Schiavo Appointed to Five Assembly Committees

Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth) been reappointed by Speaker Robert Rivas to the Utilities & Energy Committee, Health Committee and continues as Chair of Military & Veteran Affairs Committee. She has also been newly appointed to the Banking and Finance Committee and the Budget Committee, including the budget subcommittee focused on health.

Schiavo was elected to her second term representing Assembly District 40 in Sacramento in the November 2024 General Election. The district includes the Santa Clarita Valley and portions of northern San Fernando Valley.

In response to the announcement, Schiavo released the following statement:

“Californians are struggling with the rising costs of housing, insurance, utilities, and more. Over the last two years, I have worked alongside my colleagues to shape policies that tackle the affordability crisis in California, and there’s so much more work to do.

Through the Utilities and Energy Committee, I look forward to continuing efforts to reduce utility rates. And, building on the impact of ‘Click-to-Cancel’ (AB 2863) from the last legislative session, I’m excited for new opportunities on the Banking and Finance Committee to help consumers and protect your pocketbook.

As a former nurse advocate and with my continued role on the Health Committee and my new position on the Budget Committee and health subcommittee, I will keep working to reduce healthcare costs for families across California. I will also continue my work to protect access to critical services like maternity care, abortion care, and assistance programs to help everyone get the healthcare they need without cost being a barrier to care.”

