Saugus High Shooting Victims Honored at Biden Ghost Guns Presser

The parents of Dominic Blackwell and Gracie Muehlberger, two students killed on Nov. 14, 2019 during the Saugus High School Shooting, stand and are recognized by President Joe Biden. Photo courtesy of the White House.
During a press conference held in Washington, D.C. on Monday to unveil new ghost gun regulations, President Joe Biden honored the victims of the Saugus High School shooting.
In a ceremony held on the White House lawn, Biden announced that ghost guns, such as the one used on Nov. 14, 2019, that took the lives of Saugus High’s Dominic Blackwell and Gracie Muehlberger, will now be held to stricter standards under federal requirements.
Metrolink is committed to improving the environment in Southern California and the health of the communities we serve. We know that together we can make an impact and we want you to join us by commuting or traveling by rail on Friday, April 22.
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District's Governing Board will take place Wednesday, April 13, beginning with a closed session at 5:15 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
A Santa Clarita staple for nearly 50 years, Maria’s Italian Deli favorites will soon be available at The Grille at The Cube, located within The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint | Valencia.
The Santa Clarita City Council is expected to award a design contract Tuesday at its next meeting to Anil Verma Associates, Inc., to create the blueprint for the proposed Santa Clarita Roller Skating Rink.
