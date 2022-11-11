SCV Food Pantry Seeks Donations for Turkey Bags

The Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry, 24133 Railroad Ave., Newhall, CA 91321, is seeking donations of a variety of food items for Thanksgiving turkey bags to be distributed to Food Pantry clients.

Items needed include:

Whole turkeys

Ham

Biscut/cornbreak mix

Broth

Canned corn

Canned green beans

Canned pumpkin/Canned yams

Cranberry sauce

Canned soup/mushroom, broccoli, chicken

Gravy

Mashed potatoes mix

Mac and cheese

Stuffing

At the SCV Food pantry 100% of all food donations go directly to clients in need. Food donations can be dropped off at the SCV Food Pantry Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon. During non-operational hours, food donations may be made using the Night Drop Box located at the rear of the pantry in the alley between 4th and 5th street.

The SCV Food Pantry is in constant need of food supplies. If you are in a position to coordinate a food drive on your own, we would greatly appreciate your contribution. Food drives can be organized for your school, church, club, civic organization, or even your own neighborhood. We encourage everyone to take action in the community and are here to support you in any way.

If you have any questions please call (661) 255-5001.

Volunteers always needed.

For more information visit SCVfoodpantry.org.

