header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
September 10
1955 - U.S. release of "Gunsmoke" TV series, initially filmed at Melody Ranch [story]
James Arness
Oct. 18: SCAA ‘Painting Waterscapes in Watercolor’ Workshop
| Tuesday, Sep 10, 2024

itsicilycloudThe Santa Clarita Artists Association will be offering a one-day workshop “ Painting Waterscapes in Watercolor” on Friday, Oct. 18 at the Stevenson Ranch Library Community Room, 25950 The Old Road, Stevenson Ranch 91381, from 10:30-3:30 p.m.

“Watercolor is probably the best medium to capture the mysterious quality of water whether it is the relaxing rhythm of gentle waves or a shimmering reflection of light or the hustle and bustle of a harbor,” said Keiko Tanabe.

Spend the day with Keiko Tanabe who will demonstrate her techniques and methods and answer questions so you can create a lovely waterscape. In this class, learn a variety of watercolor techniques, color mixing, color harmony, composition and useful tips for marine subjects.

The class is free, and space is limited. Please register at: santaclaritaartists.org/workshop.

A $5 reservation deposit is required via Paypal and will be refunded in class. The SCAA weblink will indicate once class is full. Confirmed registrants will receive confirmation and details.

For questions, contact Zony Gordon at zonygordon@att.not

To view the artist Keiko Tanabe’s work visit the website at ktanabefineart.com

Partial funding provided by Solar Optimum via the LA County Department of Arts and Culture Public Art in Private Development Program. For more information about SCAA and the SCAA Gallery, visit santaclaritaartists.org

it-sicily-days-end-2024-12x9
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

Oct. 18: SCAA ‘Painting Waterscapes in Watercolor’ Workshop

Oct. 18: SCAA ‘Painting Waterscapes in Watercolor’ Workshop
Tuesday, Sep 10, 2024
The Santa Clarita Artists Association will be offering a one-day workshop “ Painting Waterscapes in Watercolor” on Friday, Oct. 18 at the Stevenson Ranch Library Community Room, 25950 The Old Road, Stevenson Ranch 91381, from 10:30-3:30 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Oct. 26: Ascend Conference at Saugus High School

Oct. 26: Ascend Conference at Saugus High School
Tuesday, Sep 10, 2024
Saugus High School will host a WiSH Education Foundation and Soroptimist Collaboration Ascend Conference Saturday, Oct. 26 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Saugus High School Performing Arts Center, 21900 Centurion Way, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
FULL STORY...

Sept. 21: Saturday’s Kids at Newhall Family Theatre

Sept. 21: Saturday’s Kids at Newhall Family Theatre
Monday, Sep 9, 2024
The Newhall Family Theatre of the Performing Arts and Raising the Curtain Foundation will host a day of storytelling and creativity with Saturday's Kids, Saturday, Sept. 21 starting at 11 a.m. at 24607 Walnut St., Newhall, CA 91321.
FULL STORY...

Red Cross Announces Critical Need Fall Blood Donations

Red Cross Announces Critical Need Fall Blood Donations
Monday, Sep 9, 2024
In September, the American Red Cross stresses the continuing critical need for blood products to ensure patient care. Donors of all blood types are asked to give now to keep blood supply levels rising after a summer shortage.
FULL STORY...

Sept. 24: FYI Seeks Volunteer Allies for Foster Youth

Sept. 24: FYI Seeks Volunteer Allies for Foster Youth
Monday, Sep 9, 2024
Local nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence experienced significant growth over the summer as Santa Clarita’s foster youth sought assistance with returning to school or entering college for the first time.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Smoke Advisory for LA County Due to Fires
According to the South Coast Air Quality Management District, potential direct smoke impact from the Bridge, Line, Airport, and Roblar fires burning in multiple regions has caused unhealthy air quality in multiple areas in Los Angeles County.
Smoke Advisory for LA County Due to Fires
Sept. 24: COC to Host Free Financial Aid Workshop
The College of the Canyons Financial Aid Office will hold its annual “Cash For College” workshop event, providing students and parents with important information about the various types of financial aid available to them, along with details about how to apply.
Sept. 24: COC to Host Free Financial Aid Workshop
Oct. 18: SCAA ‘Painting Waterscapes in Watercolor’ Workshop
The Santa Clarita Artists Association will be offering a one-day workshop “ Painting Waterscapes in Watercolor” on Friday, Oct. 18 at the Stevenson Ranch Library Community Room, 25950 The Old Road, Stevenson Ranch 91381, from 10:30-3:30 p.m.
Oct. 18: SCAA ‘Painting Waterscapes in Watercolor’ Workshop
Oct. 26: Ascend Conference at Saugus High School
Saugus High School will host a WiSH Education Foundation and Soroptimist Collaboration Ascend Conference Saturday, Oct. 26 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Saugus High School Performing Arts Center, 21900 Centurion Way, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
Oct. 26: Ascend Conference at Saugus High School
Metro Delays SR-14 North Project Scoping Meetings
Community input “scoping” meetings that were scheduled to kick off on Sept. 12 in Palmdale and Sept. 14 in Santa Clarita for the SR-14 North Los Angeles County Safety and Mobility Improvement Project have been delayed by Metro.
Metro Delays SR-14 North Project Scoping Meetings
LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating Canyon Country Woman
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help locating an at-risk woman last seen in Canyon Country.
LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating Canyon Country Woman
Today in SCV History (Sept. 10)
1955 - U.S. release of "Gunsmoke" TV series, initially filmed at Melody Ranch [story]
James Arness
Sept. 21: Saturday’s Kids at Newhall Family Theatre
The Newhall Family Theatre of the Performing Arts and Raising the Curtain Foundation will host a day of storytelling and creativity with Saturday's Kids, Saturday, Sept. 21 starting at 11 a.m. at 24607 Walnut St., Newhall, CA 91321.
Sept. 21: Saturday’s Kids at Newhall Family Theatre
LA Public Health Confirms Case of Locally Acquired Dengue
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed a case of locally acquired dengue in a resident in the city of Baldwin Park, who has no history of travel to areas where dengue is endemic.
LA Public Health Confirms Case of Locally Acquired Dengue
Castaic Union Recruiting for Measure QS Citizens Oversight Committee
The Castaic Union School District is seeking four new members for its Measure QS Citizens Oversight Committee.
Castaic Union Recruiting for Measure QS Citizens Oversight Committee
Red Cross Announces Critical Need Fall Blood Donations
In September, the American Red Cross stresses the continuing critical need for blood products to ensure patient care. Donors of all blood types are asked to give now to keep blood supply levels rising after a summer shortage.
Red Cross Announces Critical Need Fall Blood Donations
Sept. 13: Vampire Ball Murder Mystery Workshop
Board & Brush will host a Vampire Ball Murder Mystery Workshop Friday, Sept. 13 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at 24417 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
Sept. 13: Vampire Ball Murder Mystery Workshop
Sept. 11: COC Board to Hold Business Meeting, Adjusted Budget Workshop
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting and Adjusted Budget Workshop Wednesday, Sept. 11, beginning at 5 p.m. The board will hold a closed session following the meeting at 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 11: COC Board to Hold Business Meeting, Adjusted Budget Workshop
Six Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of six productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Sept. 9 to Friday, Sept. 13.
Six Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
Sept. 12: Arts Commission to Review 2025 Arts Grant Program
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Sept. 12, at 6 p.m., in City Hall's Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd. First Floor, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Sept. 12: Arts Commission to Review 2025 Arts Grant Program
Sept. 24: FYI Seeks Volunteer Allies for Foster Youth
Local nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence experienced significant growth over the summer as Santa Clarita’s foster youth sought assistance with returning to school or entering college for the first time.
Sept. 24: FYI Seeks Volunteer Allies for Foster Youth
Sept. 11: Hart Board to Appoint Assistant Principal, Director of Fiscal Services
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, Sept. 11, beginning with closed session at 6 p.m., followed by open session at 7 p.m.
Sept. 11: Hart Board to Appoint Assistant Principal, Director of Fiscal Services
Today in SCV History (Sept. 9)
1945 - Bonelli Stadium (Saugus Speedway) holds first postwar auto race on the West Coast; Billy Vukovich wins [story]
Bonelli Stadium
All SUSD Schools Earn PBIS Recognition
The Saugus Union School District has received recognition for all of its school campuses from California Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports.
All SUSD Schools Earn PBIS Recognition
Hernandez, Acevedo, Orozco Named Honorees of Hispanic Heritage Celebration
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce and its Latino Business Alliance have announced the honorees for the annual Hispanic Heritage Celebration.
Hernandez, Acevedo, Orozco Named Honorees of Hispanic Heritage Celebration
Sept. 10: City Council to Discuss Orchard Village Road, Open Space
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Sept. 10, beginning with a closed meeting at 4:30 p.m., followed immediately with open session at 6 p.m.
Sept. 10: City Council to Discuss Orchard Village Road, Open Space
LASD Deputy Charged with Federal Civil Rights Violation
A federal grand jury has returned an indictment against Trevor James Kirk, of Santa Clarita, a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputy alleging that he used excessive force when he assaulted and pepper-sprayed a woman during a shoplifting investigation outside a WinCo Foods in Lancaster last year.
LASD Deputy Charged with Federal Civil Rights Violation
Sept. 14: Antelope Valley Indian Museum Hosts Artist Nadia Reed
California State Park’s Antelope Valley Indian Museum State Historic Park invites the public to an art showcase on Saturday, Sept. 14, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Sept. 14: Antelope Valley Indian Museum Hosts Artist Nadia Reed
Today in SCV History (Sept. 8)
1946 - Dedication of newly constructed William S. Hart High School [story]
dedication
SCVNews.com