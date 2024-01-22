SCV Chamber Announces 2023 Business Award Recipients

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Monday its 2023 Business Award Recipients, who are set to be celebrated at the Awards and Installation event on Friday, Feb. 2, hosted at the Hyatt Regency Valencia.

BUSINESS OF THE YEAR: Logix Federal Credit Union

ENTREPRENEURIAL SPIRIT: Terrell Edwards Top Entertainment

RISING STAR: The SCV Hub Virtual Food Hall

NON-PROFIT OF THE YEAR: Assistance League Santa Clarita

“Every year I look forward to this night of celebration of our exceptional business community. The hard work and success of our community’s business leaders deserves to be recognized and celebrated,” said Becki Robb, chair of the SCV Chamber Board. “This year’s honorees are an excellent representation robustness, leadership, and diversity within our business community.”

In addition to The Business Awards, the SCV Chamber will be honoring the following awardees:

PUBLIC SERVICE AWARD: Captain Justin Diez

CHERI FLEMING HEART OF THE COMMUNITY: Marlee Lauffer

“We are excited to celebrate our award honorees, 2024 Board of Directors and entire business community at the Santa Clarita Valley’s largest Business Celebration.” said Ivan Volschenk, president/CEO of the SCV Chamber. “After an extremely successful Centennial Celebration last year, we look forward to this year’s celebration and setting the tone for another successful year for your business community and your SCV Chamber.”

Some of this year’s sponsors include: Chiquita Canyon, Omni Wound Physicians, City of Santa Clarita, Mercedes Benz of Valencia, Kaiser Permanente, Supervisor Kathryn Barger, Burrtec, New Urban West, Keck Medicine of USC, Southern California Edison, SoCalGas, Logix Federal Credit Union, Henry Rodriguez State Farm, The Signal, UCLA Health, Tejon Ranch, Integral Communities and College of the Canyons. To sponsor or get more information you can email hello@scvchamber.com.

Tickets for the Awards and Installation can be purchased at www.scvchamber.com/events.

About the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce:

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce is the largest business membership organization in the Santa Clarita Valley representing more than 65,000 member employees. The Chamber serves as “The Voice of Business” working as the SCV’s leading business advocacy organization in the third largest city in the County of Los Angeles. Founded in 1923, the Chamber works to advocate for, educate and connect the business community.

