery ranges, model airplanes and community gardens, based on Stage Two of the reopening plan for the County of Los Angeles.
County to Reopen Tennis Courts, Other Amenities With Strict Guidelines
L.A. County Beaches Reopen for Active Use Only, No Lounging (Video)
Los Angeles County announced the re-opening of its beaches as of Wednesday for individual sports, exercise and similar physical activity. Permitted activities include walking, running, swimming and surfing.
L.A. County Beaches Reopen for Active Use Only, No Lounging (Video)
Gray Hair Dilemma | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Patient age became a factor. Arrival in an emergency room with gray hair might mean a death sentence. Frontline doctors and nurses had to make a "Sophie’s Choice" decision.
Gray Hair Dilemma | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Nearly 3 Million More Americans File for Unemployment
(CN) — The number of Americans receiving unemployment insurance benefits out-populates Australia. On top of the 25.3 million people currently receiving benefits, 2.98 million Americans brought their first claims last week, the U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday.
Nearly 3 Million More Americans File for Unemployment
Valencia Auto Center Reopens to Robust Sales
After nearly eight weeks of auto dealership showrooms forced to close due to restrictive state and local orders pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic, dealerships in the Valencia Auto Center reopened their doors on Friday, May 8.
Valencia Auto Center Reopens to Robust Sales
Today in SCV History (May 14)
1874 - Outlaw Tiburcio Vasquez captured in Hollywood Hills [story]
Tiburcio Vasquez
%d bloggers like this: