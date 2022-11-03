header image

Inside
1987 - City of Santa Clarita formation approved at the polls; Buck McKeon, Jan Heidt, Jo Anne Darcy, Carl Boyer III, Dennis Koontz win first City Council election (in that order) [story]
First Santa Clarita City Council
SCV Boys & Girls Club Hosting Wine Pairing Fundraiser
| Thursday, Nov 3, 2022
NOV 10 | THU | 6 PM - 1

One Night in November, a wine pairing event to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley, will be held Thursday, Nov. 10, at 6 p.m. The event is hosted by Salt Creek Grille, 24415 Town Center Drive, Valencia, CA 91355.

The evening will feature Maeve Pesquera, Senior Vice President, Strategy & Business Development for DAOU Vineyards, at Greg Amsler’s Salt Creek Grille, pouring at least six of DAOU’s best wines, to be paired with hand selected dishes prepared by Salt Creek Grille.

Robert Parker’s Wine Advocate describes DAOU Vineyards wine as follows:

“Across the board, DAOU wines show fantastic purity of fruit, excellent concentration, and rich, textured personalities that never seem heavy or over-the-top. These are highly recommended and show the quality that’s possible from Bordeaux varieties in Paso Robles.”

DAOU Vineyards is a Paso Robles estate winery that features the finest views as well as some of the finest wines Paso has to offer.

Pesquera and DAOU are donating their time and product to spread the good name of DAOU, and to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of SCV. DAOU and Salt Creek Grille will donate everything necessary to host the wine pairing event.

Tickets are $125 each, which includes tasting all of the wine and Salt Creek’s creations.

The tasting event will also feature three unique auction items not available anywhere else.

Tickets can be purchased at www.scvbgc.org/wine-event/.

For more information about DAOU, visit https://daouvineyards.com.

For more information on the Boys & Girls Club of SCV, visit https://scvbgc.org.

One Nov Night
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
SCVNews.com
