SCAA Now Accepting Executive Board Nominations

Uploaded: , Monday, Nov 21, 2022

By Press Release

Nominations are now being accepted for the Santa Clarita Artists Association Executive Board. If you are interested in running for office, volunteering for a Board position, or have any questions please contact Kathy Gonzales at kathy@urbanartistdesigns.com.

A reminder that voting for president, vice-president, treasurer and recording secretary will take place on Monday, Nov. 21, at The MAIN Theater in Old Town Newhall. The general meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. Doors will open at 6:10 p.m. SCAA monthly general meetings are open to the public. All are welcome.

After the voting and announcements, SCAA members will share their art. SCAA members may bring in one art work to share. This is a great opportunity to support each other.

At the present time the Nominees for the 2023 Executive Board are:

President – Meressa Naftulin

Vice President – Charlotte Mullich

Treasurer –

Recording Secretary –

Volunteer Board Positions Open for 2023 include:

Membership Chair

Fundraising Chair

Website/IT

Grant Writer Chair

Workshops Chair

Newsletter Editor

Next Gen Social Media Coordinator

No Comments for : SCAA Now Accepting Executive Board Nominations


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • Today in SCV History (Nov. 22)

    Today in SCV History (Nov. 22)

    45 mins ago
  • Santa Clarita Man Pleads Guilty in ‘Coupon Bonds’ Fraud Scheme

    Santa Clarita Man Pleads Guilty in ‘Coupon Bonds’ Fraud Scheme

    7 hours ago
  • Barger Lauds Newsom’s Emergency Proclamation for I-5 Repairs

    Barger Lauds Newsom’s Emergency Proclamation for I-5 Repairs

    7 hours ago
  • “Little Gems” Art Exhibit Coming to SCAA Gallery

    “Little Gems” Art Exhibit Coming to SCAA Gallery

    8 hours ago
  • Fernandeño Tataviam Tribe to Open Annual CSUN Powwow

    Fernandeño Tataviam Tribe to Open Annual CSUN Powwow

    10 hours ago
  • Red Kettle Campaign Kicks Off with $10K Anonymous Donation

    Red Kettle Campaign Kicks Off with $10K Anonymous Donation

    12 hours ago
  • SCAA Now Accepting Executive Board Nominations

    SCAA Now Accepting Executive Board Nominations

    13 hours ago
  • Artist Cathy Michelle Isaacs Announces New Exhibit

    Artist Cathy Michelle Isaacs Announces New Exhibit

    13 hours ago
  • Santa Clarita Brothers Opening Two Plays in Two Different Cities

    Santa Clarita Brothers Opening Two Plays in Two Different Cities

    14 hours ago
  • Caltrans Launches ‘Kids of Caltrans’ Campaign

    Caltrans Launches ‘Kids of Caltrans’ Campaign

    17 hours ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.