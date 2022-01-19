SCV Chamber Announces Free PPE Drive For Members

Uploaded: , Wednesday, Jan 19, 2022

By Press Release

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced that they will be hosting a free PPE drive which will provide KN95 masks, surgical masks and hand sanitizer to local chamber members.

This will help businesses to be compliant with the updated health mandate as well as protect their employees and customers from the current COVID outbreak. Supplies will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis and supplies are limited.

“Being a member of the SCV Chamber has many benefits that more than pay for your membership,” said Dr. Chris Raigosa, Chair of the SCV Chamber Board. “Following on from our PPE drive last year, we are once again proud to be able to help our members with these vital personal protective equipment free of charge.”

The L.A. County Community Health Officer Order was updated with new masking requirements which took effect Jan. 17. The updated order states that employers are required to provide their employees, who work indoors and in close contact with others or the public, with and require them to wear a well-fitting medical grade mask, surgical mask, or higher-level respirator, such as an N95 filtering face piece respirator or KN95, at all times while indoors at the worksite or facility.

“We are pleased to bring our business community free protective equipment to ensure they continue to operate safely and within regulations,” said Ivan Volschenk, President and CEO of the SCV Chamber. “With the Omicron variant surging, this distribution of supplies will provide local businesses with the much-needed tools to ensure their employees and customers are as protected as possible during this time.”

The supplies will be distributed through the SCV Chamber office on an appointment basis. To request your free PPE, or if you have any questions, please email hello@scvchamber.com.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...