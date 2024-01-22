header image

January 21
1914 - Signal newspaper owner-editor Scott Newhall born in San Francisco [story]
Scott Newhall
SCV Chamber Announces 2023 Business Award Recipients
| Monday, Jan 22, 2024

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Monday its 2023 Business Award Recipients, who are set to be celebrated at the Awards and Installation event on Friday, Feb. 2, hosted at the Hyatt Regency Valencia.

BUSINESS OF THE YEAR: Logix Federal Credit Union

ENTREPRENEURIAL SPIRIT: Terrell Edwards Top Entertainment

RISING STAR: The SCV Hub Virtual Food Hall

NON-PROFIT OF THE YEAR: Assistance League Santa Clarita

“Every year I look forward to this night of celebration of our exceptional business community. The hard work and success of our community’s business leaders deserves to be recognized and celebrated,” said Becki Robb, chair of the SCV Chamber Board. “This year’s honorees are an excellent representation robustness, leadership, and diversity within our business community.”

In addition to The Business Awards, the SCV Chamber will be honoring the following awardees:

PUBLIC SERVICE AWARD: Captain Justin Diez

CHERI FLEMING HEART OF THE COMMUNITY: Marlee Lauffer

“We are excited to celebrate our award honorees, 2024 Board of Directors and entire business community at the Santa Clarita Valley’s largest Business Celebration.” said Ivan Volschenk, president/CEO of the SCV Chamber. “After an extremely successful Centennial Celebration last year, we look forward to this year’s celebration and setting the tone for another successful year for your business community and your SCV Chamber.”

Some of this year’s sponsors include: Chiquita Canyon, Omni Wound Physicians, City of Santa Clarita, Mercedes Benz of Valencia, Kaiser Permanente, Supervisor Kathryn Barger, Burrtec, New Urban West, Keck Medicine of USC, Southern California Edison, SoCalGas, Logix Federal Credit Union, Henry Rodriguez State Farm, The Signal, UCLA Health, Tejon Ranch, Integral Communities and College of the Canyons. To sponsor or get more information you can email hello@scvchamber.com.

Tickets for the Awards and Installation can be purchased at www.scvchamber.com/events.

About the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce:

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce is the largest business membership organization in the Santa Clarita Valley representing more than 65,000 member employees. The Chamber serves as “The Voice of Business” working as the SCV’s leading business advocacy organization in the third largest city in the County of Los Angeles. Founded in 1923, the Chamber works to advocate for, educate and connect the business community.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Lady Cougs Edge Antelope Valley in 68-67 Thriller
Vanessa Zavala connected on seven three-pointers to finish with a season-high 23 points as four Lady Cougars players ended in double figures, helping College of the Canyons pick up a thrilling 68-67 conference victory at the Cougar Cage on Saturday night.
Lady Cougs Edge Antelope Valley in 68-67 Thriller
Thirteen Productions Currently Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the list of 13 productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Jan. 22 - Sunday, Jan. 28.
Thirteen Productions Currently Filming in SCV
Ken Striplin | Valencia Community Center Update
As we welcome the new year, I am excited to update our residents on the renovations at the Valencia Community Center located at Summit Park.
Ken Striplin | Valencia Community Center Update
Jan. 23: SUSD Regular Board Meeting
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, Jan. 23, with closed session beginning at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by public session at 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 23: SUSD Regular Board Meeting
Tataviam Tribe Releases Strategy for Climate Resiliency
The Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians released Monday the Tribal Climate Resiliency Plan, a blueprint for addressing climate in tribal territory.
Tataviam Tribe Releases Strategy for Climate Resiliency
CUSD Now Accepting Jene Fielder Scholarship Applications
The Castaic Union School District is proud to announce that the Jene Fielder Trust Scholarship Program is now accepting applications.
CUSD Now Accepting Jene Fielder Scholarship Applications
ARTree Seeking Plastic Bottle Caps for Community Art Project
ARTree Community Arts Center is pleased to be contributing another community art project to Santa Clarita!
ARTree Seeking Plastic Bottle Caps for Community Art Project
SCV Water Launches Program to Support Local Businesses
SCV Water recently launched its Water Champions program, which focuses on supporting businesses within the SCV Water service area by providing programs and resources to use water efficiently.
SCV Water Launches Program to Support Local Businesses
Feb. 29: Crosspoint SCV Hosting Community Blood Drive
Crosspoint Community Church in Santa Clarita is hosting its first quarterly Red Cross Blood drive of 2024 Thursday, Feb. 29, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Feb. 29: Crosspoint SCV Hosting Community Blood Drive
Today in SCV History (Jan. 21)
1914 - Signal newspaper owner-editor Scott Newhall born in San Francisco [story]
Scott Newhall
Today in SCV History (Jan. 20)
1993 - Hart High grad Dee Dee Myers (1979) becomes first female White House press secretary [story]
Dee Dee Myers
Saugus High Earns AP Computer Science Diversity Award
The William S. Hart Union High School District has announced that Saugus High School has earned the College Board AP Computer Science Female Diversity Award for achieving high female representation in AP Computer Science A. Schools honored with the AP Computer Science Female Diversity Award have expanded girls’ access in AP computer science courses.
Saugus High Earns AP Computer Science Diversity Award
County Prepares for Weekend Storms
Los Angeles County Public Works is closely monitoring two storms forecast to reach the southland and last into early next week. Residents should expect light, periodic showers followed by a more intense system bringing heavier rain and possible isolated thunderstorms on Sunday night through Monday.
County Prepares for Weekend Storms
State Receives $63 Million in Federal Funding for EV Charging
In a boost for electric vehicle reliability, the U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded Caltrans more than $63 million in federal funds to fix and install more than 1,000 chargers at 300 sites statewide.
State Receives $63 Million in Federal Funding for EV Charging
Jan. 23: City Council Meets to Consider Arts, Community Service Grants
The Santa Clarita city council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Jan. 23 at 6 p.m. The meeting will take place on the first floor of City Hall in Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Jan. 23: City Council Meets to Consider Arts, Community Service Grants
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: Winter Surge Continues, Two New SCV Deaths
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Friday 249 new laboratory confirmed cases and two new deaths from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: Winter Surge Continues, Two New SCV Deaths
‘The Marvelous Wonderettes: Dream On’ Opens at CTG
The Canyon Theatre Guild opens its next production, "The Marvelous Wonderettes: Dream On" Saturday, Jan. 20. The show will run Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Feb. 24.
‘The Marvelous Wonderettes: Dream On’ Opens at CTG
Recycle Unwanted Clothing at H&M Valencia Town Center
Got textiles or unwanted clothing unsuitable for donation? Drop off all unwanted clothing or textiles at H&M in the Valencia Town Center Mall.
Recycle Unwanted Clothing at H&M Valencia Town Center
Circle of Hope Seeks New Executive Director
The board of directors of Circle of Hope, Inc. is currently looking to hire a new executive director. Circle of Hope is a Santa Clarita Valley 501(C)(3) nonprofit that provides emotional, educational and financial assistance, as well as supportive wellness therapies, to the SCV cancer community.
Circle of Hope Seeks New Executive Director
Apply Now for Summer Lifeguard Jobs
Do you have a passion for swimming, customer service and working with the community? If you do, consider applying to become a lifeguard with the city of Santa Clarita! Join us in February for swim tests and interviews.
Apply Now for Summer Lifeguard Jobs
LACoFD Offers Pre-filled Sandbags in Littlerock, Acton
With rain in the forecast later this month, the Los Angeles County Fire Department wants to ensure residents are prepared for potential flooding.
LACoFD Offers Pre-filled Sandbags in Littlerock, Acton
Today in SCV History (Jan. 19)
1967 - Original airing of Star Trek "Arena" Episode: Kirk battles the Gorn commander (Saugus resident Bobby Clark) at Vasquez Rocks [watch]
Kirk vs. Gorn commander
Bill Miranda | Exploring Santa Clarita’s Beautiful Art Scene
In Santa Clarita, art is not just something to admire from a distance, but an immersive experience that captivates residents and visitors in several ways.
Bill Miranda | Exploring Santa Clarita’s Beautiful Art Scene
