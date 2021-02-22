SCV Chamber Launches First-Responder Gratitude Campaign

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce launched its First-Responder Gratitude Campaign on Monday to say “thank you” to our hospital workers, emergency first responders, and paramedics for risking their own health and safety, even sacrificing time with their loved ones, to care for our community.

The SCV Chamber will use 100% of the proceeds of its $30,000 goal to pay for $25 gift cards from local SCV restaurants and retailers that will be distributed to 1,200 people working at our local hospitals and healthcare facilities and on the front lines as paramedics and emergency first-responders.

The concept for the campaign came to the Chamber from local resident Janine Cooper Ayres, who was moved by all the first responders have done. The Chamber evolved Ayres’ idea into the Gratitude Campaign to also support local businesses and began raising funds to launch the campaign.

“I was pleased to put Janine and the SCV Chamber together to bring this grassroots campaign to fruition,” Santa Clarita City Mayor Bill Miranda said in a statement. “This campaign is another example of our local SCV Chamber working collaboratively and going above and beyond during the pandemic to support our businesses, first responders, and community. With vaccine distributions underway, now is the time to give thanks to our hospital and medical caregivers who have given more than we will ever know to care for our neighbors and families.”

Sand Canyon Country Club owner and CEO Steve Kim has graciously offered to help the SCV Chamber meet their goal with a dollar-for-dollar match for every dollar raised up to $15,000. Residents and businesses are encouraged to participate in the campaign by donating what they can, knowing their contributions will be doubled with the match by Kim.

“Being involved in this grassroots campaign means more to me than just being the lead sponsor for this event,” Kim said in a statement. “All of our first responders, no matter their sector, deserve to be shown appreciation for their efforts and commitment to serving our community,” “I am asking our community to take part in this campaign and stand with the SCV Chamber to give thanks.”

The SCV Chamber has established a donation page, by visiting https://www.scvchamber.com/campaigns. Members of the community are able to process their donations directly on the webpage. The grassroots fundraising campaign is looking to local residents and businesses to support the effort.

“We are eternally grateful for the sacrifices our local first responders have taken to protect all of us,” said Ivan Volschenk, managing partner at Evolve Business Strategies, which manages the SCV Chamber. “This is just a small token to give our thanks. We believe this gift card program will honor these heroes while providing much-needed support for our local businesses.”

About the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce

The SCV Chamber is the largest business membership organization in the Santa Clarita Valley representing more than a 65,000-member workforce. The Chamber serves as “The Voice of Business” working as the SCV’s leading business advocacy organization in the third-largest city in the County of Los Angeles. Founded in 1923, the Chamber works to advocate for, educate, and connect the business community.

