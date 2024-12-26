Saugus High Marching Centurions Cloths for Cash

The Saugus High School Instrumental Music Program is hosting its third annual Clothes for Cash fundraising event 9 a.m.- Noon Saturdays, Jan. 11, 18 and 25 at Saugus High School.

The event will be located at 21900 Centurion Way Santa Clarita, CA 91350 in the southwest corner of the Saugus High School Parking lot, near the Marching

Centurions trailers and the tennis courts. Look for the E-Z-Ups.

Through this event the Instrumental Music Program will purchase new instruments, repair instruments, fund student scholarships for summer band camp, fund competitions and many other benefits for student musicians and colorguard.

The Santa Clarita community is invited to join this event to help the student colorguard and musicians. Lightly used clothing, shoes, backpacks, purses, bedsheets, blankets and towels will be collected for donation.

Remember, all donations are tax deductible. A donation letter will be provided for tax purposes, please make sure to provide contact information when dropping off items.

Please direct any questions to Marching Centurions Booster Club VP, Ricki Chilvers, at VP@SaugusBand.com.

