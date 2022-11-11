SCV Food Pantry Seeks Donations for Turkey Bags

The Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry, 24133 Railroad Ave., Newhall, CA 91321, is seeking donations of a variety of food items for Thanksgiving turkey bags to be distributed to Food Pantry clients.
Items needed include:
Whole turkeys
Ham
Biscut/cornbreak mix
Broth
Canned corn
Canned green beans
Canned pumpkin/Canned yams
Cranberry sauce
Canned soup/mushroom, broccoli, chicken
Gravy
Mashed potatoes mix
Mac and cheese
Stuffing
At the SCV Food pantry 100% of all food donations go directly to clients in need. Food donations can be dropped off at the SCV Food Pantry Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon. During non-operational hours, food donations may be made using the Night Drop Box located at the rear of the pantry in the alley between 4th and 5th street.
The SCV Food Pantry is in constant need of food supplies. If you are in a position to coordinate a food drive on your own, we would greatly appreciate your contribution. Food drives can be organized for your school, church, club, civic organization, or even your own neighborhood. We encourage everyone to take action in the community and are here to support you in any way.
If you have any questions please call (661) 255-5001.
The Placerita Canyon Nature Center will host its annual Holiday Craft Fair fundraiser on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 3-4, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Nature Center, 19152 Placerita Canyon Road, Newhall, CA 91321.
Girl Talk is a series of informative evenings where you can get answers to your medical questions in an enjoyable atmosphere. The Dec. 6 session of Girl Talk at the Henry Mayo Center will focus on Mental Health.
Due to its commitment to supporting job creation, facilitating ease of doing business and helping businesses cut through red tape, the City of Santa Clarita was named as the “Most Business-Friendly City” in 2022 by the Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation (LAEDC) at the 27th Annual Eddy Awards gala at SoFi Stadium on Nov. 9.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is hosting virtual Public Health Ambassador training sessions for students and parents to learn more about fentanyl, including the current overdose trends, risk factors associated with youth opioid use, how to recognize an opioid overdose and how naloxone (Narcan) can reverse opioid overdose.
College of the Canyons Men's Basketball won its second straight contest to begin the 2022-23 season, in the process winning the 14th Annual 'Clash at Canyon' tournament with an 84-76 day-two victory over Oxnard College in the Cougar Cage.
How do you know that you are home? How does it taste, smell, sound, look or feel to you? Share your vision of home by submitting a short poem, and your work could be featured in the City of Santa Clarita’s Sidewalk Poetry project.
Dolores Huerta, 92, has left her mark on American history as a labor activist and civil rights pioneer. The Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts will honor her with a tribute from her long-time friend, show director Dan Guerrero, with her favorite music -- folk, R&B, mariachi and dance.
The California Department of Transportation advises travelers that the Interstate 5 off-ramps and on-ramps at the Tejon Pass Rest Area are scheduled to close temporarily for construction Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 14-15.
The City of Santa Clarita welcomes residents to dispose of their unwanted household hazardous and electronic waste at the FREE Household Hazardous/E-Waste Collection Event on Saturday, Nov. 19, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This event will take place at College of the Canyons at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Valencia, CA 91355.
College of the Canyons Women's Golf is headed back to the state championship tourney after taking third place at the California Community College Athletic Association Southern California Regional Championship at El Prado Golf Course in Chino on Monday, Nov. 7.
It’s an exciting time of year with the holidays just around the corner. Everyone is looking forward to gathering for Thanksgiving and decorating in preparation of Christmas, Hanukkah, and winter celebrations.
