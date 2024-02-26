Saugus School Board to Consider Staff Reductions

The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, Feb. 27, with closed session beginning at 5:15p.m., followed immediately by public session at 6:30 p.m.

The Board is scheduled to discuss the elimination and/or reduction of certain positions due to “lack of work or lack of funds.”

Rationale

Resolution 2023-24 # 57 is submitted on an annual basis for Board Approval. This resolution represents eleven (11) positions that are being reduced for lack of work and/or lack of funds.

Each year, district administrators and principals collaboratively develop their budgets with their school community, and subsequent to School Site Council approval, submit their projected classified hours for the upcoming school year. If those projected hours are less than the hours projected for the current school year, it is considered a reduction in hours, or a lay-off if the hours equal zero. The projections are intentionally conservative, as hours may increase or be fully restored during the course of the year, but cannot be decreased.

To view the full agenda online, click [here].

The meeting will be held at the Education Center, located at 24930 Avenue Stanford in Santa Clarita.

Public Session will be held in person and via Zoom Webinar. To connect by computer, click this link: https://saugususd-org.zoom.us/j/86085925767.

Webinar ID: 860 8592 5767

To dial by phone:

+1 669 900 9128 or +1 669 444 9171

In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, if you need special assistance, disability-related modifications or accommodations, including auxiliary aids or services, in order to participate in the public meetings of the District’s governing board, please contact the office of the District Superintendent at (661) 294-5300, ext. 5121. Notification 72 hours prior to the meeting will enable the District to make reasonable arrangements to ensure accommodation and accessibility to this meeting. Upon request, the District shall also make available this agenda and all other public records associated with this meeting in appropriate alternative formats for persons with a disability.

