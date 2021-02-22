header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
74°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
February 22
1983 - Armed robber taken out at Alpha Beta supermarket on Lyons [story]
Alpha Beta market
SCV Chamber Launches First-Responder Gratitude Campaign
| Monday, Feb 22, 2021
gratitude campaign

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce launched its First-Responder Gratitude Campaign on Monday to say “thank you” to our hospital workers, emergency first responders, and paramedics for risking their own health and safety, even sacrificing time with their loved ones, to care for our community.

The SCV Chamber will use 100% of the proceeds of its $30,000 goal to pay for $25 gift cards from local SCV restaurants and retailers that will be distributed to 1,200 people working at our local hospitals and healthcare facilities and on the front lines as paramedics and emergency first-responders.

The concept for the campaign came to the Chamber from local resident Janine Cooper Ayres, who was moved by all the first responders have done. The Chamber evolved Ayres’ idea into the Gratitude Campaign to also support local businesses and began raising funds to launch the campaign.

“I was pleased to put Janine and the SCV Chamber together to bring this grassroots campaign to fruition,” Santa Clarita City Mayor Bill Miranda said in a statement. “This campaign is another example of our local SCV Chamber working collaboratively and going above and beyond during the pandemic to support our businesses, first responders, and community. With vaccine distributions underway, now is the time to give thanks to our hospital and medical caregivers who have given more than we will ever know to care for our neighbors and families.”

Sand Canyon Country Club owner and CEO Steve Kim has graciously offered to help the SCV Chamber meet their goal with a dollar-for-dollar match for every dollar raised up to $15,000. Residents and businesses are encouraged to participate in the campaign by donating what they can, knowing their contributions will be doubled with the match by Kim.

“Being involved in this grassroots campaign means more to me than just being the lead sponsor for this event,” Kim said in a statement. “All of our first responders, no matter their sector, deserve to be shown appreciation for their efforts and commitment to serving our community,” “I am asking our community to take part in this campaign and stand with the SCV Chamber to give thanks.”

The SCV Chamber has established a donation page, by visiting https://www.scvchamber.com/campaigns. Members of the community are able to process their donations directly on the webpage. The grassroots fundraising campaign is looking to local residents and businesses to support the effort.

“We are eternally grateful for the sacrifices our local first responders have taken to protect all of us,” said Ivan Volschenk, managing partner at Evolve Business Strategies, which manages the SCV Chamber. “This is just a small token to give our thanks. We believe this gift card program will honor these heroes while providing much-needed support for our local businesses.”

About the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce

The SCV Chamber is the largest business membership organization in the Santa Clarita Valley representing more than a 65,000-member workforce. The Chamber serves as “The Voice of Business” working as the SCV’s leading business advocacy organization in the third-largest city in the County of Los Angeles. Founded in 1923, the Chamber works to advocate for, educate, and connect the business community.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
02-22-2021 SCV Chamber Launches First-Responder Gratitude Campaign
02-22-2021 13 Productions Filming in SCV This Week
02-19-2021 City Council to Discuss Future of Ice Rink Management
02-19-2021 Haddad Calls on Public and Private Partnership for Better Economic Recovery Affected by COVID-19
02-19-2021 SCV Water Announces Second Virtual Public Meeting, Extension to Public Comment Period
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
State Schools Chief Issues New Grading Guidelines for Distance Learners
California Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Monday the release of grading guidelines that address assessing student progress and the ongoing issue of equity in distance and hybrid learning environments.
State Schools Chief Issues New Grading Guidelines for Distance Learners
Computer Lab Appointments Available at Valencia Library
The Santa Clarita Public Library's Valencia Branch's computer lab is available to residents in need of computer access for one hour per day with a library card on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Computer Lab Appointments Available at Valencia Library
SCV Sheriff’s Deputy Romo Honored with Procession
Family, friends and colleagues gathered Monday morning to honor Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Deputy Pedro “Pete” Romo with a procession after his death last week.
SCV Sheriff’s Deputy Romo Honored with Procession
SCV Chamber Launches First-Responder Gratitude Campaign
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce launched its First Responder Gratitude Campaign on Monday to say “thank you” to our hospital workers, emergency first responders, and paramedics
SCV Chamber Launches First-Responder Gratitude Campaign
13 Productions Filming in SCV This Week
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has reported 13 productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley aka "Hollywood North" the week of Monday, February 22:
13 Productions Filming in SCV This Week
See Your Quote Displayed in Lights on The Main’s Marquee
The Main at 24266 Main Street in Old Town Newhall invites residents to share their original quotes to be displayed on the marquee as part of #TheMAINquotes campaign.
See Your Quote Displayed in Lights on The Main’s Marquee
Additional B.1.1.7 U.K. Variant Cases Confirmed in L.A. County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Sunday confirmed two additional cases of COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7 (U.K. variant), bringing the county's total of variant cases to 14.
Additional B.1.1.7 U.K. Variant Cases Confirmed in L.A. County
Today in SCV History (Feb. 22)
1983 - Armed robber taken out at Alpha Beta supermarket on Lyons [story]
Alpha Beta market
Today in SCV History (Feb. 21)
1923 - Newhall Chamber of Commerce organized; Albert Swall elected president [story]
Albert Swall
Today in SCV History (Feb. 20)
1906 - L.A. County accepts Mr. H.C. Register's bid to build (Old) Newhall Jail for $2,237 [story]
Old Newhall Jail
State Updates Guidance for Youth and Recreational Adult Sports
The California Department of Public Health released updated guidance for youth and recreational adult sports on Feb. 19 in an effort to help communities reduce transmission while still being able to remain physically active.
State Updates Guidance for Youth and Recreational Adult Sports
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 138th Death at Henry Mayo; L.A. County Addressing Vaccination Inequities
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Friday confirmed 150 new deaths and 2,459 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, while Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia reported one new death bringing the total up to 138 deaths since the pandemic began.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 138th Death at Henry Mayo; L.A. County Addressing Vaccination Inequities
Saugus School District Board Votes to Return Kids to Campus
During a special one-hour board meeting Thursday night, the Saugus Union School District’s governing board voted to begin the process of bringing the majority of the district’s students back to their elementary school classrooms for in-person instruction.
Saugus School District Board Votes to Return Kids to Campus
City Council to Discuss Future of Ice Rink Management
The city is making its next step for reopening the ice rink in Valencia: Who will manage the 93,000-square-foot facility on Smyth Drive?
City Council to Discuss Future of Ice Rink Management
Haddad Calls on Public and Private Partnership for Better Economic Recovery Affected by COVID-19
Emile Haddad, chairman and CEO of FivePoint Holdings LLC, issued a call to action Friday before a virtual summit of business leaders for the public and private sector to work together more than ever, as economic recovery efforts continue amid the pandemic.
Haddad Calls on Public and Private Partnership for Better Economic Recovery Affected by COVID-19
FYI Seeking Local ‘Allies’ to Support SCV Foster Youth
Local nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence is seeking “Allies” to work one-on-one with Santa Clarita youth who are aging out of the L.A. County foster care system. A virtual training session will be held Wednesday, March 10 for interested volunteers.
FYI Seeking Local ‘Allies’ to Support SCV Foster Youth
County Looks at $5 Hourly Raise for Grocery and Drug Store Workers
Grocery and drug store workers in unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County, such as in Castaic and Stevenson Ranch, could soon have extra dollars in their pockets for their frontline work during the pandemic.
County Looks at $5 Hourly Raise for Grocery and Drug Store Workers
Tataviam Tribe Leader Expresses Concerns at Study Session on Hart High Indian Mascot
During another informational session Wednesday on the Hart High School Indians mascot, the William S. Hart Union High School District’s board heard from a representative of the Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians.
Tataviam Tribe Leader Expresses Concerns at Study Session on Hart High Indian Mascot
SCV Water Announces Second Virtual Public Meeting, Extension to Public Comment Period
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency has announced it will extend its public comment period for the Saugus Aquifer Non-Time Critical Removal Action to March 19 and will host a second virtual public meeting on Thursday, March 4 at 4 p.m.
SCV Water Announces Second Virtual Public Meeting, Extension to Public Comment Period
Saugus High Shooting Victims’ Names Added to Central Park Sign
Thousands of people gathered at Central Park more than a year ago to honor the victims of the deadly Saugus High School shooting. Today, those victims’ names are officially part of the entrance to the place where the community came together to mourn.
Saugus High Shooting Victims’ Names Added to Central Park Sign
Wilk Introduces Measure to Allow Added Layer of Public Input on Large Projects
Senator Scott Wilk, representing the 21st Senate District, has introduced Senate Bill 520 co-authored by Assemblywoman Suzette Valladares, R-Santa Clarita. The measure would give the public a second opportunity to weigh in on large projects approved more than 30 years ago before those projects can move forward.
Wilk Introduces Measure to Allow Added Layer of Public Input on Large Projects
Today in SCV History (Feb. 19)
1803 - Indigenous family members removed from Caamulus (Camulos) village, Piru area, are baptized at San Fernando Mission [record]
mission
COC Theatre Department Presents ‘Virtuality’ at Musical Festival
The College ‌of‌ ‌the‌ ‌Canyons‌ ‌Theatre‌ ‌Department’s‌ ‌devised‌ ‌production‌ ‌“Virtuality: the 2020 Tournaments" was presented at the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival (KCACTF) for Region 8 held Feb. 10 - 13.
COC Theatre Department Presents ‘Virtuality’ at Musical Festival
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 2 New Deaths at Henry Mayo; Public Health Officials Remain Vigilant
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 153 new deaths, including two deaths at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, and 2,873 new cases of COVID-19, with 25,469 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 2 New Deaths at Henry Mayo; Public Health Officials Remain Vigilant
%d bloggers like this: