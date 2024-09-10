Oct. 18: SCAA ‘Painting Waterscapes in Watercolor’ Workshop

The Santa Clarita Artists Association will be offering a one-day workshop “ Painting Waterscapes in Watercolor” on Friday, Oct. 18 at the Stevenson Ranch Library Community Room, 25950 The Old Road, Stevenson Ranch 91381, from 10:30-3:30 p.m.

“Watercolor is probably the best medium to capture the mysterious quality of water whether it is the relaxing rhythm of gentle waves or a shimmering reflection of light or the hustle and bustle of a harbor,” said Keiko Tanabe.

Spend the day with Keiko Tanabe who will demonstrate her techniques and methods and answer questions so you can create a lovely waterscape. In this class, learn a variety of watercolor techniques, color mixing, color harmony, composition and useful tips for marine subjects.

The class is free, and space is limited. Please register at: santaclaritaartists.org/workshop.

A $5 reservation deposit is required via Paypal and will be refunded in class. The SCAA weblink will indicate once class is full. Confirmed registrants will receive confirmation and details.

For questions, contact Zony Gordon at zonygordon@att.not

To view the artist Keiko Tanabe’s work visit the website at ktanabefineart.com

Partial funding provided by Solar Optimum via the LA County Department of Arts and Culture Public Art in Private Development Program. For more information about SCAA and the SCAA Gallery, visit santaclaritaartists.org

