SCV Chamber Names 2019 Business Award Honorees

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce on Monday announced its 2019 business award recipients, who will be honored at the 97th Annual Awards & Installation Dinner on Friday, January 24.

Monday’s announcement includes the 2019 Business Choice Awards as well as recipients for the Public Service Award and NonProfit of the Year.

The Business Choice Awards nominations were open to the Chamber’s membership and the general business community to vote upon. An Awards Selection Committee reviewed all the nominations and made the final selections based on the criteria for each category.

Here are the honorees for the 2019 Business Choice Awards:

Business of the Year: Advanced Audiology

The Business of the Year award is presented to a business that has been a strong supporter for the SCV Chamber and the general business community through leadership and dedication to the mission and goals of the Chamber.

Rising Star: Corrine Barchanowicz, Westfield

The Rising Star award is presented to a new company or young professional whose record reflects ongoing and exceptional growth in contribution to the Chamber and business community.

Entrepreneurial Spirit: Chef Daniel Otto and Mr. David Rendall – The Old Town Junction

The Entrepreneurial Spirit Award is presented to a person or a growing/developing business that has demonstrated a strong entrepreneurial spirit and a positive attitude.

“We’re excited to honor the inaugural class for our Business Choice Awards,” stated Nancy Starczyk, chair of the SCV Chamber Board. “We truly believe this year’s honorees are an outstanding representation of what our business community is comprised of.”

In addition to The Business Choice Awards, the SCV Chamber is also proud to present the honorees for the Public Service Award and Non-Profit of the Year.

Public Service Award: LA County Fire Chief Daryl Osby

The public service award is presented to an individual public servant or department that has demonstrated a strong commitment to the success of the SCV business community and our overall quality of life.

Nonprofit of the Year: SCV Senior Center

The Non-Profit of the Year award is given to an SCV-based non-profit which has demonstrated outstanding service, new programs or important milestones for the delivery of services.

“The honorees for this year’s Chamber’s Business Choice Awards give true meaning to who excelled in 2019 and deserve to be honored,” said Ivan Volschenk, managing partner at Evolve Business Strategies, which manages the Chamber.

“It is important for the Chamber to recognize the full business community of the Santa Clarita Valley and we believe this year’s honorees demonstrate a broad cross-section of our community,” Volschenk said.

The final business award to be announced by the SCV Chamber will be the Lifetime Achievement Award. That award recipient will be announced in the coming days.

The SCV Chamber will honor award recipients on Friday, January 24, at . Sponsorships and tickets for the 97th Annual Awards & Installation Gala on January 24 can be purchased at www.scvchamber.com/events.

About the SCV Chamber

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce is the largest business membership organization in the Santa Clarita Valley representing more than 65,000 member employees. The Chamber serves as “The Voice of Business” working as the SCV’s leading business advocacy organization in the third-largest city in the county of Los Angeles. Founded in 1923, the Chamber works to advocate for, educate and connect the business community.