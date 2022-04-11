Saugus High Shooting Victims Honored at Biden Ghost Guns Presser

During a press conference held in Washington, D.C. on Monday to unveil new ghost gun regulations, President Joe Biden honored the victims of the Saugus High School shooting.

In a ceremony held on the White House lawn, Biden announced that ghost guns, such as the one used on Nov. 14, 2019, that took the lives of Saugus High’s Dominic Blackwell and Gracie Muehlberger, will now be held to stricter standards under federal requirements.

For the complete story, with video of the press conference, visit https://signalscv.com/2022/04/biden-announces-new-ghost-gun-policy-honors-saugus-high-shooting-victims/.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...