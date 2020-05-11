SCV Business Leaders to Buy Lunch, Coffee for Henry Mayo Healthcare Heroes

Four Santa Clarita Valley business leaders will show their gratitude for the heroic front-line healthcare heroes at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital by picking up the tab for lunch on Tuesday, May 12, and providing free coffee all day Thursday, May 14 – National Hospital Day.

Putting their heads, hearts and checkbooks together to honor Henry Mayo’s healthcare heroes were Fred Arnold of American Family Funding; Kevin Holmes of the Martini Akpovi Partners, LLP accounting firm; Brian Koegle of the law firm Poole Shaffery & Koegle, LLP; and Gary Saenger of retained executive search firm Saenger Associates – all friends within the SCV business community.

“We’re delighted and proud to recognize and support our amazing world-class Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital,” said Saenger, who initiated the group donation. “Our special thanks go out to Dr. Darrin Privett and the entire ER team and to the dedicated COVID-19 team. We simply love and appreciate them all.”

The group hired Salt Creek Grille owner and longtime HMNH supporter Greg Amsler to prepare a gourmet lunch featuring a variety of Salt Creek’s tastiest specialties.

On Tuesday, Amsler’s celebrated catering crew will serve the approximately 30 doctors, nurses and staff from Henry Mayo’s Emergency Room and another 50 healthcare heroes from the hospital’s COVID unit, where local pandemic patients receive ICU-level care.

On Thursday, the same four grateful co-conspirators will help fuel Henry Mayo’s entire day shift by springing for Starbuck’s coffee for everyone, including first responders bringing patients into the ER.

“Different people are on the front lines in times of crisis throughout our history, and right now, it’s ourhealthcare workers,” Arnold said. “It only seems right to let them know how grateful we are for what they’re doing for the greater good of our community. We encourage all of our friends in the business community to show their appreciation for our healthcare workers, too.”

“As part of the Santa Clarita Valley business community, we are pleased to join other business leaders in supporting the efforts of those on the front line at Henry Mayo battling COVID-19,” said Holmes, Audit and Assurance Practice Leader and Partner-in-Charge of the Valencia office of Martini Akpovi Partners LLP, a regional accounting firm.

“Henry Mayo Newhall Memorial Hospital plays a vital role in the SCV and we are grateful for the work carried out by hospital staff and first responders who put their lives at risk each day to treat and save others,” Holmes said. “We hope the business community’s efforts to show our appreciation bring a smile to their day.”

“I have never been so proud of the leadership and courage shown by our front-line workers throughout the healthcare industry, but specifically at Henry Mayo,” Koegle said. “We wanted to show how much our business community is standing behind them and thankful for all they do to keep us safe.”

“Being on the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation board, I see up-close how tirelessly the hospital’s doctors, nurses and employees work to keep us safe and healthy,” Amsler said. “I’m proud to do what little I can to help say thanks.”

In making their donation, the business leaders were aided and abetted by Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation Donor Relations Officer Renee Leon and Foundation President Marlee Lauffer.

“Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is so grateful for the generous community support we are receiving,” Lauffer said. “Donations such as meals for all the hard-working units are so appreciated. The Santa Clarita Valley business and residential communities absolutely know how to support our local hospital.”

“We challenge fellow business SCV business owners to feed our Henry Mayo staff members, too,” Saenger said. “Let’s see more of this in our wonderful community.”

For more information about the four business leaders, visit their respective companies’ websites:

• Fred Arnold – www.affloans.com

• Kevin Holmes – www.martinicpas.com

• Brian Koegle – www.pooleshaffery.com

• Gary L. Saenger – www.saengerassociates.com

For more information about the nonprofit Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation – and how businesses and individuals may sponsor similar donations to the hospital’s front-line healthcare workers – contact Renee Leon at 661-200-1201 or leonrm@henrymayo.com.

For more info about Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, contact Public Information Officer Patrick Moody at 661-200-1304 or moodypj@henrymayo.com.