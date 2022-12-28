SCV Chamber Moves Office to New, Central Location

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has moved its office to Monticello, located near Valencia Town Center.

The new office suite for the SCV Chamber is centrally located in the heart of the Santa Clarita Valley.

The new address is:

26701 McBean Parkway, Suite 140,

Valencia, CA 91355

The telephone number for the SCV Chamber and email address remains the same.

The SCV Chamber office will be closed until Tuesday, Jan. 2.

