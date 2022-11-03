SCV Boys & Girls Club Hosting Wine Pairing Fundraiser

One Night in November, a wine pairing event to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley, will be held Thursday, Nov. 10, at 6 p.m. The event is hosted by Salt Creek Grille, 24415 Town Center Drive, Valencia, CA 91355.
The evening will feature Maeve Pesquera, Senior Vice President, Strategy & Business Development for DAOU Vineyards, at Greg Amsler’s Salt Creek Grille, pouring at least six of DAOU’s best wines, to be paired with hand selected dishes prepared by Salt Creek Grille.
Robert Parker’s Wine Advocate describes DAOU Vineyards wine as follows:
“Across the board, DAOU wines show fantastic purity of fruit, excellent concentration, and rich, textured personalities that never seem heavy or over-the-top. These are highly recommended and show the quality that’s possible from Bordeaux varieties in Paso Robles.”
DAOU Vineyards is a Paso Robles estate winery that features the finest views as well as some of the finest wines Paso has to offer.
Pesquera and DAOU are donating their time and product to spread the good name of DAOU, and to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of SCV. DAOU and Salt Creek Grille will donate everything necessary to host the wine pairing event.
Tickets are $125 each, which includes tasting all of the wine and Salt Creek’s creations.
The tasting event will also feature three unique auction items not available anywhere else.
The Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library are hosting another popular Bag Sale event at the Valencia, Canyon Country and Newhall branches of the Santa Clarita Public Library, during normal operating hours from Saturday, Nov. 5 to Sunday, Nov. 13.
A "Holiday Stress and Anger Management Workshop," hosted by the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley, will help participants “reduce stress, recognize anger triggers, de-escalate with compassion and find ways to cope with family conflict and parenting challenges during the holidays."
The West Ranch High School GO Jazz Big Band, directed by Brian Leff, invites you to experience "The Beatles at 60" on Sunday, Nov. 20, at 3 p.m. at the West Ranch High School Theater, 26255 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91381.
The Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library are hosting another popular Bag Sale event at the Valencia, Canyon Country and Newhall branches of the Santa Clarita Public Library, during normal operating hours from Saturday, Nov. 5 to Sunday, Nov. 13.
The California State Board of Education today approved $58 million in contracts to build a network of support for community schools, campuses where every classroom is focused on high-quality teaching and learning, every student is connected to the services they need to thrive, and every family is empowered to partner in decision-making.
The Valencia High School Pride of the Vikings Band and Color Guard competed at the Southern California School Band and Orchestra Association Simi Valley Band Spectacular in Simi Valley, CA, on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond today announced the availability of $4 billion in funding to county offices of education, school districts, and charter schools for learning recovery initiatives.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion written by Supervisor Kathryn Barger that declares the month of November 2022 as Chinese American Film Festival and Chinese American Television Festival Month in Los Angeles County.
Many a young child has spent a lazy sunny afternoon watching in awe as a gecko journeyed across the landscape. Its adhesive-like toepads keeping the lizard upright and moving regardless of the surface gravel, a tree branch, a stucco wall or even a glass window.
College of the Canyons has been ranked nationally No. 17 and 35 in The Hispanic Outlook in Higher Education Magazine for enrolling the largest number of Hispanic students and granting the most degrees, respectively.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has appointed retired Judge Songhai Armstead as interim director of the new Justice Care and Opportunities Department, driving forward its Care First, Jails Last vision.
Seventeen finalists for California State University Hispanic Serving Institutions Community Grants were announced on Tuesday, Nov. 1 as part of the California State University-wide initiative of the Global Hispanic Serving Institutions Equity Innovation Hub.
The Master's men's soccer team did what it was supposed to and defeated the William Jessup Warriors 4-2 Oct. 29 on Senior Day at Reese Field. Unfortunately they didn't get they help they needed to qualify for the GSAC post-season tournament, and so their season is over.
Sharlene Coleal, Assistant Superintendent-Vice President of Business Services for College of the Canyons, received the 2022 Association of Chief Business Officials (ACBO) Achievement of Excellence Award on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at the ACBO Fall 2022 Conference.
Today, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Janice Hahn that seeks to curb spikes in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infections that most seriously impact young children.
Santa Clarita company NewHydrogen, Inc. (OTC: NEWH), the developer of a breakthrough technology to produce low-cost green hydrogen, has announced that it has executed an agreement to further expand the existing sponsored research agreement with the University of California at Los Angeles to develop technology to reduce the cost of green hydrogen production.
In the middle of Old Town Newhall, there is a tranquil plaza on a half-acre of land. You no doubt have driven by it or maybe walked past on your way to William S. Hart Park, but have you ever taken the time to appreciate all the history captured in the plaza? To study the names inscribed on the hundreds of bricks lining the pathway? Or read the bronze plaque sharing the story of Willie, the Drummer Boy?
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.