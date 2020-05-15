Santa Clarita to Reopen City Hall Monday — With Safety Measures

On Monday, May 18, the city of Santa Clarita will welcome residents into City Hall to access city services, including those available through the Permit Center, City Clerk’s Office, Film Permit Office, Human Resources and other city functions.

Residents will be required to:

* Wear a mask

* Avoid physical contact (handshakes)

* Maintain social distancing

* Not enter City Hall if feeling ill

City Hall has been closed since March 13, when the Safer at Home orders were issued, with an exception for permit and planning appointments. Over the last two months, the city has continued to provide essential services to the community.

“Our city staff continues to be dedicated to quality customer service during these uncertain times,” said City Manager Ken Striplin. “We look forward to assisting our residents in person, but want to remind the community that city services are also available online.”

Residents are encouraged to go online before visiting City Hall to make an appointment or to access city services, like the online permit center at santa-clarita.com/permitcenter.

Bus passes will NOT be sold at City Hall as Santa Clarita Transit is currently offering FREE rides to all passengers. EZ Transit Passes and Stored Value may be loaded at taptogo.net, or at the Santa Clarita Transit Maintenance Facility located at 28250 Constellation Road between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

When visiting City Hall, residents will enter through the main entrance on Valencia Boulevard near the fountain. They will be greeted by a city staffer who will check them in and direct them to the appropriate office, or to the Council Chambers where they can wait to be called for their appointment while maintaining social distancing.

Signage will remind visitors to wear masks and maintain six-feet of space from other residents and city staff.

“The health and safety of our residents and employees is our top priority,” Striplin said. “In addition to these safety measures, we have also increased daily sanitation and cleaning protocols in City Hall. The facility will continue to be cleaned each evening, and high-traffic areas will be disinfected throughout the day.”

High-touch areas that will be cleaned throughout the day include doorknobs, light switches, desks, phones, tables, handrails, stairwells and elevator controls.

Other safety measures include new signs clearly laying out protocols, the installation of hand sanitizing dispensers and plexiglass barriers to protect employees and visitors from the spread of germs.

Specifically, information on the new signage will include:

* Signs at entrances to city facilities discouraging handshakes and encouraging social distance, bringing attention to adhesives on flooring and mask requirements in City facilities.

* Signs directing patron traffic through city facilities, including limiting the number of patrons at any one time.

* Signs in breakrooms about hygiene and wiping down before and after eating.

* Signs in restrooms regarding hygiene and hand-washing.

* Signs at public counters, hallways and elevators regarding social distancing and mask-wearing.

* Temporary plexiglass partitions at public counters.

Visitors are required to wear face coverings in City Hall, as well as when entering local businesses and at any time when they may come in contact with people outside of their family unit.

Masks are NOT required to be worn on trails, paseos, at parks or while outside exercising.

However, residents should have a mask with them at all times in case they come in close contact with another person.

In addition to the virtual storytimes and performances at The MAIN, City staff has been busy creating alternative programming and services for our residents to allow for activity and learning opportunities.

he next edition of Seasons magazine will be released in an online format only, the beginning of June, and will highlight these alternative programs.

To schedule an appointment to access city services, visit santa-clarita.com or call 661-259-CITY.