SCAA Now Accepting Executive Board Nominations

Nominations are now being accepted for the Santa Clarita Artists Association Executive Board. If you are interested in running for office, volunteering for a Board position, or have any questions please contact Kathy Gonzales at kathy@urbanartistdesigns.com.
A reminder that voting for president, vice-president, treasurer and recording secretary will take place on Monday, Nov. 21, at The MAIN Theater in Old Town Newhall. The general meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. Doors will open at 6:10 p.m. SCAA monthly general meetings are open to the public. All are welcome.
After the voting and announcements, SCAA members will share their art. SCAA members may bring in one art work to share. This is a great opportunity to support each other.
At the present time the Nominees for the 2023 Executive Board are:
President – Meressa Naftulin
Vice President – Charlotte Mullich
Treasurer –
Recording Secretary –
Volunteer Board Positions Open for 2023 include:
Membership Chair
Fundraising Chair
Website/IT
Grant Writer Chair
Workshops Chair
Newsletter Editor
Next Gen Social Media Coordinator
