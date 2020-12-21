header image

SCV November Home Sales Up 46%, Condos Up 24%; Inventory Keeps Shrinking
| Monday, Dec 21, 2020
november home sales

Even as seasonal forces begin to moderate activity, November home sales and condominium sales in the Santa Clarita Valley remained well above year-ago levels, riding a surge of homebuying interest prompted by the pandemic and interest rates that continue to dip lower, the Southland Regional Association of Realtors reported Monday.

Pending sales, a measure of future activity, were up 39.4%, suggesting that the Santa Clarita market will remain robust in the closing month of 2021 and into the new year.

In November home sales, a total of 256 single-family homes closed escrows last month, up 45.5% compared to November 2019, though down 14.4% from this October. Sales have been above 200 every month since dipping to 111 in May as a result of stay-at-home orders, with October coming one sale away from the 300-sale benchmark, a feat not seen since 2005.

While down 18.7% on a month-to-month basis as the year draws to a close and supply tightens, the 87 condominiums that changed owners were 24.3% higher than a year ago.

“Record low-interest rates enable many buyers to offset some of the rise in prices and buy more house than would otherwise be possible,” said Louisa Henry, the 2020 chair of the Santa Clarita Valley Division of SRAR. “Holidays typically have an impact, along with the new stay-at-home directives, but the lack of inventory is the primary limitation on Santa Clarita home sales, not the absence of buyers.”

The Association reported 296 active listings throughout Santa Clarita, a decline of 21.5% from November 2019 and a mere 0.9-month supply at the current pace of sales. A 5- or 6-month supply is optimal. The inventory has been below a 1-month tally for the last five months, a statistic not seen in any other months since the Association began collecting the data in 2007. For perspective, the record-high total came in 2006 with 2,630 listings while the record low was set last December at 293 listings.

“The economic shutdown in May gave the inventory a chance to catch up slightly,” said Tim Johnson, the Association’s chief executive officer. “The key word is ‘slightly,’ because May had Santa Clarita’s highest inventory total of 426 for the year, with every month since falling lower. Even May’s 2.6-month supply was well short of what the market needs, especially given heavy buyer demand.”

The median price — meaning half sold for more and half for less — of homes that changed owners last month in Santa Clarita was $692,000, up 10.7% from the prior year.

• The condominium median price of $435,000 was up 4.8 percent.

• Activity is likely to stay busier than normal for the holidays with the 362 pending escrows — a measure of future activity — reported at the end of November up 47.8% from the prior year.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Congress Tees Up Vote on $900 Billion Stimulus Package
The House and Senate are set to vote late Monday on a $900 billion COVID-19 stimulus package that includes direct payments to most Americans and more funding for state and local governments.
Dec. 21: First Nighttime ‘Great’ Conjunction of Jupiter, Saturn in 800 Years
Skywatchers are in for an end-of-year treat. What has become known popularly as the “Christmas Star” is an especially vibrant planetary conjunction easily visible in the evening sky over the next two weeks as the bright planets Jupiter and Saturn come together, culminating Monday night, Dec. 21.
SCV November Home Sales Up 46%, Condos Up 24%; Inventory Keeps Shrinking
Even as seasonal forces begin to moderate activity, November home sales and condominium sales in the Santa Clarita Valley remained well above year-ago levels, riding a surge of homebuying interest prompted by the pandemic and interest rates that continue to dip lower, the Southland Regional Association of Realtors reported Monday.
Henry Mayo Collects Nearly 100 Art Pieces for Patients
After announcing the effort to collect holiday artwork that would be on display in patients’ rooms, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital received nearly 100 art pieces from children across the Santa Clarita Valley.
Cemex Case Prolonged Until 2021 After Attorney Tests Positive for COVID-19
The yearslong court battle over contracts of Cemex, the international mining company proposing a massive sand and gravel mine on Santa Clarita’s eastern border in Soledad Canyon, is moving into 2021, as the parties continue disputes and deal with COVID-19-related delays.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Hospitalizations Exceed 5,000; 57th Death at Henry Mayo
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 96 new deaths and 16,504 new cases of COVID-19 countywide and once again confirmed the highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations reported in a day with 5,100 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized and four additional MIS-C cases in children. In addtion, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported its 57th death.
Hart District Announces New Board President, Plans to Not Return to In-person Class at the Beginning of Next Semester
The William S. Hart Union High School District announced Wednesday that, in addition to Cherise Moore being named the new governing board president, the district plans to likely not return to in-person class sessions at the beginning of next semester.
Borderline Shooting Investigation Concludes
The Ventura County District Attorney’s Office on Thursday released the findings from its two-year investigation into the 2018 Borderline Bar & Grill mass shooting.
District Attorney Changes Course on Sentencing Enhancements
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon announced a change of course Friday, saying he’ll allow some exceptions to a recent directive limiting prosecutors from pursuing longer sentences for some violent criminals.
Miranda Stresses Holiday Safety in First Mayoral Briefing
In his first COVID-19 briefing as mayor of Santa Clarita, Bill Miranda reiterated a clear message Friday to the community: Be safe this holiday season.
County Health Services to Vaccinate 10,000 Frontline Health Workers by New Year’s Eve
L.A. County Health Services embarked on a mass COVID-19 vaccination effort Friday that will result in 6,000 vaccinations by Christmas and 10,000 total vaccinations by Dec. 31 for its frontline healthcare workers at three County hospitals.
L.A. County Department of Arts and Culture Release Accessibility Study
In the Americans with Disabilities Act’s 30th anniversary year, the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture in collaboration with Claremont Graduate University’s Center for Business and Management of the Arts released a new report on Thursday that lays the groundwork for disability-led content in the creative sector.
Wilk, CA Lawmakers Urge Congress to Include Nutrition Programs in New COVID Relief Deal
California senators, including Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, are urging Congress to include three key nutrition programs in the new coronavirus relief deal as food insecurity has increased across the country.
Thurmond Outlines Actions to Address Pandemic’s Impact on Students
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond on Thursday outlined actions, priorities and investments needed to address the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on students.
Mini Grants to Address Equity Now Available to Educators
California school districts and charter schools can now apply for mini grants to address equity and opportunity gaps in student learning said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond on Wednesday.
County Health Officials: Public Access to Vaccine Remains Months Away
Los Angeles County Public Health officials said Thursday that while the COVID-19 vaccine has arrived in Los Angeles County, they can’t confirm definitively the length of protection the vaccine offers, or when the vaccine will be available to the general public.
Thurmond Announces Release of English Language Development Video Series
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced on Thursday the release of the Integrated and Designated English Language Development Video Series, a new tool designed to aid educators who support students learning English.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 3 Additional Deaths at Henry Mayo Bringing Total to 55; SCV Cases Top 13,000
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 102 new deaths, including 3 additional deaths at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and 14,418 new cases of COVID-19, including 13,090 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
California Launches ‘Mothers’ PSA Urging Families to Stay Home this Holiday Season
SACRAMENTO – With COVID-19 cases rising at an alarming pace and ICU beds at or nearing capacity statewide, the California Department of Public Health on Thursday launched the "Mothers" advertising campaign featuring real California moms urging people to stay home this holiday season.
First Batch of COVID-19 Vaccines Administered at Henry Mayo
After Los Angeles County experienced its darkest day in coronavirus figures Wednesday, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials administered their first batch of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine Thursday to the hospital’s frontline workers.
